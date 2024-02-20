You may know Hill House Home for its viral Nap Dress, a dress credited with kicking off the trend of dresses so cozy you could, well, nap in them. The Hill House Home Nap Dress has your back and your front — the style is so supportive that it doesn't require a bra for many and so versatile you could wear it from your afternoon snooze to a garden party. But there's so much more where that came from Hill House Home, as their new, size-inclusive spring collection is out now, featuring variations of the Nap Dress and more.

There are new Hill House Home styles and spring-ready prints available that are positively worth wearing out on the town. The spring line was inspired by artist Florine Stettheimer's feminine style, bringing to the collection a romantic elegance that's not afraid to show some skin.

Hill House Home's nap dresses are comfy thanks to their stretchy, ruched bodices that offer enough support to go sans bra while never constricting your stomach. The nap dresses are so presentable that nobody will ever know just how comfortable they are — until you tell them. This makes them great to wear while working from home as well. With these spring-ready new colors and patterns, you may even find your Easter dress within the new arrivals.

Shop some of the highlights from the new Hill House Home spring arrivals below, including dresses, shirts and shoes.

The Scarlett Mini Nap Dress Hill House Home The Scarlett Mini Nap Dress This dress is as pretty as it is comfy with a French block print. It features elasticated smocking, a slim mini skirt, puff sleeves and lace detailing at the neckline. $168

The Aveline Dress Hill House Home The Aveline Dress This stunning dress is simple yet tailored with a fit and flare silhouette. Hill House Home calls this dress "about as close as we get to quiet luxury." $198

The Jenny Top Hill House Home The Jenny Top This classy top has a collared neckline and buttons. Its sleeves end in a ruffle and it has a ribbed construction. $118

The Frida Nap Dress Hill House Home The Frida Nap Dress Give 'em a twirl in this midi dress with a sweetheart neckline. It has a smocked top and is made of an eyelet fabric. $198

The Kitty Dress Hill House Home The Kitty Dress Hill House Home goes sexy with this corset-top sundress featuring underwire cups. It has a cute slit in the front and is ready for warmer days ahead. $218

The Rachel Dress Hill House Home The Rachel Dress This dress version of The Jenny Top is appropriate for almost any occasion, including Easter Sunday. $168

The Cosima Nap Dress Hill House Home The Cosima Nap Dress Take it easy in this dress with a boat neckline and a smocked bodice. If you'd like to wear a bra, its straps won't show under this dress that can be accessorized with a belt. $198

The Rowena Dress Hill House Home The Rowena Dress This sleeveless dress keeps it simple with a midi length and a smocked bodice in the back. $198

The Grace Nap Top Hill House Home The Grace Nap Top This shirt version of the Grace Nap Dress has a flattering square neckline and Juliet sleeves. It's a great length to pair with high-waisted bottoms. $128

The Lafayette Sandal Hill House Home The Lafayette Sandal Here's a shoe that goes with your new Nap Dress. This sandal has a 3-inch heel that's easy to walk on. $298