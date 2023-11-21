Sales & Deals

Frame Denim's Cyber Sale Is Here: Take Up to 80% Off Jeans Loved by Meghan Markle, Hailey Bieber and More

Frame Denim
Frame Denim
By Lauren Gruber
November 21, 2023

Stock up on high-quality denim and apparel at Frame Denim's Cyber Sale.

A good pair of jeans is a wardrobe staple no matter what season we're in, but the fall is an especially important time to have a supply of well-fitting denim on rotation. As Black Friday clothing sales kick into gear, Frame Denim is hosting its huge Cyber Sale, giving you the perfect opportunity to stock up on high-quality jeans to pair with your favorite fall sweaters, boots and more.

Shop the Frame Denim Cyber Sale

Now through Monday, November 27, you can take 30% off sitewide and an extra 40% off sale items including celeb-loved denim, dresses, tops and accessories. Styles are already starting to sell out, so we recommend shopping quickly to secure your new favorite pair of jeans.

Whether you're new to shopping Frame Denim or a longtime fan of the brand, you're in good company. So many celebrities — Meghan Markle, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Kerry Washington and Selena Gomez, to name a few — wear Frame's ultra-popular jeans and apparel. The brand carries so many styles, from classic straight leg to vintage-inspired low rise and funky patchwork palazzos, so you're bound to find a pair you love.

Below, we've rounded up our favorite Frame Denim pieces to shop from the Cyber Sale now. 

Le High Straight

Le High Straight
Frame Denim

Le High Straight

Keep it simple with a pair of timeless black wash, straight-legged jeans.

$238 $114

Shop Now

Le Jane Crop

Le Jane Crop
Frame Denim

Le Jane Crop

These sand-and-white striped jeans are an unexpected addition to your denim wardrobe.

$268 $53

Shop Now

Gillian Long Sleeve Mini Dress

Gillian Long Sleeve Mini Dress
Frame Denim

Gillian Long Sleeve Mini Dress

Designed in luxurious 100% silk, the Gillian Long Sleeve Mini Dress is versatile enough to be elevated or toned down for any occasion.

$598 $267

Shop Now

Le Crop Mini Boot

Le Crop Mini Boot
Frame Denim

Le Crop Mini Boot

Elevate your fall style with a pair of plaid denim flares.

$248 $49

Shop Now

Recycled Leather Shirt Jacket

Recycled Leather Shirt Jacket
Frame Denim

Recycled Leather Shirt Jacket

This on-trend leather shacket features a button closure, double front pockets, buttoned cuffs and a notch collar for added style.

$398 $179

Shop Now

Split Seam Wide Leg

Split Seam Wide Leg
Frame Denim

Split Seam Wide Leg

Turn heads in these unique two-tone patchwork jeans with a versatile mid-rise.

$378 $75

Shop Now

Le Mini Boot

Le Mini Boot
Frame Denim

Le Mini Boot

Pair these with your favorite ankle boots and top for a cool and casual ensemble.

$225 $121

Shop Now

The Oversized Shirt

The Oversized Shirt
Frame Denim

The Oversized Shirt

Pair your new jeans with a classic button-down in 100% silk.

$398 $191

Shop Now

Le Super High Crop Mini Boot

Le Super High Crop Mini Boot
Frame Denim

Le Super High Crop Mini Boot

Make your legs look miles long with these high-waisted bootcut jeans.

$258 $116

Shop Now

Petit Twist Buckle Belt

Petit Twist Buckle Belt
Frame Denim

Petit Twist Buckle Belt

Cinch your new favorite pair of jeans with a genuine leather buckle belt.

$188 $90

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

