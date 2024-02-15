The latest sensation in the Stanley cup universe has arrived, and if you're done with the pretty pastels and light colors, this sleek new hue is definitely up your alley.

Stanley just added a new color combination to its massively popular Quencher Tumbler collection: Black Chroma. The dazzling new collection introduces matte black drinkware with iridescent accents. The new Black Chroma Quencher tumblers were released on Feb. 15 at 12 p.m. ET, but the collection is entirely sold out on Stanley's site. You can get the new Stanley tumblers on Amazon now while they are still in stock.

Consisting of a 30-ounce Quencher, 40-ounce Quencher and 1-quart Classic Legendary bottle, each piece boasts a captivating prism effect that adds a touch of sparkle to your drinkware. Stanley's Black Chroma collection is selling out fast, so we recommend grabbing your tumbler, stat.

These cups have serious staying power. But how exactly did a metal cup inspire such a massive trend? In short, Stanley products went viral for their array of adorable and limited-edition colors, ability to keep water cold for up to two days and convenient cup holder compatibility. Regardless of any status signaling, the main bonus of carrying a Stanley Tumbler is that it can encourage you to drink more water.

If you can’t get your hands on a Black Chroma tumbler, there are still more colors to choose from! Earlier this week, Stanley released eight new color options in its Annual Color Palette that will continuously get restocked all year. The new colors include Blue Spruce, Lilac, Azure, Mist, Plum, Tigerlily Plum, Fuchsia and Pomelo — all of which are currently available in the 40 oz and 30 oz Quencher sizes.

Be sure to check the Stanley site for a Black Chroma collection restock and shop for more Stanley Quencher tumblers online here.

