Style

Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner's Cashmere Top Is Less Than $60: Shop the TikTok-Viral Winter Fashion Staple

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 11:12 AM PST, January 29, 2024

This cashmere long-sleeve from Italian lingerie and knitwear brand Intimissimi is the epitome of an elevated basic.

Aside from the perfect winter coat and pair of knee-high boots, high-quality basics are a must-have to make it through the colder days. Italian lingerie and knitwear brand Intimissimi has plenty of breathable layering pieces in every color under the sun, and one celeb-approved piece is available for just $59. 

The Intimissimi Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top went viral on TikTok last year after Kendall Jenner wore a light blue version on Jay Shetty's Youtube channel, and now Jennifer Lopez has partnered with the brand to promote the effortlessly chic shirt.

Intimissimi Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top

Intimissimi Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top
Intimissimi

Intimissimi Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top

Made of ultra-soft modal and cashmere, this Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner-approved boatneck top is an elegant approach to the sheer dressing trend. Layer it over a lace bra for a flirty look.

As if you needed another reason to shop this celebrity-loved long sleeve, Intimissimi is hosting a major deal right now. Right now, you can get 60% off select bras and panties of your choice. Get an extra 20% off when you login or sign up for their free My Intimissimi program.

Shop the Intimissimi Cashmere Promotion

Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner's endorsement certainly helped this top achieve viral status, but there are plenty of reasons why it remains a bestseller. The modal-cashmere blend fabric is lightweight and incredibly soft, and its knit is just the right amount of sheer. Plus, we love how the boatneck silhouette highlights the collarbone. 

This winter fashion staple is available in 13 colors, from soothing neutrals to rich reds, blues, greens and purples to suit your style. And at $59 for cashmere, you might as well buy more than one.

Tags: