In a delightful surprise for her Instagram followers, Victoria Beckham offered a glimpse into the playful side of her husband, David Beckham.

On Friday, the 49-year-old fashion designer shared a humorous photo featuring the 48-year-old former soccer pro in a moment of do-it-yourself triumph.

The snapshot captures David clad in nothing but Calvin Klein underwear as he tackles the intricacies of fixing their hotel room TV. Lying on the floor amidst a web of wires, the legendary athlete channels his inner handyman, providing an amusing contrast to his typically suave public persona.

Victoria cheekily captioned the pic, "Electrician came to fix the TV…..Your welcome! 😂 @davidbeckham." The post resonated with fans who couldn't help but appreciate the couple's playful and down-to-earth dynamic.

The setting appears to be in New York City, as David recently treated his own followers to a series of photos on his Instagram Story showcasing the iconic landmarks of the Big Apple. The Beckhams, known for their jet-setting lifestyle and glamorous public appearances, seemed to relish a more relatable moment during their stay in the city that never sleeps.

This month, Victoria also graces the cover of Allure magazine, and reveals something about her and David's 24-year marriage.

When asked what she never leaves the house without, she tells Allure, "BabyBlade Brow. I’m obsessed with brows -- my husband has never seen me without my eyebrows."

She also provides readers with an intimate look into her journey from a bullied schoolgirl to a powerhouse in the realms of fashion and beauty.

In the heartfelt conversation, Victoria reveals a side of her life rarely discussed, shedding light on the challenges she faced during her formative years. "I've never really told my story about being the underdog at school. I was bullied—a lot," she confesses. "I never fitted in socially. And when anybody is different, kids can be really mean. I remember being mentally bullied, physically bullied, literally pushed around. My entire school life was a misery, an absolute misery."

The pop culture icon, who was Posh Spice in the Spice Girls, acknowledges the harsh realities of growing up differently, emphasizing the impact of cruelty from peers. "Kids can be bloody horrible. I would never, ever allow my children to treat anybody like that. I know everybody thinks their kids are angels, but my kids are genuinely very kind. That's the most important thing, isn't it?"

Victoria delves into the source of her resilience and work ethic, disclosing how she turned her fate around through sheer determination. "I've always had to work really hard. At school, I had to work really hard to get less-than-average grades," she tells the magazine. "When I was dancing and singing, I had to work really hard to be good, but was never good enough. I was an alright dancer. I was an alright singer. People were very quick to say, 'You can't sing.'"

Maintaining her trademark sense of humor, Victoria reflects on her journey with self-deprecating wit. "I can joke about it better than anybody. I'll take the mickey out of myself. I mean, obviously, I could sing a little. But I always had to work very hard just to be okay at anything. That's why the Spice Girls worked: Individually we were underdogs, but collectively we worked."

