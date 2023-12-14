Victoria Beckham's son learned something unexpected from Beckham. The 49-year-old fashion mogul covers the December issue of Allure, and, in the accompanying interview, reveals what surprised her youngest son, 18-year-old Cruz, about the Netflix docuseries focused on David Beckham's soccer career.

"Cruz, our youngest son, said, 'Wow, I had no idea Dad was so good at football,'" Victoria says, before noting of herself, "It made me laugh, when I come up on the screen: 'David Beckham's wife.' Brilliant."

Victoria also admittedly "cried when I saw the last scene of the documentary," which shows her, David, and their four children -- Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz and Harper, 12 -- happily talking and dancing around the kitchen.

"It was an emotional experience," she says, perhaps referring to both making and watching the series.

Being a part of the Beckham clan, comes with certain expectations.

"Work hard. Be kind. Be nice. Making eye contact is important. Be polite, shake hands, those kinds of things," Victoria says of what her and David expect of their children. "We're both strict parents without wanting to stifle them too much."

While they work not to stifle their kids, the Beckhams make it a point to stay close with them.

"I still check on Harper when she's in bed," Victoria admits. "We all say 'I love you' before we fly. From the minute you find out you're pregnant, you worry."

Now, Victoria is pleased with how her children have grown, noting, "I know everybody thinks their kids are angels, but my kids are genuinely very kind. That's the most important thing, isn't it? My kids are very creative, very supportive, very sporty, all very nice, all good senses of humor. And they're all very humble kids -- they really are."

As a couple, things are good between Victoria and David, who tied the knot back in 1999.

"I can't remember the last time we fought," Victoria says of herself and her husband, before revealing that there are some things that she keeps private after more than two decades of marriage.

"I'm obsessed with brows -- my husband has never seen me without my eyebrows," Victoria says.

During an October 2022 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Victoria wasn't shy about her fondness for her husband, saying, "He's amazing. He's so supportive. We're so supportive of each other. He's a really, really, really great dad. He's a fantastic husband. He works so, so hard and I feel very lucky that we have each other."

RELATED CONTENT: