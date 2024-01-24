The cold winter months are in full swing, and if you're heading out without a proper hat, those ears are sure to catch a chill. Luckily, that's nothing a good beanie can't fix.

Beanies are a classic hat style that can help keep your head and ears warm without being bulky. They can be worn under hoods, helmets and more, making them a versatile choice for winter headgear.

If you're looking for the perfect beanie to add to your winter wardrobe, you've come to the right place. We've found men's beanies in a range of colors, fabrics and styles to go with your look. There are cuffed beanies that trap in heat and stay put on your head (like the Patagonia Fishermans Rolled Beanie), merino wool beanies that are super soft and temperature regulating (see the Unbound Merino Merino Beanie), beanies that come in every color of the rainbow (the Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie) and more.

Below, shop the best beanies of 2024 for men from Carhartt, Patagonia, Canada Goose and more beloved brands. Find a hat for your budget and style ahead. As a bonus, a few styles are even on sale. A warm and savvy shopper? Win-win!

Patagonia Men's Standard Beanie Amazon Patagonia Men's Standard Beanie While a nice coat or jacket is key to staying warm in the winter, so is covering your head. Slip on this Patagonia beanie made from 96% recycled polyester. $60 Buy Now

Brixton Heist Beanie Tilly's Brixton Heist Beanie With so many available colors and prints and an affordable price point, you might choose more than one of these cute beanies. $22 Shop Now

