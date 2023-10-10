Sales & Deals

Best Amazon October Prime Day Deals on Pet Essentials — Score Savings on Toys, Treats, Cameras and More

October Prime Day 2023 Pet Deals
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 7:49 AM PDT, October 10, 2023

October Prime Day deals are here and right now, you can score huge savings on pet essentials for cats, dogs, birds, fish and more.

Woof woof! Meow meow! That's your best bud reminding you that Amazon's October Prime Day — or Prime Big Deal Days — is happening now and there are tons of huge discounts on everything you need for your pets. Show your furry friends some love with new pet supplies that are up to 60% off during October Prime Day 2023. 

With a massive array of deals on fun toys, their favorite treats, cameras to keep an eye on them while you're away and other pet essentials, there's something perfect for your dogs, cats, fish, birds, rabbits and lots of other pets. Whether you're shopping for an upgraded litter box, a toy to keep your cat occupied (even though we know they'll love the box most), a cozy bed for your pet pig, a new enclosure for your iguana or a new stuffed animal for your dog to tear up immediately, Amazon has a deal for all kinds of pet owners.

Shop October Prime Day Pet Deals

Whether you need some pet shopping inspo or you're prepping your home for your first puppy, ET has gathered a round-up of some of the best October Prime Day deals on the top pet supplies. Just be sure to secure these amazing deals before Prime Day ends on October 11.

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
Amazon

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

The TikTok-favorite ChomChom pet hair remover is on sale now to keep your home clean all year round. You'll be amazed at how much pet fur this reusable lint remover can pick up.

$32 $15

With coupon

Shop Now

Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment

Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment
Amazon

Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment

Make sure your pet is protected from fleas and ticks.

$105 $66

With coupon

Shop Frontline for Dogs

Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed

Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed
Amazon

Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed

After a nice run in the backyard, dogs can be stinky, which makes this dog bed with a machine-washable cover a great choice. Rated 4.6 out of 5 stars, many pet parents are satisfied with this purchase. 

$60 $34

Shop Now

Wopet 6L Automatic Pet Feeder

Wopet 6L Automatic Pet Feeder
Amazon

Wopet 6L Automatic Pet Feeder

The pet parent who is always on the go can schedule up to 15 meals for their pet from anywhere using a smartphone. 

$110 $63

With coupon

Shop Now

Petkit Raised Dog or Cat Food Bowl

Petkit Raised Dog or Cat Food Bowl
Amazon

Petkit Raised Dog or Cat Food Bowl

Reduce the strain on your cat or dog's neck with these modern and sleek raised food bowls. The stainless steel bowls are removable and dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. 

$26 $24

Shop Now

Shavi Small Dog or Cat Sofa

Shavi Small Dog or Cat Sofa
Amazon

Shavi Small Dog or Cat Sofa

Yes, your small-sized pet does need a couch of their very own. 

$80 $68

Shop Now

Fukumaru Wall Mounted Cat Hammock

Fukumaru Wall Mounted Cat Hammock
Amazon

Fukumaru Wall Mounted Cat Hammock

This wall-mounted hammock will become your cat's new favorite spot to lounge. 

$33 $24

Shop Now

Erbine AirTag Dog Collar

Erbine AirTag Dog Collar
Amazon

Erbine AirTag Dog Collar

Have peace of mind with this dog collar that fits an Apple AirTag so you'll always know where Fido is even if he escapes the yard or gets loose from the leash. 

Petcube Bites 2 Lite Interactive WiFi Pet Monitoring Camera

Petcube Bites 2 Lite Interactive WiFi Pet Monitoring Camera
Amazon

Petcube Bites 2 Lite Interactive WiFi Pet Monitoring Camera

Keep an eye on your dogs or cats while you're at work with this pet camera. Plus, you can reward them with a treat or two from this same system (which has a 2-way audio setup).

$149 $80

Shop Now

Petlibro Cat Water Fountain

Petlibro Cat Water Fountain
Amazon

Petlibro Cat Water Fountain

Keep your favorite feline hydrated with this water fountain featuring a quadruple filtration system with activated carbon to remove bad taste and odors.

$30 $20

With coupon

Shop Now

Bonve Pet Nail Grinder

Bonve Pet Nail Grinder
Amazon

Bonve Pet Nail Grinder

Keep your dog and cat's nails from becoming overgrown with the help of this handy Bonve grinding tool. For pets that are fearful of nail clippers, this is a wonderful alternative.

$36 $16

Shop Now

Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel Squeaky Squirrel Dog Toy

Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel Squeaky Squirrel Dog Toy
Amazon

Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel Squeaky Squirrel Dog Toy

What dog wouldn't love a squeaky squirrel toy (let alone six of them in a fun hide-and-squeak-style puzzle game)?

$33 $23

Shop Now

Paoakaola Dog Water Bottle

Paoakaola Dog Water Bottle
Amazon

Paoakaola Dog Water Bottle

Take to the trails with your dogs thanks to this leak-proof water dispenser and feeder.

$15 $12

Shop Now

Tscomon 31.5" Cat Tree Cat Tower

Tscomon 31.5" Cat Tree Cat Tower
Amazon

Tscomon 31.5" Cat Tree Cat Tower

This adorable cat tree provides the perfect space for your cat to relax, play and climb.

$67 $30

Shop Now

Meegeem Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box

Meegeem Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box
Amazon

Meegeem Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box

Save some time and effort by upgrading to this self-cleaning cat litter box. You can even pair it to a smartphone app to get notifications about when litter is running low or when the waste needs to be emptied. 

$600 $400

With coupon

Shop Now

Malier Dog Life Jacket

Malier Dog Life Jacket
Amazon

Malier Dog Life Jacket

Keep your furry friend safe (and cute) with a dog life jacket.

$23 $18

Shop Now

Friskies Made in USA Facilities Cat Treats

Friskies Made in USA Facilities Cat Treats
Amazon

Friskies Made in USA Facilities Cat Treats

Make your kitty's day with their favorite cat treats.

$15 $11

Shop Now

Purina Beggin' Strips With Real Meat Dog Treats

Purina Beggin' Strips With Real Meat Dog Treats
Amazon

Purina Beggin' Strips With Real Meat Dog Treats

Your dog is begging for you to put these Purina Beggin' Strips in your cart. 

$21 $17

Shop Now

Furbo 360° Dog Camera

Furbo 360° Dog Camera
Amazon

Furbo 360° Dog Camera

The new Furbo Dog Camera gives you best-in-class HD video quality with a 360-degree rotating view for full room coverage, day and night. Fill Furbo with your dog’s favorite treats and toss them via the free Furbo app.

$210 $145

Shop Now

Bedsure Calming Dog Bed

Bedsure Calming Dog Bed
Amazon

Bedsure Calming Dog Bed

The doughnut shape of this dog bed can help your pup feel more secure. It comes in a variety of sizes and colors.

$35 $30

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

