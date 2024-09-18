As the days gradually cool down and autumn approaches, it's time to get ready to bundle up on the couch in comfortable loungewear. If you're still working from home, that doesn't only pertain to your off hours. A new pair of sweatpants or a loungewear set will keep you comfy all day, through work and relaxation.

To help you find new additions to your loungewear collection, we've found the best pieces on Amazon that are soft, casual and — most importantly — comfortable. So swap out that old scruffy tee from college and elevate your at-home uniform with new loungewear that's cute enough to wear out when the weather permits.

A comfy pajama set can help you get a better night's sleep that leaves you feeling refreshed and cozy. When worn during work hours, stylish loungewear helps you feel productive and Zoom-ready while remaining totally comfortable. Ahead, we've rounded up the best loungewear sets to shop on Amazon.

Best Women's Loungewear on Amazon

Eberjey Gisele Slouchy Pajama Set Amazon Eberjey Gisele Slouchy Pajama Set Using the same soft, drapey fabric as the Eberjey's most popular pajamas, this set has a lightweight and luxurious feel. The iconic, best-selling pajamas feel cool to the touch and and falls in all the right places easily, making it your best at-home look yet. $148 Shop Now

