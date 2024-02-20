Hill House Home has sprouted spring looks for warmer days ahead.
You may know Hill House Home for its viral Nap Dress, a dress credited with kicking off the trend of dresses so cozy you could, well, nap in them. The Hill House Home Nap Dress has your back and your front — the style is so supportive that it doesn't require a bra for many and so versatile you could wear it from your afternoon snooze to a garden party. But there's so much more where that came from Hill House Home, as their new, size-inclusive spring collection is out now, featuring variations of the Nap Dress and more.
There are new Hill House Home styles and spring-ready prints available that are positively worth wearing out on the town. The spring line was inspired by artist Florine Stettheimer's feminine style, bringing to the collection a romantic elegance that's not afraid to show some skin.
Shop the Hill House Home Spring Collection
Hill House Home's nap dresses are comfy thanks to their stretchy, ruched bodices that offer enough support to go sans bra while never constricting your stomach. The nap dresses are so presentable that nobody will ever know just how comfortable they are — until you tell them. This makes them great to wear while working from home as well. With these spring-ready new colors and patterns, you may even find your Easter dress within the new arrivals.
Shop some of the highlights from the new Hill House Home spring arrivals below, including dresses, shirts and shoes.
The Scarlett Mini Nap Dress
This dress is as pretty as it is comfy with a French block print. It features elasticated smocking, a slim mini skirt, puff sleeves and lace detailing at the neckline.
The Aveline Dress
This stunning dress is simple yet tailored with a fit and flare silhouette. Hill House Home calls this dress "about as close as we get to quiet luxury."
The Jenny Top
This classy top has a collared neckline and buttons. Its sleeves end in a ruffle and it has a ribbed construction.
The Elise Nap Dress
This dress is as girly as it gets, with a tiered skirt and ribbon shoulder ties.
The Frida Nap Dress
Give 'em a twirl in this midi dress with a sweetheart neckline. It has a smocked top and is made of an eyelet fabric.
The Kitty Dress
Hill House Home goes sexy with this corset-top sundress featuring underwire cups. It has a cute slit in the front and is ready for warmer days ahead.
The Rachel Dress
This dress version of The Jenny Top is appropriate for almost any occasion, including Easter Sunday.
The Ribbon Ellie Nap Dress
This is Hill House Home's signature nap dress but with ribbon sleeves, now in a spring-ready peony bouquet print.
The Cosima Nap Dress
Take it easy in this dress with a boat neckline and a smocked bodice. If you'd like to wear a bra, its straps won't show under this dress that can be accessorized with a belt.
The Grace Mini Nap Dress
This nap dress has a square neckline and puff sleeves for a romantic look.
The Rowena Dress
This sleeveless dress keeps it simple with a midi length and a smocked bodice in the back.
The Scarlett Midi Nap Dress
You'll get so much wear out of this midi dress in classic black.
The Ophelia Mini Dress
This cottagecore mini with ruffled sleeves has an adjustable neckline and a corset-inspired body. Its back is smocked for a comfy fit.
The Grace Nap Top
This shirt version of the Grace Nap Dress has a flattering square neckline and Juliet sleeves. It's a great length to pair with high-waisted bottoms.
The Lafayette Sandal
Here's a shoe that goes with your new Nap Dress. This sandal has a 3-inch heel that's easy to walk on.