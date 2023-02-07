The 10 Best Water Bottles to Up Your Hydration Game
Drinking enough water, while it seems so simple, can actually be quite the challenge. The benefits of staying hydrated versus being parched and dehydrated are proven: better mood, clearer skin and improved digestion. If you're struggling to keep up with an adequate water intake, we've got a secret up our sleeve: a super cute water bottle.
Making your hydration goals a reality takes some work and one of the easiest ways to up your water intake is by investing in a brand-new water bottle. No matter your lifestyle, there is a water bottle on the market that suits your needs and will encourage you to drink more H2O. Maybe you need a water bottle for the gym, a Hydro Flask that will keep your beverages insulated or a collapsable water bottle that can fit neatly into your backpack for your next hiking adventure. We aren't just helping you find your go-to water bottle, rather we are helping you choose the water bottle you'll love so much it might become your "emotional support water bottle," one you'll want to take everywhere with you.
Beyond functional water bottles, we found super trendy options that will blend seamlessly in with your style. Drink up, because below we've rounded up the best water bottles from around the web.
Made from glass, you won't need to worry about BPAs when drinking from this large bottle. To keep you on track with your hydration goals the bottle features motivational messages at each time marker line.
How adorable is this pink and purple gradient glass bottle? Not only does it have encouraging messages to keep you drinking, but it also has a carrying case that will hold your phone and you can sling it over your shoulder — making it a great option for hikes and the gym.
Short on space? This convenient collapsible water bottle folds up into one neat little package between uses.
With over 18,000 5-star reviews, we would be remiss not to include this sleek selection from Hydracy. The durable and non-toxic bottle comes in a variety of colors and sizes.
If you've seen the emotional support water bottle on TikTok, you may have stumbled upon this gorgeous frank green ceramic bottle which is a popular choice among influencers.
Hydro Flask makes such well-insulated water bottles that your beverages, like ice-cold water, can stay chilled for up to 24 hours.
Sip on only the best when you filter H2O on the go thanks to this Brita water bottle's built-in filtration system.
Only serious sippers will be able to finish off this 1-gallon water bottle each day, but for some extra help the bottle does have time markings.
It's easy to forget to wash your favorite water bottle when you're using it all the time, so it's a good thing this option from LARQ uses UV light to sanitize the bottle every two hours. In addition to sanitizing, the bottle is also double-insulated to keep your beverages hot or cold.
If you like your water cold and want it to stay that way, check out this S'well water bottle which can keep your drink cold for 24 hours.
RELATED CONTENT:
TikTok's Favorite lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Is Back in Stock Now
10 Best Oprah-Approved Valentine's Day Gifts for Your Galentine
Shop Kyle Richards' Favorite 24K Gold Peter Thomas Roth Eye Patches
10 lululemon Gift Picks Your Valentine This Year Is Sure to Love
The Best Engagement Rings for Every Budget Ahead of Valentine's Day
How to Get an Amazon Gift Card by Shopping Your Beauty Favorites
The 14 Best Presidents’ Day Furniture Sales You Can Shop Now