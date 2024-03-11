Sales & Deals

Stanley Just Released Its Annual Iceflow Color Collection — Shop the New Tumblers Before They Sell Out

Stanley Iceflow Annual Color Collection
Stanley
By ETonline Staff
Published: 12:08 PM PDT, March 11, 2024

Stanley's Annual Iceflow Color Collection is here with four new colors for spring.

Stanley dropped its Annual Color Collection last month, including the cult-favorite Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler in a rainbow of new hues. Today, another one of the viral drinkware brand's popular water bottles just got a spring update: the 30-ounce IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler.

Stanley Iceflow Tumber 30 Oz

Stanley Iceflow Tumber 30 Oz
Stanley

Stanley Iceflow Tumber 30 Oz

The IceFlow Tumbler’s Annual Color Collection includes four new colors just in time for spring. Retailing for $35, these tumblers now come in Pomelo, Azure, Lilac and Mist, but are selling out quickly, so you'll need to act fact to snag one.

Featuring a built-in flip straw, an easy-to-carry handle, and a Fast Flow Lid, the 30-ounce IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler keeps you hydrated in a fully functional style. They are ideal for commutes to work, hikes, workouts and plenty more springtime activities. With sunny days ahead, a Stanley product could encourage you to drink more water.

Whether you're already a Stanley stan or have yet to try out the brand's viral cups now's the perfect time to get your hands on these new vivid colors. Along with the Iceflow tumblers, more new Stanley cups are also available to shop now. 

Shop Stanley's Color Collection

Below, check out more of the best finds from Stanley's new Annual Color Collection. While these colors will be available all year, we wouldn't be surprised if these sell out before the next restock.

The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler in Plum

The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler in Plum
Stanley

The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler in Plum

The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler in Azure

The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler in Azure
Stanely

The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler in Azure

The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler in Tigerlily Plum

The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler in Tigerlily Plum
Stanley

The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler in Tigerlily Plum

The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler in Mist

The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler in Mist
Stanley

The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler in Mist

The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler in Blue Spruce

The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler in Blue Spruce
Stanley

The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler in Blue Spruce

The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler in Pomelo

The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler in Pomelo
Stanley

The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler in Pomelo

