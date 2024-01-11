Style

The Best Winter Gloves for Women: Touch-Screen Compatible Gloves, Waterproof Gloves and More

By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 3:08 PM PST, January 11, 2024

Don't miss these cute gloves from UGG, Canada Goose, lululemon and more.

Don't let the cold derail your New Year's resolutions of getting more active outdoors. Whether you're walking, running or partaking in any other physical activity outside, gloves may be an afterthought until your fingers are freezing. Pick up a new pair during this frosty winter season to stay and on top of your step count goal in comfort.

There are some things to consider when shopping for gloves. You may want a pair that's touchscreen compatible (like the Nordstrom Cashmere Lined Leather Touchscreen Gloves), a pair that's reflective for late-night walks or runs (like the lululemon Fast and Free Fleece Running Gloves), or a pair that is water-repellent for throwing snowballs (we're looking at you, Patagonia Retro Pile Gloves). There are beautiful leather pairs or cozy fleece numbers. You're sure to find a pair in a color that goes with your winter coat at Amazon, Nordstrom, Backcountry and more.

Below, we've done the searching for you to find the best winter gloves for women for all budgets. Shop gloves that will fit your style from UGG, Canada Goose, lululemon and more beloved brands.

Nordstrom Cashmere Lined Leather Touchscreen Gloves

Not only will hands stay warm in these leather gloves, but they'll also be super cozy with a 100% cashmere lining. The fingertips are specially designed so you can still use a touchscreen phone or device while wearing them. 

UGG Genuine Shearling Turn Cuff Gloves

These beautiful gloves from UGG feature soft leather and water-resistant shearling.

Canada Goose Cashmere Glove

Splurge on these luxurious cashmere gloves that warm even your arms. You can also customize their length by folding them down.

lululemon Textured Fleece Gloves

These fluffy gloves are lined with warm fleece and come in two colors.

Canada Goose Barrier Merino Wool Gloves

These merino wool gloves are lightweight and have reflective stripes for nighttime walks and runs.

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Gloves

Get cashmere gloves in 10 different colors at a super reasonable price point at Quince.

Kate Spade New York Bow Detail Wool Gloves

These wool gloves have an adorable bow and come in three colors.

Lululemon Warm Revelation Gloves

Wear these gloves during your workouts. They're made of cotton and cashmere.

Patagonia Retro Pile Glove

These fuzzy gloves are soft on the inside and out. They're water-repellent and touchscreen compatible.

Rag & Bone Addison Wool Gloves

These wool gloves are sleek enough to wear with any 'fit.

Lululemon Fast and Free Fleece Running Gloves

Runners need these reflective brushed fleece gloves that are water-repellent. Their fingers are tech-friendly. 

French Knot Ginger Merino Wool Gloves

These special embroidered gloves are hand-knit in Nepal from merino wool. Find them in two colorways.

Outdoor Research Flurry Sensor Glove

These wool-blend gloves have a cozy fleece lining. They're touchscreen-compatible and have silicone palm prints so you can grip easily.

Canada Goose Leather Glove

These tech-friendly gloves have stretchy cuffs and a beautiful sheepskin leather construction. 

The North Face Etip Touchscreen Gloves

Reviewers love these stretchy, touchscreen-compatible gloves. "I have had several pairs of gloves claiming to work with iPhones, etc.," a reviewer says. "These are the first ones that actually work!"

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

