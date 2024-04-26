Mother's Day is around the corner, and while flowers and jewelry are always appreciated, getting kids involved in gifting makes it even more sweet. We found adorable ideas on Amazon to make Mom's day special by putting in the elbow grease and creativity to make her a custom gift. You can make these ahead of time or together as a fun Mother's Day activity.

Whether you and the kids want to make her candles, bath bombs, love journals — or a lovely brunch, we've got you covered. We found DIY kits and small appliances to make it seem effortless. Even better, many of these items are on sale now on Amazon and can be at your home within days. Making her heart-shaped waffles and spending the afternoon together doing fun activities is every mom's perfect mom-ent!

Read through to see some choice crafty and delicious picks that will let kids be hands-on in the gifting, making it an activity for the entire family. As a friendly reminder, Mother's Day is only a few weeks out, so get shopping soon.

Candleology Beeswax DIY Candle-Making Kit Amazon Candleology Beeswax DIY Candle-Making Kit This beeswax candle-making kit is fun and safe to use. No need to melt wax to create these candles — just roll out the natural beeswax sheets. Surprise mom with homemade decorated candles or make them together on Mother's Day. $35 $30 Shop Now

GreenLife 3-in-1 Breakfast Maker Station Amazon GreenLife 3-in-1 Breakfast Maker Station It's reminiscent of an Easy Bake Oven but all grown up! Older kids can help prepare a full brekkie treat for mom with this compact appliance with separate sections for eggs, pancakes, toast, meats and more. Reviews say it's eggcelent! $50 $45 Shop Now

Paodey Friendship Bracelet Kit Amazon Paodey Friendship Bracelet Kit Kids and teens love making friendship bracelets, so why not make one for mom? Use the letter beads to spell her favorite nickname or tell her you love her, then string on more beads in her favorite colors. $26 $16 Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

