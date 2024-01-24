Style

The Best Beanies for Men for Winter 2024: Brave the Cold in a Stylish Knit Hat

Unbound Merino Merino Beanie
Unbound Merino
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 11:03 AM PST, January 24, 2024

Get warm in these great beanies from Carhartt, Patagonia, Canada Goose and more.

The cold winter months are in full swing, and if you're heading out without a proper hat, those ears are sure to catch a chill. Luckily, that's nothing a good beanie can't fix.

Beanies are a classic hat style that can help keep your head and ears warm without being bulky. They can be worn under hoods, helmets and more, making them a versatile choice for winter headgear.

If you're looking for the perfect beanie to add to your winter wardrobe, you've come to the right place. We've found men's beanies in a range of colors, fabrics and styles to go with your look. There are cuffed beanies that trap in heat and stay put on your head (like the Patagonia Fishermans Rolled Beanie), merino wool beanies that are super soft and temperature regulating (see the Unbound Merino Merino Beanie), beanies that come in every color of the rainbow (the Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie) and more.

Below, shop the best beanies of 2024 for men from Carhartt, Patagonia, Canada Goose and more beloved brands. Find a hat for your budget and style ahead. As a bonus, a few styles are even on sale. A warm and savvy shopper? Win-win! 

Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie

Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie
Amazon

Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie

This beloved beanie from Carhartt is available in a ton of colors.

$20 $19

Shop Now

Patagonia Men's Standard Beanie

Patagonia Men's Standard Beanie
Amazon

Patagonia Men's Standard Beanie

While a nice coat or jacket is key to staying warm in the winter, so is covering your head. Slip on this Patagonia beanie made from 96% recycled polyester.

REI Co-op Trailsmith Beanie

REI Co-op Trailsmith Beanie
REI

REI Co-op Trailsmith Beanie

This earth-tone beanie has a brushed fleece liner for warmth.

Canada Goose Arctic Disc Ribbed Toque Beanie

Canada Goose Arctic Disc Ribbed Toque Beanie
Nordstrom

Splurge on this lightweight wool beanie.

Splurge on this lightweight wool beanie. 

The North Face TNF Logo Box Cuffed Beanie

The North Face TNF Logo Box Cuffed Beanie
Amazon

This simple The North Face beanie comes in a ton of colors.

This simple The North Face beanie comes in a ton of colors.

Nordstrom Wool & Cashmere Beanie

Nordstrom Wool & Cashmere Beanie
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Wool & Cashmere Beanie

This affordable uncuffed beanie comes in a cozy cashmere and wool blend.

$45 $29

Shop Now

UGG Chunky Rib Beanie

UGG Chunky Rib Beanie
Nordstrom

UGG Chunky Rib Beanie

This beanie has a chunky design that goes with so many fashionable looks as it keeps you warm from winter through spring.

Fjällräven Classic Merino Wool Beanie

Fjällräven Classic Merino Wool Beanie
Nordstrom

Fjällräven Classic Merino Wool Beanie

This classic beanie is made of a soft merino wool, and its two-layer knitting will keep you extra warm.

Barbour Carlton Wool Blend Beanie

Barbour Carlton Wool Blend Beanie
Nordstrom

Barbour Carlton Wool Blend Beanie

This wool-blend beanie comes in three neutral colors.

AllSaints Merino Wool Ribbed Beanie

AllSaints Merino Wool Ribbed Beanie
Nordstrom

AllSaints Merino Wool Ribbed Beanie

Ribbed style, check. Soft merino wool, check. Warm ears, check and check!

Urban Outfitters Waffle Knit Beanie

Urban Outfitters Waffle Knit Beanie
Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Waffle Knit Beanie

This uber-affordable waffle knit beanie comes in five colors.

$15 $10

Shop Now

The North Face Dock Worker Recycled Beanie

The North Face Dock Worker Recycled Beanie
The North Face

The North Face Dock Worker Recycled Beanie

This beanie keeps you warm and is a more sustainable choice, as it's made from 95% recycled fabric.

Patagonia Fishermans Rolled Beanie

Patagonia Fishermans Rolled Beanie
Backcountry

Patagonia Fishermans Rolled Beanie

This beanie has a cuff to trap heat and can easily fit under a helmet or hood.

$39 $27

Shop Now

Brixton Heist Beanie

Brixton Heist Beanie
Tilly's

Brixton Heist Beanie

With so many available colors and prints and an affordable price point, you might choose more than one of these cute beanies. 

Unbound Merino Merino Beanie

Unbound Merino Merino Beanie
Unbound Merino

Unbound Merino Merino Beanie

This merino wool beanie is naturally moisture-wicking to help you brave winter workouts even in the worst weather.

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

