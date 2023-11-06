Black Friday is happening early at Amazon. We found the best deals on Dr. Martens boots to shop now.
This morning, Amazon announced that its Black Friday sale for 2023 will start on November 17. That means you'll have an extra week to shop this year's best deals from top brands. Even better, Amazon's already dropped a slew of early Black Friday deals worth taking advantage of now.
Right now at Amazon's early Black Friday sale, you can save up to 44% on select Dr. Martens boots in both men’s and women’s styles. From sky-high platform Chelsea boots to the brand's original combat boots, the most iconic Doc Martens are majorly discounted just in time to step into the holiday season.
Doc Martens are extremely versatile and have become one of the best fashion essentials for any season. The shoes can easily be dressed up for work or paired with practically everything in your closet for a going out look. It's no wonder they've been spotted on celebrities from Ryan Gosling to Bella Hadid and Olivia Rodrigo.
Ahead, shop the best Amazon Black Friday deals on Dr. Martens boots for women and men before they sell out.
Amazon Black Friday Deals on Women's Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens Women's 1460 Smooth Leather Boot
It doesn't get more classic than the 1460 — Dr. Martens' original 8-eye boot. Get 25% off your new go-to pair of shoes.
Dr. Martens Women's Spence Chelsea Boot
Save $70 on Dr. Martens' new season boot stacked high with a grooved outsole and towering flared heel — built to make you feel on top of the world.
Dr. Martens Women's 1460 Bex
Constructed on the extra-chunky, extra-rugged Bex sole, this minimalist version of the original 1460 boot packs all of Dr. Martens core DNA: yellow welt stitching, grooved edges and an AirWair heel loop.
Dr. Martens Unisex Smooth Leather Platform Chelsea Boots
The 2976 Chelsea boot is a slick, uncompromisingly fashion-forward look for all genders — and with a sure fit and an easy-on, easy-off elasticized gusset, it's a versatile boot that works with everything.
Dr. Martens Women's Sinclair 8 Eye Leather Platform Boots
With 8 eyes, grooved sides and yellow stitching, the 1460 has style for the ages. The Sinclair is kitted out with a removable jungle piece zip and tons of Docs attitude.
Amazon Black Friday Deals on Men's Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens Men's 1460 Smooth Leather Lace Up Boots
With Dr. Martens' original and most recognizable sole, the 1460 is well known for its comfort and stability.
Dr. Martens Men's 2976 Chelsea Boot
These Chelsea boots have a slick, kickass look with a sure fit for easy-on, easy-off style.
Dr. Martens Men's Amphibians
The Jadon III Platform Boots by Dr. Martens is a stylish and trendy addition to any wardrobe. These imported boots feature a high-profile design with a smooth and sleek finish, giving them a chic and modern look.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
RELATED CONTENT: