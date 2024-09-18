Shop
Best Lists

The Best Fall Loungewear Sets on Amazon That Are as Stylish as They Are Cozy

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Best Loungewear Sets on Amazon
Getty Images
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 1:20 PM PDT, September 18, 2024

Step up your coziness this fall with Amazon's best loungewear sets for women that you'll want to live in all year long.

As the days gradually cool down and autumn approaches, it's time to get ready to bundle up on the couch in comfortable loungewear. If you're still working from home, that doesn't only pertain to your off hours. A new pair of sweatpants or a loungewear set will keep you comfy all day, through work and relaxation.

To help you find new additions to your loungewear collection, we've found the best pieces on Amazon that are soft, casual and — most importantly — comfortable. So swap out that old scruffy tee from college and elevate your at-home uniform with new loungewear that's cute enough to wear out when the weather permits.

A comfy pajama set can help you get a better night's sleep that leaves you feeling refreshed and cozy. When worn during work hours, stylish loungewear helps you feel productive and Zoom-ready while remaining totally comfortable.  Ahead, we've rounded up the best loungewear sets to shop on Amazon.

Best Women's Loungewear on Amazon

Lillusory Knit Matching Set

Lillusory Knit Matching Set
Amazon

Lillusory Knit Matching Set

Just as chic as it is comfy, this effortlessly cozy knit lounge set is the perfect all-around relaxed oversized look.

Lillusory Slouchy Knit Sweatsuit

Lillusory Slouchy Knit Sweatsuit
Amazon

Lillusory Slouchy Knit Sweatsuit

The long-sleeve version with a henley-style top and relaxed, wide leg pants is bound to keep you warm and cozy all winter.

$73 $38

With Coupon

Shop Now

Eberjey Gisele Slouchy Pajama Set

Eberjey Gisele Slouchy Pajama Set
Amazon

Eberjey Gisele Slouchy Pajama Set

Using the same soft, drapey fabric as the Eberjey's most popular pajamas, this set has a lightweight and luxurious feel. The iconic, best-selling pajamas feel cool to the touch and and falls in all the right places easily, making it your best at-home look yet. 

Zesica Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top and Jogger Set

Zesica Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top and Jogger Set
Amazon

Zesica Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top and Jogger Set

With its borrowed-from-the-boys classic look, this is the jogger set you've always wanted to wear. The cropped loungewear set comes in 18 vibrant colors.

$40 $32

with coupon

Shop Now

ANRABESS Women 2 Piece Outfits Sweatsuit

ANRABESS Women 2 Piece Outfits Sweatsuit
Amazon

ANRABESS Women 2 Piece Outfits Sweatsuit

Choose your favorite from 21 colors of this loungewear set that's also great for travel. Shoppers love the thick, high-quality material of the matching set.

$60 $37

Shop Now

Fixmatti Fuzzy 3-Piece Lounge Set

Fixmatti Fuzzy 3-Piece Lounge Set
Amazon

Fixmatti Fuzzy 3-Piece Lounge Set

Featuring a crop top, pants, and long cardigan, this fuzzy pajama set can be worn for lounging around the house, running errands, and it’s even quite cute for an evening out.

$55 $33

With Coupon

Shop Now

PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2024 Fall Two Piece Outfit

PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2024 Fall Two Piece Outfit
Amazon

PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2024 Fall Two Piece Outfit

Stay comfy and stylish all fall long in this two-piece set, featuring a comfortable crewneck long-sleeve top and high-waisted joggers.

$41 $29

Shop Now

Caracilia Two-Piece Sweater Set

Caracilia Two-Piece Sweater Set
Amazon

Caracilia Two-Piece Sweater Set

The cutouts at the sleeves and ankles of this set make it unique and shoppers rave about the soft, lightweight and breathable fabric.

$40 $17

Shop Now

Anrabess Wide Leg Lounge Pants Set

Anrabess Wide Leg Lounge Pants Set
Amazon

Anrabess Wide Leg Lounge Pants Set

Offering a perfect blend of coziness and style, the oversized sweater and wide-leg pants are a go-to outfit for those days when you want to look put together without sacrificing comfort.

$70 $39

With Coupon

Shop Now

MEROKEETY Women's 2024 Fall Oversized Batwing Sleeve Lounge Set

MEROKEETY Women's 2024 Fall Oversized Batwing Sleeve Lounge Set
Amazon

MEROKEETY Women's 2024 Fall Oversized Batwing Sleeve Lounge Set

This adorable loungewear set features a long sleeve batwing sweatshirt top and a high waist matching shorts for a relaxed, airy feel.

$40 $36

With Coupon

Shop Now

Fixmatti Women's 2-Piece Sweatsuit

Fixmatti Women's 2-Piece Sweatsuit
Amazon

Fixmatti Women's 2-Piece Sweatsuit

Offered in over 20 color combinations, this sweatsuit likely comes in your favorite shade.

$46 $23

With Coupon

Shop Now

Softies Solid Marshmallow Reverse Seam Crew Neck Lounge Set

Softies Solid Marshmallow Reverse Seam Crew Neck Lounge Set
Amazon

Softies Solid Marshmallow Reverse Seam Crew Neck Lounge Set

This Oprah-approved loungewear set features Softies' cozy marshmallow fabric, which becomes softer with every wear.

Merokeety 2-Piece Fuzzy Outfit

Merokeety 2-Piece Fuzzy Outfit
Amazon

Merokeety 2-Piece Fuzzy Outfit

We love the V-neck and loose sleeves of this cozy set.

$61 $40

With Coupon

Shop Now

Aloodor Sweatsuit for Women

Aloodor Sweatsuit for Women
Amazon

Aloodor Sweatsuit for Women

With two bold white stripes on the sleeves, this sweatsuit that comes in 30 different colors gives total athleisure vibes. 

$40 $32

Shop Now

ANRABESS Women’s Two Piece Outfit

ANRABESS Women’s Two Piece Outfit
Amazon

ANRABESS Women’s Two Piece Outfit

Cozy up on chilly days in this super-soft loungewear set. 

$60 $30

With Coupon

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Fall Candles on Sale at Amazon

Sales & Deals

The Best Fall Candles on Sale at Amazon

The Best Trench Coats to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe

Style

The Best Trench Coats to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe

15 Fall Clothing Essentials to Build the Ultimate Capsule Wardrobe

Style

15 Fall Clothing Essentials to Build the Ultimate Capsule Wardrobe

The 15 Best Sweaters for Women to Transition From Summer to Fall

Style

The 15 Best Sweaters for Women to Transition From Summer to Fall

Capri Pants Are Back for Fall — How To Incorporate the Style

Style

Capri Pants Are Back for Fall — How To Incorporate the Style

Kyle Richards' Top Loungewear Picks on Amazon

Style

Kyle Richards' Top Loungewear Picks on Amazon

Tags: