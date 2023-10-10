Sales & Deals

Sydney Sweeney's Laneige Moisturizer Is on Sale Now for Amazon's October Prime Day

By Lauren Gruber
Published: 8:33 AM PDT, October 10, 2023

K-beauty brand Laneige is on sale for 30% off during Amazon's October Prime Day, including the viral Lip Sleeping Mask.

If you're on the hunt for fall and winter skincare deals, there's no better time to stock up on products from Laneige. The Korean beauty brand loved and used by celebrities including Sydney Sweeney, Zoe Saldana, Kendall JennerKaia Gerber and Kate Hudson is on sale now during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Sydney Sweeney, a Laneige brand ambassador, is especially a fan of the Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum and Cream Moisturizer for combatting dry skin. "I really like that I can go all day without my skin feeling dry or tight. Before a shoot or when my skin needs extra moisture,” she said in a statement for the brand. 

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum
Amazon

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum

Hyaluronic acid is already beloved for its hydrating power, and Laneige takes it to the next level with a unique fermentation process combined with an algae-derived moisturizer that claims to provide deeper, longer-lasting hydration.

$45 $32

Shop Now

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer
Amazon

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer

Formulated with a unique type of smaller hyaluronic acid, this cream delivers moisture deep into the skin. It's so powerful that it continues providing hydration for up to 100 hours, according to the brand.

$40 $28

Shop Now

Another standout from the Amazon sale is Laneige's viral Lip Sleeping Mask. The product has earned a cult following on TikTok, and for good reason.

From lip masks to facial cleansers, moisturizers, eye cream and more, here are all the best Laneige products on sale during the October Amazon Prime Day.

The Best Amazon October Prime Day Deals on Laneige  

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Give your lips the perfect pout with this nourishing, fruit-flavored overnight mask that has gone viral.

$24 $17

Shop Now

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Eye Cream

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Eye Cream
Amazon

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Eye Cream

This silky soft eye cream works to improve the look of puffiness under the eyes and provide long-lasting hydration for a visibly brighter look.

$40 $28

Shop Now

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask
Amazon

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

This brightening and hydrating mask from Korean beauty brand Laneige works to strengthen skin's barrier overnight. 

$32 $22

Shop Now

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
Amazon

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

Don't let cracked, dry lips become your latest summer accessory. You can save over $5 on this everyday luxury, packed with murumuru and shea butter for all-day lip hydration.

$18 $13

Shop Now

Laneige Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer

Laneige Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer
Amazon

Laneige Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer

Treat your skin to high-quality hydration using Laneige's best selling moisturizer. The cream formula, infused with white tea leaves and amino acids, doubles as a toner and hydrator to gently improve the texture of your skin without drying.

$36 $25

Shop Now

Laneige Retinol Firming Cream Treatment

Laneige Retinol Firming Cream Treatment
Amazon

Laneige Retinol Firming Cream Treatment

This retinol treatment from Laneige claims to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with the addition of hyaluronic acid and peptides.  

$39 $27

Shop Now

Laneige Glowy Makeup Serum

Laneige Glowy Makeup Serum
Amazon

Laneige Glowy Makeup Serum

Apply this hydrating primer before your makeup for a glowing base, or wear it solo for silky-smooth skin.

$32 $22

Shop Now

Laneige Radian-C Cream

Laneige Radian-C Cream
Amazon

Laneige Radian-C Cream

Shoppers love this lightweight daily moisturizer, enriched with vitamins C and E, for visibly brightening skin. A kind-to-skin formula, this cream is dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic.

$35 $25

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

