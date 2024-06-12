Summer is almost officially here, and with it comes the perfect motivator to refresh what we wear during our runs and gym sessions. For runners, now is the time to grab a new pair of lightweight and comfortable shoes for those warmer weather workouts — especially when On Running is majorly marking down all of its most popular sneakers from last season.

The On Running sneaker sale includes up to 40% off some of the brand's best shoes for men and women. Whether you're running, walking, or simply spending all day on your feet, On Running's award-winning shoes are known for combining cushion with surprising energy return in every step and now you can pick up a new pair of kicks for less than $100.

Shop the On Running Sale

On Running's Classics section is a treasure trove of shoes from previous seasons. To access the deals, making an account with your email address is free and simple. You'll then be able to access exclusive deals on super cushioned and supportive sneakers for every run and activity.

When wearing these kicks on your next jog, expect soft landings and bouncy push-offs as if you were running on a fluffy cloud. On Running deals are rare as top-notch running shoes don't come cheap. Ahead, shop the best running shoe deals from On before your size sells out.

On Running Cloud X 3 Sneakers ON On Running Cloud X 3 Sneakers Made for just about everything from walks to everyday training, the Cloud X 3 is designed to help people love to move. Featuring a CloudTec midsole and On's signature Speedboard® the shoe feels cushioned when landing and energetic when pushing off the ground. $150 $115 Shop Now

On Running Cloudswift Sneakers ON On Running Cloudswift Sneakers Designed for total comfort and security, the Cloudswift is made for urban runs. These sneakers are light and agile, but absorb heavy impacts to protect you from the tough concrete. $150 $105 Shop Now

