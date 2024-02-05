Shop TikTok Star Pookie Puckett's Best Looks

"Pookie looks absolutely fire" is the viral catchphrase echoing across TikTok.

At the forefront of the "Pookie" phenomenon are influencer Campbell Puckett (a.k.a "Pookie") and her husband, Jeff Puckett. The dynamic couple has taken TikTok by storm, captivating audiences with videos showcasing their pure adoration for each other and impeccable taste in fashion.

When not frequenting Chick-fil-A or jet-setting to new destinations, they can often be found dressing to the nines for date night. The buzz surrounding the couple peaked recently with Jeff Puckett's glowing praise of Campbell's date night ensemble: "Taking Pookie to a new spot tonight with three other couples and Pookie looks absolutely amazing.” Beyond her captivating date night attire, Pookie Puckett serves as a beacon of fashion inspiration across various realms, including her chic travel looks, dynamic activewear ensembles, and effortlessly stylish everyday outfits.

Despite facing some criticism, the TikTok influencer and her husband anticipate sharing their ongoing journey with their community as they continue to learn and grow.

Ready to embrace her unparalleled style and in search of the "quintessential Pookie outfit" for a romantic evening? Slip into Campbell Puckett's go-to Spanx Suit Yourself Ribbed Long Sleeve Turtleneck Bodysuit, then layer on Steve Madden's Frida Smocked Faux Leather Jacket for a bold statement. Looking to achieve Pookie's effortless airport style? Opt for the SKIMS Cotton Fleece Pullover Hoodie and Jogger Set paired with UGG Tazz Slippers for cozy comfort. And for those seeking to elevate their everyday style, consider a chic activewear ensemble or one of Campbell Puckett's signature top and jeans combinations.

Ahead, we've rounded up our favorite looks that will have you looking absolutely fire like Pookie Puckett.

Date Night Looks

Travel Looks

UGG Women's Tazz Slippers UGG UGG Women's Tazz Slippers The UGG Tazz Slippers are a current style sensation. With their platform outsole, they offer a modern and elevated look that's all the rage while offering cozy comfort with every step. $130 Shop Now

Activewear Looks

Everyday Looks

J.Crew Cable-Knit Cardigan Sweater J.Crew J.Crew Cable-Knit Cardigan Sweater Campbell Puckett adores the effortless elegance of pairing sweaters with jeans for a laid-back vibe. This cable-knit cardigan from J.Crew boasts an elegant design with metal buttons and intricate cable-knit stitching. $138 $97 With Code GOSHOP Shop Now