ThirdLove End-of-Season Sale: Shop Savings up to 65% on Best-Selling Bras and Underwear

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 5:30 AM PST, January 1, 2024

ThirdLove's End of Season Sale gives shoppers an excuse to stock up on some of the most comfy bras on the market.

Undergarments: Very important, yet often overlooked when the thought of shopping for new clothing arises.

Holes, frayed fabric, loose elastic, poking underwire and faded colors are just a few signs it may be time to refresh your underwear drawer. There's no better time to invest in quality bras and panties because ThirdLove is hosting their annual end-of-year sale. 

Shop ThirdLove's End of Season Sale

ThirdLove is known for perfectly fitting, comfy and supportive bras with inclusive sizing, but they also sell high-quality underwear, sleepwear, loungewear and activewear — much of which is on sale during ThirdLove's End of Season Sale. Running one week only, the End of Season Sale starts today, January 1, and runs through January 7. Customers can shop up to 65% off on items, including ThirdLove's extremely comfy, best-selling T-Shirt Bra and their popular Second Skin Bra, which feels almost like you're wearing nothing at all. 

Whether you're in need of a new sports bra, push-up bra, wireless bra, or a new set of PJs for 2024, ThirdLove has something for everyone who needs a little (or a lot of) support. Below, shop our favorite picks from ThirdLove's End of Season Sale to save on your new favorite underwear. 

24/7 Classic Second Skin Unlined Bra

24/7 Classic Second Skin Unlined Bra
ThirdLove

24/7 Classic Second Skin Unlined Bra

Available in neutral and limited-edition colors, this plunge bra wears like a second skin and provides a seamless look under thin pieces.

$72 $49

Shop Now

24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra

24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra
ThirdLove

24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra

This wardrobe staple features ultra-thin molding memory foam cups, no-slip adjustable straps and hook-and-eye closures.

$72 $49

Shop Now

24/7 Lace Perfect Coverage Bra

24/7 Lace Perfect Coverage Bra
ThirdLove

24/7 Lace Perfect Coverage Bra

Delicate lace accents highlight this bra with memory foam that forms to your body.

$74 $49

Shop Now

24/7 Lace Back T-Shirt Bra

24/7 Lace Back T-Shirt Bra
ThirdLove

24/7 Lace Back T-Shirt Bra

Enjoy the comfort of ThirdLove's T-Shirt Bra with pretty lace details.

$74 $49

Shop Now

24/7 Classic Uplift Plunge Bra

24/7 Classic Uplift Plunge Bra
ThirdLove

24/7 Classic Uplift Plunge Bra

The 24/7 Classic Uplift Plunge Bra comes with removable pads so you can show off a little or a lot.

$72 $49

Shop Now

Lace Contour Plunge Bra

Lace Contour Plunge Bra
ThirdLove

Lace Contour Plunge Bra

This sultry lace bra is comfortable enough for all-day wear. 

$76 $25

Shop Now

Everyday Lace Mid-Rise Brief Holiday Bundle

Everyday Lace Mid-Rise Brief Holiday Bundle
ThirdLove

Everyday Lace Mid-Rise Brief Holiday Bundle

Save big on eight pairs of ultra-comfy and cute lace panties with this bundle.

$112 $30

Shop Now

Kinetic Adjustable Sports Bra

Kinetic Adjustable Sports Bra
ThirdLove

Kinetic Adjustable Sports Bra

You can wear this sports bra two ways, depending on how much support you need during your workout. 

$78 $49

Shop Now

Everyday Cotton Bikini

Everyday Cotton Bikini
ThirdLove

Everyday Cotton Bikini

Twenty-five colors of this classic pair of cotton underwear are on sale. 

$14 $5

Shop Now

Flex Seamless Compression Legging

Flex Seamless Compression Legging
ThirdLove

Flex Seamless Compression Legging

Seamless and compressive, these soft leggings are designed to sculpt and support.

$60 $27

Shop Now

