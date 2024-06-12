Shop
On Cloud Shoes Are Up to 40% Off Right Now — Shop the Best Sneaker Deals for Men and Women

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
On Running
On Running
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:52 PM PDT, June 12, 2024

Save on the best running shoes for summer with huge deals from On Running.

Summer is almost officially here, and with it comes the perfect motivator to refresh what we wear during our runs and gym sessions. For runners, now is the time to grab a new pair of lightweight and comfortable shoes for those warmer weather workouts — especially when On Running is majorly marking down all of its most popular sneakers from last season.

The On Running sneaker sale includes up to 40% off some of the brand's best shoes for men and women. Whether you're running, walking, or simply spending all day on your feet, On Running's award-winning shoes are known for combining cushion with surprising energy return in every step and now you can pick up a new pair of kicks for less than $100.

Shop the On Running Sale

On Running's Classics section is a treasure trove of shoes from previous seasons. To access the deals, making an account with your email address is free and simple. You'll then be able to access exclusive deals on super cushioned and supportive sneakers for every run and activity.

When wearing these kicks on your next jog, expect soft landings and bouncy push-offs as if you were running on a fluffy cloud. On Running deals are rare as top-notch running shoes don't come cheap. Ahead, shop the best running shoe deals from On before your size sells out.

On Running Cloud X 3 Sneakers

On Running Cloud X 3 Sneakers
ON

On Running Cloud X 3 Sneakers

Made for just about everything from walks to everyday training, the Cloud X 3 is designed to help people love to move. Featuring a CloudTec midsole and On's signature Speedboard® the shoe feels cushioned when landing and energetic when pushing off the ground.

$150 $115

Shop Now

On Running Cloudswift Sneakers

On Running Cloudswift Sneakers
ON

On Running Cloudswift Sneakers

Designed for total comfort and security, the Cloudswift is made for urban runs. These sneakers are light and agile, but absorb heavy impacts to protect you from the tough concrete.

$150 $105

Shop Now

On Running Cloudstratus Sneakers

On Running Cloudstratus Sneakers
ON

On Running Cloudstratus Sneakers

From a 5K to marathons, these performance shoes provide maximum cushioning on road runs.

$167 $119

Shop Now

On Running Cloudboom Echo Sneakers

On Running Cloudboom Echo Sneakers
ON

On Running Cloudboom Echo Sneakers

The ultralight Cloudboom Echo combines a carbon Speedboard with an extreme rocker shape to give every step an extra powerful kick. Every element is engineered for performance.

$267 $160

Shop Now

On Running Cloudflyer 4 Sneakers

On Running Cloudflyer 4 Sneakers
ON

On Running Cloudflyer 4 Sneakers

Get ready for supreme cushioning and premium comfort – plus, On Running's plushest tongue ever. With bigger, dual-density CloudTec, you'll feel supported as you run.

$167 $135

Shop Now

On Running Cloudeasy Sneakers

On Running Cloudeasy Sneakers
ON

On Running Cloudeasy Sneakers

The On Women's Cloudeasy Sneaker combines sustainable style with all-day wearability. Get the perfect balance between fashion and function.

$117 $91

Shop Now

Tags: