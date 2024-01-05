Style

Jeremy Allen White Stars in Calvin Klein Spring 2024 Campaign: Shop the New Underwear for Men

Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein Underwear
Mert Alas
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 12:18 PM PST, January 5, 2024

Here's where to shop the new underwear modeled by 'The Bear' star in Calvin Klein’s latest campaign.

The Iron Claw star Jeremy Allen White is stripped down and shameless in his new ad campaign for Calvin Klein. On Thursday morning, we all woke up to the internet-breaking photos and video of the Emmy-nominated actor modeling the latest underwear styles from the fashion brand. 

Shot by photographer Mert Alas, the campaign showcases Calvin Klein's new Spring 2024 underwear line and features photos of White in just his underwear against the New York City skyline. While The Bear star looks striking in his skivvies, we also can't get over these new stylish briefs from CK. Luckily, Calvin Klein has made it easy to shop the collection worn by the internet's favorite chef.

Shop Jeremy Allen White in Calvin Klein

Yes, chef—we are ready to add these soft, stretchy moisture-wicking boxer briefs to our cart. Along with Calvin Klein's website, many of these classic cuts can be found on Amazon with some even at a lower price. Below, we've rounded up the hottest underwear worn by White in Calvin Klein's latest campaign.

Calvin Klein Intense Power Micro Boxer Brief (3-Pack)

Calvin Klein Intense Power Micro Boxer Brief (3-Pack)
Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein Intense Power Micro Boxer Brief (3-Pack)

Sleek and modern, these boxer briefs feature the a bold Calvin Klein logo. The soft microfiber and supportive waistband offer extreme comfort.

$65 $51

Amazon

Shop Now

Calvin Klein Micro Mesh Cooling Low Rise Trunk

Calvin Klein Micro Mesh Cooling Low Rise Trunk
Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein Micro Mesh Cooling Low Rise Trunk

Made from mesh, these breezy cooling trunks will keep you feeling refreshed.

$28

Calvin Klein

Shop Now

Clavin Klein Micro Stretch Boxer Brief (3-Pack)

Clavin Klein Micro Stretch Boxer Brief (3-Pack)
Clavin Klein

Clavin Klein Micro Stretch Boxer Brief (3-Pack)

You'll want to grab a three pack of these Micro Stretch Boxer Briefs because they're so comfy they might become your favorite pair.

$48 $33

Amazon

Shop Now

Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Boxer Brief (3-Pack)

Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Boxer Brief (3-Pack)
Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Boxer Brief (3-Pack)

A best-selling style at Calvin Klein, these stretchy boxer briefs have been upgraded with extra-soft cotton.

$48

Calvin Klein

Shop Now

Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Stretch Boxer Brief (3-Pack)

Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Stretch Boxer Brief (3-Pack)
Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Stretch Boxer Brief (3-Pack)

These Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Stretch Boxer Brief have a longer leg line and supportive pouch.

$48 $32

Amazon

Shop Now

Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Tank Top (5-Pack)

Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Tank Top (5-Pack)
Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Tank Top (5-Pack)

In the Calvin Klein campaign video, White is seen wearing one of these white tank tops before quickly stripping it off.

$70 $49

Amazon

Shop Now

Tags: