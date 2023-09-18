From her envy-inducing red carpet moments to her aspirational street style, Selena Gomez is one of our favorite celebrity fashion icons. Lucky for us, the singer and Only Murders in the Building star has been known to mix plenty of affordable pieces into her wardrobe — like these trendy loafers she wore last month.

Recently, Gomez made an appearance at the SiriusXM studio for an interview wearing a fall-ready outfit: a leather jacket and matching skirt paired with a striped sweater tank from LILYSILK.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for SiriusXM

As we transition into the chillier days of fall, we're taking inspiration from the star by adding some sweater tanks to our wardrobe. While it's still 80+ degrees outside, you can wear the sleeveless sweater solo with your favorite jeans, trousers or skirts to add some autumnal texture into your outfits without breaking a sweat. Once the temperatures start to drop, follow Gomez's lead and layer the sweater tank under your favorite jacket.

Naturally, Gomez's exact sweater didn't take long to sell out — but you can still pre-order her lightweight layering piece or shop similar styles. We rounded up some of our favorite sweater tanks to add to your fall fashion lineup, from nearly identical striped styles to trendy bodysuits and preppy sweater vests.

Below, check out some of the best ways to incorporate Selena Gomez's style into your wardrobe for fall 2023.

