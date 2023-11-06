This morning, Amazon announced that its Black Friday sale for 2023 will start on November 17. That means you'll have an extra week to shop this year's best deals from top brands. Even better, Amazon's already dropped a slew of early Black Friday deals worth taking advantage of now.

Right now at Amazon's early Black Friday sale, you can save up to 44% on select Dr. Martens boots in both men’s and women’s styles. From sky-high platform Chelsea boots to the brand's original combat boots, the most iconic Doc Martens are majorly discounted just in time to step into the holiday season.

Doc Martens are extremely versatile and have become one of the best fashion essentials for any season. The shoes can easily be dressed up for work or paired with practically everything in your closet for a going out look. It's no wonder they've been spotted on celebrities from Ryan Gosling to Bella Hadid and Olivia Rodrigo.

Ahead, shop the best Amazon Black Friday deals on Dr. Martens boots for women and men before they sell out.

Amazon Black Friday Deals on Women's Dr. Martens

Amazon Black Friday Deals on Men's Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens Men's Amphibians Amazon Dr. Martens Men's Amphibians The Jadon III Platform Boots by Dr. Martens is a stylish and trendy addition to any wardrobe. These imported boots feature a high-profile design with a smooth and sleek finish, giving them a chic and modern look. $200 $113 Shop Now

