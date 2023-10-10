Sales & Deals

Rachael Ray Kitchen Items Are Up to 50% Off During October Prime Day: Shop Cookware, Bakeware, Tools and More

Rachael Ray Cookware Oct. Prime Day
Amazon
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 10:01 AM PDT, October 10, 2023

Shop Rachael Ray's impressive kitchen collection marked down for Amazon's October Prime Day.

Rachael Ray knows cooking.

The culinary expert has taught us the ins and outs of the kitchen and also has her own line of exceptional cookware. The cookware that's functional and durable enough to stand up in any professional kitchen, is also sleek and colorful pots and pans are worthy of being displayed on the stove. While already an affordable, high-quality brand, right now you can save even more on Rachael Ray's kitchen line thanks to Amazon's October Prime Day.

Shop October Prime Day Rachael Ray Deals

Amazon's October Prime Day, or Prime Big Deal Days, only lasting October 10 to October 11, is Amazon's savings event that offers Black Friday-level deals across their website, including on Rachael Ray's amazing cookware and kitchen accessories. From gorgeous cookware sets to insulated casserole dish covers to vibrant serving dishes, there are some major markdowns for Ray's products that you won't want to miss. 

Right now is the time to refresh your kitchen for less, and you can feel confident when shopping Rachael Ray's cookware, tableware and more, because of the high customer ratings and the brand's quality assurance guarantee. Below, shop the best deals on Rachael Ray's cookware and kitchen tools during October Prime Day.

Best Deals on Racheal Ray Cookware and Bakeware

Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans 12-Piece Set

Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans 12-Piece Set
Amazon

Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans 12-Piece Set

There's no reason you shouldn't have a stylish cookware set for your kitchen. Be sure to grab this one from Rachael Ray for 34% off.

$170 $112

Shop Now

Rachael Ray 12020 Nonstick Sauce Pan

Rachael Ray 12020 Nonstick Sauce Pan
Amazon

Rachael Ray 12020 Nonstick Sauce Pan

Using PlatinumShield Technology, this non-stick pan is nine times harder than titanium. 

$40 $35

Shop Now

Rachael Ray Classic Brights Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 15 Piece

Rachael Ray Classic Brights Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 15 Piece
Amazon

Rachael Ray Classic Brights Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 15 Piece

This Rachael Ray nonstick cookware set is crafted from tough hard-anodized aluminum for swift, even heat and long-lasting cooking performance.

$238 $150

Shop Now

Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set

Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set
Amazon

Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set

This 10-piece bakeware set includes essentials like cookie pans, round cake pans, cake pans, loaf pans and a cupcake pan.

$110 $96

Shop Now

Rachael Ray Brights Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set

Rachael Ray Brights Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set
Amazon

Rachael Ray Brights Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set

Dishwasher and oven safe, this 10-piece set from Rachael Ray has all the pots and pans needed to whip up a delicious meal.

$190 $140

Shop Now

Rachael Ray Brights Nonstick Frying Pan

Rachael Ray Brights Nonstick Frying Pan
Amazon

Rachael Ray Brights Nonstick Frying Pan

Featuring a vivid blue finish and nonstick technology for effortless food release, Rachael Ray's nonstick fry pan makes cleanup a breeze.

$35 $27

Shop Now

Rachael Ray Bakeware Nonstick Cookie Pan Set, 3-Piece

Rachael Ray Bakeware Nonstick Cookie Pan Set, 3-Piece
Amazon

Rachael Ray Bakeware Nonstick Cookie Pan Set, 3-Piece

Rachael's roasting pan set features long-lasting all-over nonstick for excellent food release and easy cleanup.

$40 $22

Shop Now

Best Deals on Racheal Ray Kitchen Tools and Accessories

Rachael Ray Ceramics Bubble and Brown Oval Baker Set

Rachael Ray Ceramics Bubble and Brown Oval Baker Set
Amazon

Rachael Ray Ceramics Bubble and Brown Oval Baker Set

These baking dishes are so luxe they can be transferred from the oven after baking to the table for serving.

$50 $40

Shop Now

Rachael Ray Tools and Gadgets Stainless Steel Pastry Scraper

Rachael Ray Tools and Gadgets Stainless Steel Pastry Scraper
Amazon

Rachael Ray Tools and Gadgets Stainless Steel Pastry Scraper

A pastry scraper is a versatile kitchen tool that can clean up chopped veggies, cut dough and more.

$20 $10

Shop Now

Rachael Ray Multi Stainless Steel Grater

Rachael Ray Multi Stainless Steel Grater
Amazon

Rachael Ray Multi Stainless Steel Grater

Garlic, ginger, parmesan and lemon peels will be no match for this stainless steel grater. 

$30 $16

Shop Now

Rachael Ray Jumbo Chillout Thermal Tote

Rachael Ray Jumbo Chillout Thermal Tote
Amazon

Rachael Ray Jumbo Chillout Thermal Tote

It's always nice to have a large cooler bag on hand, but this one is even more convenient with special handles that allow you to carry it upright or flat. 

$30 $24

Shop Now

Rachael Ray Lasagna Lugger

Rachael Ray Lasagna Lugger
Amazon

Rachael Ray Lasagna Lugger

Be ready for the next potluck with this insulated casserole carrier.

$30 $19

Shop Now

Rachael Ray Expandable Insulated Casserole Carrier

Rachael Ray Expandable Insulated Casserole Carrier
Amazon

Rachael Ray Expandable Insulated Casserole Carrier

Making enough to feed a whole crowd? Grab this discounted expandable casserole carrier.

$35 $28

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

