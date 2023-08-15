We already knew that skinny jeans were way out of style, but this fall 2023 denim trend is taking things a step further than your classic straight leg.

Along with all things '90s, the baggy jean is emerging as one of the most popular denim styles of the season — just ask your favorite celebs. Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Lori Harvey, Hailey Bieber and more have been rocking the slouchy style more and more over the past year, and we're relieved to see a comfortable silhouette dominating the streets.

Thanks to the versatile nature of denim, the outfit possibilities are endless. Whether you lean into the relaxed look with an oversized jacket, add contrast with a tiny crop top or dress it up with a structured blazer and heels, baggy jeans lend an effortless, laid-back look to any outfit.

If you're willing to truly commit to the '90s-inspired look, an ultra-baggy pair with a mid or low-rise fit feels the most authentic. But if you're not ready to give up your high-waisted pants any time soon, we've found plenty of ribcage-grazing jeans that flow into a relaxed, wide-legged fit.

Below, shop the fall 2023 baggy jean trend from Abercrombie, Levi's, AGOLDE, Everlane and more.

