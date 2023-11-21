Stock up on high-quality denim and apparel at Frame Denim's Cyber Sale.
A good pair of jeans is a wardrobe staple no matter what season we're in, but the fall is an especially important time to have a supply of well-fitting denim on rotation. As Black Friday clothing sales kick into gear, Frame Denim is hosting its huge Cyber Sale, giving you the perfect opportunity to stock up on high-quality jeans to pair with your favorite fall sweaters, boots and more.
Shop the Frame Denim Cyber Sale
Now through Monday, November 27, you can take 30% off sitewide and an extra 40% off sale items including celeb-loved denim, dresses, tops and accessories. Styles are already starting to sell out, so we recommend shopping quickly to secure your new favorite pair of jeans.
Whether you're new to shopping Frame Denim or a longtime fan of the brand, you're in good company. So many celebrities — Meghan Markle, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Kerry Washington and Selena Gomez, to name a few — wear Frame's ultra-popular jeans and apparel. The brand carries so many styles, from classic straight leg to vintage-inspired low rise and funky patchwork palazzos, so you're bound to find a pair you love.
Below, we've rounded up our favorite Frame Denim pieces to shop from the Cyber Sale now.
Le High Straight
Keep it simple with a pair of timeless black wash, straight-legged jeans.
Le Jane Crop
These sand-and-white striped jeans are an unexpected addition to your denim wardrobe.
Gillian Long Sleeve Mini Dress
Designed in luxurious 100% silk, the Gillian Long Sleeve Mini Dress is versatile enough to be elevated or toned down for any occasion.
Le Crop Mini Boot
Elevate your fall style with a pair of plaid denim flares.
Recycled Leather Shirt Jacket
This on-trend leather shacket features a button closure, double front pockets, buttoned cuffs and a notch collar for added style.
Split Seam Wide Leg
Turn heads in these unique two-tone patchwork jeans with a versatile mid-rise.
Le Mini Boot
Pair these with your favorite ankle boots and top for a cool and casual ensemble.
The Oversized Shirt
Pair your new jeans with a classic button-down in 100% silk.
Le Super High Crop Mini Boot
Make your legs look miles long with these high-waisted bootcut jeans.
Petit Twist Buckle Belt
Cinch your new favorite pair of jeans with a genuine leather buckle belt.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.