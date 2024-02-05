Sales & Deals

Backcountry Is Taking Up to 60% Off Winter Gear from Patagonia, The North Face, Sorel and More

Winter Hike
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 4:13 PM PST, February 5, 2024

Backcountry's Semi-Annual Sale is here with huge savings on winter gear from top brands like Patagonia and Mountain Hardware.

Now that 2024 is in full swing, sales on wintertime essentials are starting to hit with everything you could need to stay warm and happy this year. If your outerwear could use an upgrade, then turn your attention towards Backcountry's Semi-Annual Sale, where you can find the best winter must-haves for up to 60% off.

Shop the Backcountry Sale

Whether you need to grab some cold-weather wardrobe staples or replace your worn-out hiking boots, Backcountry's impressive savings have you covered. The retailer's expansive lineup of winter apparel and gear is majorly on sale. Right now, you can save on everything from Sorel snow boots to The North Face puffer jackets and Patagonia fleeces. 

There's still time to hit the slopes this year, making this Backcountry sale the perfect opportunity to stock up on base layers, beanies, a new ski jacket and more. Affordable ski gear is hard to come by, but we're seeing prices drop as low as $10. There's no telling how long the sale will last though, so you'll want to shop fast.

To help you make the most of the Backcountry Semi-Annual Sale, we rounded up the best deals for men and women to camp, hike or simply walk around town this season.

The Best Deals from the Backcountry Sale

Mountain Hardwear HiCamp Fleece Pullover - Women's

Mountain Hardwear HiCamp Fleece Pullover - Women's
Backcountry

Mountain Hardwear HiCamp Fleece Pullover - Women's

Add the perfect amount of cozy warmth to your outfit with Mountain Hardware's high-loft sherpa fleece pullover.

$130 $84

Shop Now

Stoic Plaid Shacket - Men's

Stoic Plaid Shacket - Men's
Backcountry

Stoic Plaid Shacket - Men's

With this unpredictable weather this season, this shacket would be great for those warmer winter days.

$119 $36

Shop Now

Out N About III Classic Duck Boot - Women's

Out N About III Classic Duck Boot - Women's
Backcountry

Out N About III Classic Duck Boot - Women's

Keep your feet warm and dry in the sporty, pillow-like SOREL Out N About III Duck Boot. The mixed-material waterproof uppers keeps you protected, while the internal PU midsole and classic traction outsole keep you walking comfortably.

$130 $65

Shop Now

Black Diamond Stormline Stretch Rain Shell Jacket - Men's

Black Diamond Stormline Stretch Rain Shell Jacket - Men's
Backcountry

Black Diamond Stormline Stretch Rain Shell Jacket - Men's

Crafted with a four-way stretch, you can be comfortable and dry in the rain jacket.

$180 $126

Shop Now

Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket - Men's

Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket - Men's
Backcountry

Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket - Men's

This classic Patagonia fleece jacket is the perfect toasty layer to keep you cozy during the chilly months.

$159 $111

Shop Now

Patagonia Beanie

Patagonia Beanie
Backcountry

Patagonia Beanie

Keep your head warm on the trail or slopes with the help of this Patagonia beanie.

$49 $27

Shop Now

Mountain Hardwear HiCamp Fleece Hoodie - Men's

Mountain Hardwear HiCamp Fleece Hoodie - Men's
Backcountry

Mountain Hardwear HiCamp Fleece Hoodie - Men's

Made with cozy sherpa, the HiCamp Fleece Hoodie is a staple for cool-weather comfort during the shoulder seasons. 

$150 $90

Shop Now

Patagonia Insulated Powder Town Pant - Women's

Patagonia Insulated Powder Town Pant - Women's
Backcountry

Patagonia Insulated Powder Town Pant - Women's

These weather-resistant insulated pants boast a 2-layer H2No membrane for added protection.

$269 $188

Shop Now

Marmot Highlander Down Hooded Jacket - Men's

Marmot Highlander Down Hooded Jacket - Men's
Backcountry

Marmot Highlander Down Hooded Jacket - Men's

Marmot is known for outdoor activewear that can keep you warm and protect you from the elements. 

$250 $150

Shop Now

Stoic Tech Fleece Legging - Women's

Stoic Tech Fleece Legging - Women's
Backcountry

Stoic Tech Fleece Legging - Women's

A super soft, moisture-wicking pair of fleece leggings is a must for winter adventures. 

$49 $29

Shop Now

The North Face Alpine Polartec 200 Full-Zip Hooded Jacket - Women's

The North Face Alpine Polartec 200 Full-Zip Hooded Jacket - Women's
Backcountry

The North Face Alpine Polartec 200 Full-Zip Hooded Jacket - Women's

Featuring four-way stretch construction for easy movement and Polartec Fleece for unparalleled comfort, this versatile midlayer jacket is perfect for layering.

$140 $98

Shop Now

Backcountry Winter Destination Camp Pant - Men's

Backcountry Winter Destination Camp Pant - Men's
Backcountry

Backcountry Winter Destination Camp Pant - Men's

These Backcountry joggers are made from a mixture of polyester and spandex for a pant that is light, soft and comfy. 

$99 $50

Shop Now

