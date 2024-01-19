Sales & Deals

The Best REI Deals to Shop Now: Save Up to 50% on Patagonia, The North Face and More Winter Gear

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Winter Hike
Getty
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 5:25 PM PST, January 19, 2024

Shop REI's best deals on winter gear from Patagonia and other top brands to stay warm all winter.

Another round of snow arrived today as the winter storm continued to barrel through the U.S. If your winter coat is not ready to withstand the arctic winds and subzero temperatures, REI's newest deals on outdoor clothing and gear have you covered. 

REI, the one-stop shop when it comes to all things outdoors, is offering up to 50% off top cold weather brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Arc'teryx, Salomon and more. From warm jackets and winter running clothes to durable snow boots, you won't be left out in the cold with the right gear at the lowest prices we've seen.

Shop the REI Sale

REI member or not, everyone can take advantage of the steep discounts available now. Some of the biggest savings are on last season's Patagonia gear. Shoppers can save up to 40% on Patagonia bestsellers for men and women like the Classic Retro-X Fleece JacketDown Sweater, and Nano Puff Jacket. The Patagonia deals at REI will make sure you are well-equipped before facing the freezing temps.

From camping gear to outdoor apparel like puffer jackets and hiking boots, check out the best deals from REI's sale for any upcoming outdoor activities below.

Best REI Deals to Shop Now

Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover - Men's

Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover - Men's
REI

Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover - Men's

Save 40% on this lightweight version of a Patagonia classic for cozy warmth on chilly days.

$139 $83

Shop Now

Patagonia Radalie Insulated Jacket - Women's

Patagonia Radalie Insulated Jacket - Women's
REI

Patagonia Radalie Insulated Jacket - Women's

For those frigid winter days, the Patagonia Radalie insulated jacket has you covered with water repellency, Thermogreen insulation and a sporty quilted design.

$199 $139

Shop Now

Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket - Women's

Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket - Women's
REI

Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket - Women's

Meet your new everyday jacket. With its warm, windproof protection, the Patagonia Classic Retro-X fleece jacket keeps you cozy on chilly commutes and weekend trails.

$229 $137

Shop Now

Patagonia Down Sweater - Women's

Patagonia Down Sweater - Women's
REI

Patagonia Down Sweater - Women's

The Patagonia Down Sweater is lightweight, windproof and warm enough for cold-weather activities when you want a layer to keep the chill out.

$279 $167

Shop Now

The North Face Circaloft Insulated Jacket - Men's

The North Face Circaloft Insulated Jacket - Men's
REI

The North Face Circaloft Insulated Jacket - Men's

Save 40% on a packable, insulated and water-repellent layer. The North Face Circaloft men's jacket holds insulation in place to provide consistent warmth.

$215 $129

Shop Now

The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt Pullover - Women's

The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt Pullover - Women's
REI

The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt Pullover - Women's

With a water-repellent finish, 4-way stretch fabric and Heatseeker Eco insulation, this pullover brings technical features to a versatile, go-anywhere style.

$150 $90

Shop Now

Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid GORE-TEX Hiking Boots - Men's

Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid GORE-TEX Hiking Boots - Men's
REI

Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid GORE-TEX Hiking Boots - Men's

Power through uphills and descents in any weather with Salomon's hiking boots. They give you the stability and grip you need, plus a higher cut for extra ankle support.

$175 $122

Shop Now

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel - 70L

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel - 70L
REI

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel - 70L

The 70-liter Patagonia Black Hole duffel organizes your gear and has enough space for a spontaneous weekend getaway or a well-organized extended trip.

$199 $139

Shop Now

The North Face On The Trail Pants - Boys'

The North Face On The Trail Pants - Boys'
REI

The North Face On The Trail Pants - Boys'

Keep him comfortable on cool, drizzly hikes in the water-repellent and FlashDry comfort of The North Face On The Trail pants.

$60 $30

Shop Now

REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket - Women's

REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket - Women's
REI

REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket - Women's

Windproof and water-resistant, this REI Co-op jacket is built for chilly walks and crisp air.

$129 $90

Shop Now

The North Face Freedom Snow Pants - Men's

The North Face Freedom Snow Pants - Men's
REI

The North Face Freedom Snow Pants - Men's

These all-mountain ski pants from The North Face are made with DryVent fabric for comfort, warmth and freedom of movement.

$149 $74

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

15 Best Men's Winter Coats: Shop Patagonia, Columbia, Marmot and More

Style

15 Best Men's Winter Coats: Shop Patagonia, Columbia, Marmot and More

The Best Winter Coats for Women to Keep Warm: Shop Patagonia, The North Face, Columbia and More

Style

The Best Winter Coats for Women to Keep Warm: Shop Patagonia, The North Face, Columbia and More

Sorel's Winter-Ready Boots Are 60% Off With This Exclusive Code

Sales & Deals

Sorel's Winter-Ready Boots Are 60% Off With This Exclusive Code

Save Up to 40% on UGGs During Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 40% on UGGs During Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

Shop Affordable Ski Gear on A Budget For Your Winter Vacations

Shopping

Shop Affordable Ski Gear on A Budget For Your Winter Vacations

Save Up to 40% on The North Face Jackets, Fleeces, Boots and More

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 40% on The North Face Jackets, Fleeces, Boots and More

The Best Amazon Deals on Top-Rated Winter Boots for Women: Shop Styles from Sorel, Columbia, Sperry and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Top-Rated Winter Boots for Women: Shop Styles from Sorel, Columbia, Sperry and More

The Best Winter Coats and Jackets On Sale at Amazon to Keep Warm

Shopping

The Best Winter Coats and Jackets On Sale at Amazon to Keep Warm

The Best Women’s Winter Coats on Sale

Shopping

The Best Women’s Winter Coats on Sale

The 15 Best Winter Favorites from lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' Section

Sales & Deals

The 15 Best Winter Favorites from lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' Section

Tags: