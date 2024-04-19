Wearing a dress comfy enough to nap in is a pregnant woman's daydream. Allow us to introduce you to Hill House Home, the OG of the viral nap dress trend. Hill House Home now has a maternity shop with nap dresses for maternity, postpartum and beyond, tested by the mothers working at Hill House Home themselves.

The Hill House Home nap dress has your back and your front — the style is so supportive that it doesn't require a bra for many, and is so versatile you could wear it from your afternoon snooze to a garden party.

Browse The Hill House Home Maternity Shop

Hill House Home's nap dresses are comfy thanks to their stretchy, ruched bodices that never constrict your stomach — ideal for pregnant mamas. Their skirts are flowy, which offers room for your bump. The nap dresses are so presentable that nobody will ever know just how comfortable you really feel.

Shop the spring-ready Hill House Home nap dresses that are perfect for expecting mamas below. They all come in a range of colors and prints. Pick up some Hill House Home goodies for baby ahead, too.

The Onesie Hill House Home The Onesie Your little one can match you in this sweet printed onesie. $48 Shop Now