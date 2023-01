Even in the depth of winter, staying hydrated can have a profound impact on your health. Whether you're hitting the gym because of a new year fitness goal, going to the office, or are gearing up for some outdoor adventures, the right water bottle will make any goals of staying hydrated this year a little easier to meet. Drinking enough water each day is a lot easier when you've got a Hydro Flask that keeps your drink at your favorite temperature.

Right now, the mega popular Hydro Flask water bottle is on sale at Amazon and REI in a bunch of colors.

The popular drinkware brand makes extremely durable, insulated water bottles that keeps beverages cold up to 24 hours and hot up to 12 hours. If you have a leaky tumbler or a water bottle that's cracking, now's the perfect time to upgrade your portable drinkware for the new season. Hydro Flask bottles have a built-in carrying strap that makes it easy to take on the go. If you prefer to drink from a straw instead of the wide mouth lid, opt for a Flex Strap cap that is also leakproof. Hydro Flask lids and boots come in a variety of colors, so you can customize your Hydro Flask water bottle to match your style.

There are also Hydro Flask deals on other sizes of the water bottle too. For extra hydration, the larger 64-ounce Hydro Flask is 16% off. With over 24,000 five-star Amazon reviews and a near-perfect overall rating, Hydro Flasks are great to throw in your backpack or car before heading out to take on the day. Shop all the best Hydro Flask deals below.

For motivation to make healthy habits in 2023, check out our New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal-planning, wardrobe updates, mental-health goals and more.

