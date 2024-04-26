Mother's Day is already a couple weeks away. If you're still looking for a great Mother’s Day gift that mom will truly appreciate, try turning her home into the place for ultimate relaxation. Until Monday, May 13, Buffy is having a Mother's Day Sale with sitewide deals on all of the brand's bedroom essentials. You won't want to snooze on these savings, which include 20% off cloud-like comforters, pillows, cooling sheet sets and more.

Odds are you’ve heard of or seen Buffy bedding on social media in recent years. Specifically, Buffy’s best-selling Cloud Comforter, has received a ton of internet buzz and high praise both as a traditional comforter and duvet insert. The all-season style is designed to be used year-round. Plus, it is lightweight and breathable, which is perfect for the warmer months of spring and summer.

Cloud Comforter Buffy Cloud Comforter Save 20% on Buffy's fluffy, breathable down-alternative comforter. This fan-favorite is hypoallergenic and machine washable. Plus, it’s super lightweight, which makes it ideal for hot sleepers and year-round use. $195 $156 Shop Now

Whether you’re looking to spoil Mom or treat yourself to a little self-indulgence, this Buffy sale is your ticket to the best cozy gifts and savings. When it comes to bedding that's extremely comfortable and good for the environment, you really can't go wrong with Buffy. The bedding also happens to be very stylish for any decor.

Ahead, save 20% on Mother's Day gifts or freshen up your own bedding this season with the best Buffy deals.

Breeze Comforter Buffy Breeze Comforter According to the brand, this comforter made using premium eucalyptus is temperature-regulating, naturally weighted and exceptionally comfortable. $245 $196 Shop Now

The Comfy Bundle Buffy The Comfy Bundle It takes a bundle. A Breeze sheet set and duvet, and a machine-washable Cloud comforter and pillow bundle, that is. Get a perfectly coordinated bed 'fit in one purchase with this customizable collection. $490 $392 Shop Now

Breeze Sheet Set Buffy Breeze Sheet Set Stay cool as a breeze in this ultra-soft sheet set. Breathable and gentle on skin, it comes in a glorious range of colors for every decor taste. $195 $156 Shop Now

Cloud Pillow Buffy Cloud Pillow Said to be softer than down, this cushy yet supportive pillow is for every sleeper, and the moisture-wicking fabric can help keep you cooler at night. It comes in soft to firm options to pick your sweetest dream of a pillow. $50 $40 Shop Now

The Cooling Bundle Buffy The Cooling Bundle Temperature-regulating and butter-soft, the Cooling bundle features Buffy's cooling sheets, duvet and comforter with a Cloud pillow. This is also an amazing housewarming or dorm gift. $520 $416 Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

