Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event is officially underway, and we’re discovering excellent Prime Day kitchen deals. The cozy cooking and baking season is here, so there's no time like the present to stock up on all the best cooking essentials. From today, October 10 until tomorrow, October 11, you can score Staub's best-selling cookware for a fraction of the price.

Whether you need a new set of pots for Thanksgiving, or you’ve been eyeing that *one* Dutch oven for months, some of Staub's most coveted items are on sale for up to 56% off at Amazon. Staub makes quality cast-iron cookware coated with enamel that withstands heavy use for years and years.

Not only is Staub cookware an eye-pleasing addition to your kitchen, but the versatile cocottes, Dutch and French ovens and braisers may just become the most-used pieces in your collection. Available in perfectly autumnal pumpkin shapes, Staub cocottes are ideal for individual casseroles, servings of soups, or personal desserts. We love the cast iron French oven for whipping up dinners for two or making side dishes.

Take your cool-weather cooking and holiday baking to the next level with the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Staub cookware available now. Ahead, we've gathered all the can't-miss fall savings so you can easily pick up your favorites before the holidays.

Best Prime Day Staub Cookware Deals

Staub Mini Round Cocotte Amazon Staub Mini Round Cocotte Staub mini cast iron cocottes are versatile and beautiful. Heat small quantities on the stove, bake single-portion desserts in the oven, or serve your favorite mac & cheese recipe in elegant individual servings. $63 $50 Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

