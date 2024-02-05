Now that 2024 is in full swing, sales on wintertime essentials are starting to hit with everything you could need to stay warm and happy this year. If your outerwear could use an upgrade, then turn your attention towards Backcountry's Semi-Annual Sale, where you can find the best winter must-haves for up to 60% off.

Shop the Backcountry Sale

Whether you need to grab some cold-weather wardrobe staples or replace your worn-out hiking boots, Backcountry's impressive savings have you covered. The retailer's expansive lineup of winter apparel and gear is majorly on sale. Right now, you can save on everything from Sorel snow boots to The North Face puffer jackets and Patagonia fleeces.

There's still time to hit the slopes this year, making this Backcountry sale the perfect opportunity to stock up on base layers, beanies, a new ski jacket and more. Affordable ski gear is hard to come by, but we're seeing prices drop as low as $10. There's no telling how long the sale will last though, so you'll want to shop fast.

To help you make the most of the Backcountry Semi-Annual Sale, we rounded up the best deals for men and women to camp, hike or simply walk around town this season.

The Best Deals from the Backcountry Sale

Patagonia Beanie Backcountry Patagonia Beanie Keep your head warm on the trail or slopes with the help of this Patagonia beanie. $49 $27 Shop Now

