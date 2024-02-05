Shop TikTok Star Pookie Puckett's Best Looks

Get TikTok star Pookie Puckett's best looks that'll have you looking absolutely fire.
"Pookie looks absolutely fire" is the viral catchphrase echoing across TikTok.
At the forefront of the "Pookie" phenomenon are influencer Campbell Puckett (a.k.a "Pookie") and her husband, Jeff Puckett. The dynamic couple has taken TikTok by storm, captivating audiences with videos showcasing their pure adoration for each other and impeccable taste in fashion.
When not frequenting Chick-fil-A or jet-setting to new destinations, they can often be found dressing to the nines for date night. The buzz surrounding the couple peaked recently with Jeff Puckett's glowing praise of Campbell's date night ensemble: "Taking Pookie to a new spot tonight with three other couples and Pookie looks absolutely amazing.” Beyond her captivating date night attire, Pookie Puckett serves as a beacon of fashion inspiration across various realms, including her chic travel looks, dynamic activewear ensembles, and effortlessly stylish everyday outfits.
Despite facing some criticism, the TikTok influencer and her husband anticipate sharing their ongoing journey with their community as they continue to learn and grow.
Ready to embrace her unparalleled style and in search of the "quintessential Pookie outfit" for a romantic evening? Slip into Campbell Puckett's go-to Spanx Suit Yourself Ribbed Long Sleeve Turtleneck Bodysuit, then layer on Steve Madden's Frida Smocked Faux Leather Jacket for a bold statement. Looking to achieve Pookie's effortless airport style? Opt for the SKIMS Cotton Fleece Pullover Hoodie and Jogger Set paired with UGG Tazz Slippers for cozy comfort. And for those seeking to elevate their everyday style, consider a chic activewear ensemble or one of Campbell Puckett's signature top and jeans combinations.
Ahead, we've rounded up our favorite looks that will have you looking absolutely fire like Pookie Puckett.
Date Night Looks
Steve Madden Frida Smocked Faux Leather Jacket
Make a bold statement on date night with this sleek faux leather jacket featuring a stylish smocked waist.
Spanx Suit Yourself Ribbed Long Sleeve Turtleneck Bodysuit
Elevate your look by layering the Spanx Suit Yourself Ribbed Long Sleeve Turtleneck Bodysuit beneath the leather jacket.
Curve Love Ultra High Rise '90s Straight Jean
The on-trend '90s-style is embodied in these ultra-high-rise straight jeans with Abercrombie's signature Curve Love fit. The built-in stretch provides superior comfort and these jeans feature the brand's highest rise that sits at your natural waist and looks great with your shirt tucked or untucked.
THESHY Women's Pointed Toe High Stiletto Heels
Adored by Campbell Puckett, these stiletto heels feature a sleek and slender heel, complete with a pointed toe and stretchy slingback.
superdown Blaire Faux Suede Short
Even in the chill of winter, shorts remain a fashion staple. These high-waisted shorts, adorned with a snake-embossed print and crafted from faux suede, offer a chic and flirty look.
Wolford Velvet de Luxe 50 Denier Sheer Tights
With a sheer and elegant finish, these tights enhance your legs and provide a smooth appearance.
Jumppmile Women's Crop Sweater Turtleneck
For the perfect finishing touch to your ensemble of shorts and tights, don this soft and lightweight cropped sweater.
Travel Looks
PUMIEY Women's Crew Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
If you're anything like Campbell Puckett, who revels in dressing up, then ensuring a stylish look while you travel is a must. Stay effortlessly chic and comfortable with this long-sleeve bodysuit, designed to be both stretchy and supportive.
UGG Women's Tazz Slippers
The UGG Tazz Slippers are a current style sensation. With their platform outsole, they offer a modern and elevated look that's all the rage while offering cozy comfort with every step.
SKIMS Cotton Fleece Pullover Hoodie and Jogger Set
Designed with ultra-soft cotton fleece, the SKIMS pullover hoodie and joggers can be worn together to create the perfect set.
Alo Yoga Accolade Sweatpant
Travel in comfort with these iconic sweats, featuring a relaxed fit and timeless details like an elastic waistband and cuffs.
Activewear Looks
Fall To Rise Fleece Quarter Snap
Campbell Puckett loves slipping into this cozy pullover. Featuring bicolor teddy fabric and added button closures, this quarter-zip is the perfect choice for transitioning to and from workouts.
Free People Never Better Leggings
Whether you're hitting the gym or simply running errands, these leggings are versatile and chic with a sleek design, squat-proof durability and sweat-wicking capabilities.
New Balance 2002R Shoes
Elevate your wardrobe with a touch of vintage flair by incorporating Campbell Puckett's favorite New Balance 2002R Shoes.
Alo Yoga Alosoft 1/2 Zip Rapid Pullover
Crafted from velvety soft & breathable, this zip pullover showcases invisible side zip pockets and elevated seams that contour the body for a flawless fit.
Alo Yoga Airbrush High-Waist 7/8 Bootcut Legging
Complete the stylish activewear look by pairing the Alosoft pullover with these fan-favorite Airbrush bootcut leggings.
Everyday Looks
Free People We The Free Gigi Long Sleeve
Embrace day-to-night versatility with this long-sleeve top, showcasing an off-the-shoulder silhouette and a slightly cropped fit with exaggerated cuffs.
Urban Outfitters BDG Cropped Cowboy Jean
Channel the timeless allure of 90s denim with BDG's Cropped Cowboy Jeans.
J.Crew Cable-Knit Cardigan Sweater
Campbell Puckett adores the effortless elegance of pairing sweaters with jeans for a laid-back vibe. This cable-knit cardigan from J.Crew boasts an elegant design with metal buttons and intricate cable-knit stitching.
Madewell The Perfect Vintage Flare Pant in Corduroy
Though Puckett herself didn't handpick these Madewell The Perfect Vintage Flare Pants, they bear a striking resemblance to a pair she was spotted wearing.