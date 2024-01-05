The Iron Claw star Jeremy Allen White is stripped down and shameless in his new ad campaign for Calvin Klein. On Thursday morning, we all woke up to the internet-breaking photos and video of the Emmy-nominated actor modeling the latest underwear styles from the fashion brand.

Shot by photographer Mert Alas, the campaign showcases Calvin Klein's new Spring 2024 underwear line and features photos of White in just his underwear against the New York City skyline. While The Bear star looks striking in his skivvies, we also can't get over these new stylish briefs from CK. Luckily, Calvin Klein has made it easy to shop the collection worn by the internet's favorite chef.

Shop Jeremy Allen White in Calvin Klein

Yes, chef—we are ready to add these soft, stretchy moisture-wicking boxer briefs to our cart. Along with Calvin Klein's website, many of these classic cuts can be found on Amazon with some even at a lower price. Below, we've rounded up the hottest underwear worn by White in Calvin Klein's latest campaign.

RELATED CONTENT: