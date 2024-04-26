Whether you make these ahead of time or together on Mother's Day, we found some perfect gifts for kids to help create.
Mother's Day is around the corner, and while flowers and jewelry are always appreciated, getting kids involved in gifting makes it even more sweet. We found adorable ideas on Amazon to make Mom's day special by putting in the elbow grease and creativity to make her a custom gift. You can make these ahead of time or together as a fun Mother's Day activity.
Whether you and the kids want to make her candles, bath bombs, love journals — or a lovely brunch, we've got you covered. We found DIY kits and small appliances to make it seem effortless. Even better, many of these items are on sale now on Amazon and can be at your home within days. Making her heart-shaped waffles and spending the afternoon together doing fun activities is every mom's perfect mom-ent!
Read through to see some choice crafty and delicious picks that will let kids be hands-on in the gifting, making it an activity for the entire family. As a friendly reminder, Mother's Day is only a few weeks out, so get shopping soon.
Dan&Darci Soap and Bath Bomb Making Kit for Kids, 3-in-1 Spa Science Kit
This bath bomb-making kit teaches kids about scientific reactions between chemical compounds and is way more fun than the school volcano project. This is great for kids who love science (and moms who love baths)!
Uomtfai Flower Press Kit, Dry Flower Arts and Craft Kit for Kids
This wooden flower press has six layers for pressing multiple flowers at the same time. The dried flowers can be used to make cards, bookmarks, trinkets and more Mother's Day gifts.
Dash Express 8” Waffle Maker
According to reviews, this is an amazing little appliance! This waffle maker not only makes heart-shaped waffles, but it also serves up paninis, hash browns and more. Brunch is served!
Candleology Beeswax DIY Candle-Making Kit
This beeswax candle-making kit is fun and safe to use. No need to melt wax to create these candles — just roll out the natural beeswax sheets. Surprise mom with homemade decorated candles or make them together on Mother's Day.
Purple Ladybug Mosaic Photo Frame Craft Kit
Decorate a photo frame with shimmery, colorful mosaic pieces made from seashells. Just add a family photo to complete a treasured gift. This kit has everything needed for one frame that will fit a 4-inch-by-6-inch or 5x7” photo. The product reviews show such pretty results.
GreenLife 3-in-1 Breakfast Maker Station
It's reminiscent of an Easy Bake Oven but all grown up! Older kids can help prepare a full brekkie treat for mom with this compact appliance with separate sections for eggs, pancakes, toast, meats and more. Reviews say it's eggcelent!
Knock Knock What I Love about Mom Fill-in-the-Blank Gift Journal
Just fill in the blanks of this love journal with all your personal notes for Mom. She will be overjoyed to read your insights on Mother's Day.
Paodey Friendship Bracelet Kit
Kids and teens love making friendship bracelets, so why not make one for mom? Use the letter beads to spell her favorite nickname or tell her you love her, then string on more beads in her favorite colors.
Geiserailie Five Piece African Girl Wooden Craft Template Mother and Child
These figural wooden templates of mother and child can be painted or decorated in countless ways, from dried flowers to shiny beads. The only limit is your imagination. Once they are decorated, add them to a frame or wreath for a lovely and personalized Mother's Day gift.
Creative Roots Paint Your Own #1 Mom Stepping Stone
Whether she has a garden, porch or even indoors, this little stepping stone will remind her how much she is loved. The kit has everything needed for small hands to create a #1 mom stepping stone. Reviews say it's a wonderful craft for kids.
Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.
