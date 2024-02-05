Backcountry's Semi-Annual Sale is here with huge savings on winter gear from top brands like Patagonia and Mountain Hardware.
Now that 2024 is in full swing, sales on wintertime essentials are starting to hit with everything you could need to stay warm and happy this year. If your outerwear could use an upgrade, then turn your attention towards Backcountry's Semi-Annual Sale, where you can find the best winter must-haves for up to 60% off.
Whether you need to grab some cold-weather wardrobe staples or replace your worn-out hiking boots, Backcountry's impressive savings have you covered. The retailer's expansive lineup of winter apparel and gear is majorly on sale. Right now, you can save on everything from Sorel snow boots to The North Face puffer jackets and Patagonia fleeces.
There's still time to hit the slopes this year, making this Backcountry sale the perfect opportunity to stock up on base layers, beanies, a new ski jacket and more. Affordable ski gear is hard to come by, but we're seeing prices drop as low as $10. There's no telling how long the sale will last though, so you'll want to shop fast.
To help you make the most of the Backcountry Semi-Annual Sale, we rounded up the best deals for men and women to camp, hike or simply walk around town this season.
The Best Deals from the Backcountry Sale
Mountain Hardwear HiCamp Fleece Pullover - Women's
Add the perfect amount of cozy warmth to your outfit with Mountain Hardware's high-loft sherpa fleece pullover.
Stoic Plaid Shacket - Men's
With this unpredictable weather this season, this shacket would be great for those warmer winter days.
Out N About III Classic Duck Boot - Women's
Keep your feet warm and dry in the sporty, pillow-like SOREL Out N About III Duck Boot. The mixed-material waterproof uppers keeps you protected, while the internal PU midsole and classic traction outsole keep you walking comfortably.
Black Diamond Stormline Stretch Rain Shell Jacket - Men's
Crafted with a four-way stretch, you can be comfortable and dry in the rain jacket.
Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket - Men's
This classic Patagonia fleece jacket is the perfect toasty layer to keep you cozy during the chilly months.
Patagonia Beanie
Keep your head warm on the trail or slopes with the help of this Patagonia beanie.
Mountain Hardwear HiCamp Fleece Hoodie - Men's
Made with cozy sherpa, the HiCamp Fleece Hoodie is a staple for cool-weather comfort during the shoulder seasons.
Patagonia Insulated Powder Town Pant - Women's
These weather-resistant insulated pants boast a 2-layer H2No membrane for added protection.
Marmot Highlander Down Hooded Jacket - Men's
Marmot is known for outdoor activewear that can keep you warm and protect you from the elements.
Stoic Tech Fleece Legging - Women's
A super soft, moisture-wicking pair of fleece leggings is a must for winter adventures.
The North Face Alpine Polartec 200 Full-Zip Hooded Jacket - Women's
Featuring four-way stretch construction for easy movement and Polartec Fleece for unparalleled comfort, this versatile midlayer jacket is perfect for layering.
Backcountry Winter Destination Camp Pant - Men's
These Backcountry joggers are made from a mixture of polyester and spandex for a pant that is light, soft and comfy.
