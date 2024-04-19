Get comfortable in a nap dress of every style.
Wearing a dress comfy enough to nap in is a pregnant woman's daydream. Allow us to introduce you to Hill House Home, the OG of the viral nap dress trend. Hill House Home now has a maternity shop with nap dresses for maternity, postpartum and beyond, tested by the mothers working at Hill House Home themselves.
The Hill House Home nap dress has your back and your front — the style is so supportive that it doesn't require a bra for many, and is so versatile you could wear it from your afternoon snooze to a garden party.
Browse The Hill House Home Maternity Shop
Hill House Home's nap dresses are comfy thanks to their stretchy, ruched bodices that never constrict your stomach — ideal for pregnant mamas. Their skirts are flowy, which offers room for your bump. The nap dresses are so presentable that nobody will ever know just how comfortable you really feel.
Shop the spring-ready Hill House Home nap dresses that are perfect for expecting mamas below. They all come in a range of colors and prints. Pick up some Hill House Home goodies for baby ahead, too.
The Maternity Ellie Nap Dress
You'll feel comfortable in this nap dress with a midi length and elasticated smocking at the chest.
The Maternity Grace Maxi Nap Dress
You won't catch a chill in this long-sleeve nap dress with a maxi length.
The Maternity Louisa Nap Dress
This nap dress covers your arms and hits at a midi length.
The Maternity Scarlett Midi Nap Dress
We adore the lace detailing at the neckline tiny shoulder ruffle on this dress.
The Maternity Matilda Dress
The Matilda has a fitted empire waist that flares into a full skirt.
The Maternity Norah Nap Dress
The long sleeves and mini fit of this nap dress in a breathable cotton are extra sweet.
The Maternity Olivia Pajama Set
Don't wait a second longer to slip into these cozy, stretchy cotton pajamas. These botanical-print PJs have a lettuce edge.
The Onesie
Your little one can match you in this sweet printed onesie.
The Bandana Bib
Pick up a matching bib that's designed to be extra large to protect from spills.
The Crib Sheet
Get everything in Hill House's charming prints, including a crib sheet.
