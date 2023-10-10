If you're on the hunt for fall and winter skincare deals, there's no better time to stock up on products from Laneige. The Korean beauty brand loved and used by celebrities including Sydney Sweeney, Zoe Saldana, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber and Kate Hudson is on sale now during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Shop Amazon October Prime Day Laneige Deals

Sydney Sweeney, a Laneige brand ambassador, is especially a fan of the Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum and Cream Moisturizer for combatting dry skin. "I really like that I can go all day without my skin feeling dry or tight. Before a shoot or when my skin needs extra moisture,” she said in a statement for the brand.

Another standout from the Amazon sale is Laneige's viral Lip Sleeping Mask. The product has earned a cult following on TikTok, and for good reason.

From lip masks to facial cleansers, moisturizers, eye cream and more, here are all the best Laneige products on sale during the October Amazon Prime Day.

The Best Amazon October Prime Day Deals on Laneige

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm Amazon Laneige Lip Glowy Balm Don't let cracked, dry lips become your latest summer accessory. You can save over $5 on this everyday luxury, packed with murumuru and shea butter for all-day lip hydration. $18 $13 Shop Now

Laneige Radian-C Cream Amazon Laneige Radian-C Cream Shoppers love this lightweight daily moisturizer, enriched with vitamins C and E, for visibly brightening skin. A kind-to-skin formula, this cream is dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic. $35 $25 Shop Now

