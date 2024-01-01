Undergarments: Very important, yet often overlooked when the thought of shopping for new clothing arises.

Holes, frayed fabric, loose elastic, poking underwire and faded colors are just a few signs it may be time to refresh your underwear drawer. There's no better time to invest in quality bras and panties because ThirdLove is hosting their annual end-of-year sale.

Shop ThirdLove's End of Season Sale

ThirdLove is known for perfectly fitting, comfy and supportive bras with inclusive sizing, but they also sell high-quality underwear, sleepwear, loungewear and activewear — much of which is on sale during ThirdLove's End of Season Sale. Running one week only, the End of Season Sale starts today, January 1, and runs through January 7. Customers can shop up to 65% off on items, including ThirdLove's extremely comfy, best-selling T-Shirt Bra and their popular Second Skin Bra, which feels almost like you're wearing nothing at all.

Whether you're in need of a new sports bra, push-up bra, wireless bra, or a new set of PJs for 2024, ThirdLove has something for everyone who needs a little (or a lot of) support. Below, shop our favorite picks from ThirdLove's End of Season Sale to save on your new favorite underwear.

RELATED CONTENT: