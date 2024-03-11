Stanley dropped its Annual Color Collection last month, including the cult-favorite Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler in a rainbow of new hues. Today, another one of the viral drinkware brand's popular water bottles just got a spring update: the 30-ounce IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler.

The IceFlow Tumbler’s Annual Color Collection includes four new colors just in time for spring. Retailing for $35, these tumblers now come in Pomelo, Azure, Lilac and Mist, but are selling out quickly, so you'll need to act fact to snag one.

Featuring a built-in flip straw, an easy-to-carry handle, and a Fast Flow Lid, the 30-ounce IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler keeps you hydrated in a fully functional style. They are ideal for commutes to work, hikes, workouts and plenty more springtime activities. With sunny days ahead, a Stanley product could encourage you to drink more water.

Whether you're already a Stanley stan or have yet to try out the brand's viral cups now's the perfect time to get your hands on these new vivid colors. Along with the Iceflow tumblers, more new Stanley cups are also available to shop now.

Shop Stanley's Color Collection

Below, check out more of the best finds from Stanley's new Annual Color Collection. While these colors will be available all year, we wouldn't be surprised if these sell out before the next restock.

