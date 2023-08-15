Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Bella Hadid and More Rock This Denim Trend: Shop Baggy Jeans for Fall 2023
We already knew that skinny jeans were way out of style, but this fall 2023 denim trend is taking things a step further than your classic straight leg.
Along with all things '90s, the baggy jean is emerging as one of the most popular denim styles of the season — just ask your favorite celebs. Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Lori Harvey, Hailey Bieber and more have been rocking the slouchy style more and more over the past year, and we're relieved to see a comfortable silhouette dominating the streets.
Thanks to the versatile nature of denim, the outfit possibilities are endless. Whether you lean into the relaxed look with an oversized jacket, add contrast with a tiny crop top or dress it up with a structured blazer and heels, baggy jeans lend an effortless, laid-back look to any outfit.
If you're willing to truly commit to the '90s-inspired look, an ultra-baggy pair with a mid or low-rise fit feels the most authentic. But if you're not ready to give up your high-waisted pants any time soon, we've found plenty of ribcage-grazing jeans that flow into a relaxed, wide-legged fit.
Below, shop the fall 2023 baggy jean trend from Abercrombie, Levi's, AGOLDE, Everlane and more.
Achieve a laid-back look with these TikTok-approved baggy jeans — also available in Curve Love — that sit just below the belly button.
Score these baggy Levi's while they're on sale in a variety of classic and unique washes.
Channel your inner '90s supermodel with these relaxed-fit jeans from Madewell.
Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid are just a few celebs who don Agolde jeans.
Available in fall-ready khaki, light wash, dark wash and black, these ultra wide-legged jeans feature a mid-rise and slouchy fit.
Made with a blend of organic cotton and stretchy TENCEL Lyocell fiber, these jeans offer a lightweight and comfy fit.
"I have an obsession with these jeans," wrote one happy reviewer. "They are they perfect amount of loose and baggy that can be dressed up or down. They are very comfortable too."
Available in plus and straight sizes, these baggy jeans are made from 99% cotton with a touch of spandex for stretch.
Combine the baggy jean and cargo pant trend with these patch pocket-adorned pants.
We love the '70s-inspired silhouette of GAP's high-waisted, wide-legged jeans.
