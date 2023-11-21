A good pair of jeans is a wardrobe staple no matter what season we're in, but the fall is an especially important time to have a supply of well-fitting denim on rotation. As Black Friday clothing sales kick into gear, Frame Denim is hosting its huge Cyber Sale, giving you the perfect opportunity to stock up on high-quality jeans to pair with your favorite fall sweaters, boots and more.

Shop the Frame Denim Cyber Sale

Now through Monday, November 27, you can take 30% off sitewide and an extra 40% off sale items including celeb-loved denim, dresses, tops and accessories. Styles are already starting to sell out, so we recommend shopping quickly to secure your new favorite pair of jeans.

Whether you're new to shopping Frame Denim or a longtime fan of the brand, you're in good company. So many celebrities — Meghan Markle, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Kerry Washington and Selena Gomez, to name a few — wear Frame's ultra-popular jeans and apparel. The brand carries so many styles, from classic straight leg to vintage-inspired low rise and funky patchwork palazzos, so you're bound to find a pair you love.

Below, we've rounded up our favorite Frame Denim pieces to shop from the Cyber Sale now.

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.