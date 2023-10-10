Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon October Prime Day Deals on Bakeware and Kitchen Essentials for a Delicious Holiday Season

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 7:03 AM PDT, October 10, 2023

Take advantage of these Amazon deals to upgrade your kitchen for less.

The much-anticipated Amazon October Prime Day is here until October 11 and with the savings event comes the perfect opportunity to upgrade your kitchen appliances and tools at a discount. Those spending more time in the kitchen can replace cracked mugs, scuffed pots and pans and last season's napkins at a steal right now to get your kitchen ready for entertaining during the holidays.

Whether you're cooking more meals at home, attempting to bake more or hoping to simplify your time in the kitchen with a new gadget, Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day, or October Prime Day, has all the deals to refresh your kitchen essentials for less.

Now is the time to save big on kitchen appliances for autumn such as pressure cookers, food dehydrators, coffee makers, pots and pans, air fryers and more. Plus, you can score savings on best-selling kitchen items and hand tools from popular brands Le Creuset, All-Clad, Keurig, Cuisinart, Ninja, KitchenAid and more. 

Get ready to enjoy cozy autumn meals in the comfort of your home, because below we've rounded up the best Amazon October Prime Day deals on kitchen essentials. 

Best Amazon Kitchen Appliance Deals to Shop Now

Crockpot 8-Quart Slow Cooker with Auto Warm Setting and Cookbook

Crockpot 8-Quart Slow Cooker with Auto Warm Setting and Cookbook
Amazon

Crockpot 8-Quart Slow Cooker with Auto Warm Setting and Cookbook

One-pot cooking means there are fewer dishes to clean, plus the lid and removable stoneware are dishwasher safe. Throw in your leftover produce and favorite seasonings for a quick and easy meal.

$100 $70

Shop Now

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

Up your daily coffee game with this sleek coffee brewer from Keurig, which is on sale ahead of October Prime Day. There are 8, 10, and 12 oz. cup sizes to choose from.

$130 $99

Shop Now

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods in this dishwasher-safe Ninja air fryer. 

$130 $90

Shop Now

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker
Amazon

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker

Sometimes food goes bad because we don't have the time to cook. Change that with the Instant Pot, which can cook meals up to 70% faster than traditional methods. Save $40 on the only multi-cooker with an ultra-quiet steam release, step-by-step cooking instructions on a large LCD display and a clear cooking progress bar for real-time feedback.

$170 $130

Shop Now

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
Amazon

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL

This air fryer is easy to clean and safe to use daily. With over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this air fryer will get the job done.

$350 $142

Shop Now

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi
Amazon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

This Nespresso machine comes with a milk frother that delivers silky-smooth hot or cold milk for your coffee recipes in a few seconds. 

$199 $149

Shop Now

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5 Qt. Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5 Qt. Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer
Amazon

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5 Qt. Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer

If you've been debating between investing in an air fryer, pressure cooker, slow cooker or dehydrator, the Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro is your all-in-one solution. 

$200 $130

Shop Now

KitchenAid Food Processor, 7 Cup

KitchenAid Food Processor, 7 Cup
Amazon

KitchenAid Food Processor, 7 Cup

Designed with 3 Speed Options (High, Low and Pulse), you can chop, puree, shred and slice all kinds of foods with this Amazon deal.

$100 $80

Shop Now

Ovente Electric Immersion Hand Blender

Ovente Electric Immersion Hand Blender
Amazon

Ovente Electric Immersion Hand Blender

Fall is the start of soup season. Get velvety smooth bisques with this immersion hand blender that takes the hassle out of transferring a steaming hot soup to a traditional blender. 

$22 $13

Shop Now

NutriChef Automatic Vacuum Air Sealing System

NutriChef Automatic Vacuum Air Sealing System
Amazon

NutriChef Automatic Vacuum Air Sealing System

Savvy shoppers know the importance of never letting anything go to waste. This at-home vacuum sealer allows you to preserve food longer or infuse flavors at the touch of a button.

$60 $49

Shop Now

Best Amazon Kitchen Tool Deals to Shop Now

Gorilla Grip Durable Kitchen Cutting Board Set of 3

Gorilla Grip Durable Kitchen Cutting Board Set of 3
Amazon

Gorilla Grip Durable Kitchen Cutting Board Set of 3

These ultra durable and non-slip Gorilla Grip cutting boards make meal prep a breeze.

$40 $23

Shop Now

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Amazon

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.

$40 $24

Shop Now

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker
Amazon

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker

DIY soda has never been easier than with the SodaStream. 

$160 $131

Shop Now

Gravity Electric Pepper and Salt Grinder Set

Gravity Electric Pepper and Salt Grinder Set
Amazon

Gravity Electric Pepper and Salt Grinder Set

Without having to click any buttons, your fresh spices will fall onto your food with just the simple flip of the grinder. You don't want to miss out on this deal.

$36 $24

Shop Now

Mueller Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer

Mueller Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer
Amazon

Mueller Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer

If you dream of aesthetically pleasing sliced vegetables like the home chefs of TikTok create, this mandoline with five interchangeable blades can help make those dreams a reality.

$40 $24

Shop Now

KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener/Bottle Opener

KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener/Bottle Opener
Amazon

KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener/Bottle Opener

The KitchenAid stainless steel opener is easy to use and durable for all types of cans and bottles.

$15 $10

Shop Now

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
Amazon

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

Whether you need containers for meal prep or to store your leftovers, this glass set is a fabulous deal for any home. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty. 

$70 $36

Shop Now

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block
Amazon

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

Cuisinart's 15-Piece Knife Set is currently over 42% off. Don't miss this stellar deal. 

$160 $93

Shop Now

KitchenAid Gingham Mini Oven Mitt (2-Pack Set)

KitchenAid Gingham Mini Oven Mitt (2-Pack Set)
Amazon

KitchenAid Gingham Mini Oven Mitt (2-Pack Set)

Less bulky than your traditional oven mitts, these mini oven mitts from KitchenAid make pulling hot pans out of the oven a breeze.

$13 $10

Shop Now

CACOLES Silicone Cooking Utensils Set

CACOLES Silicone Cooking Utensils Set
Amazon

CACOLES Silicone Cooking Utensils Set

Moving into a new home or apartment? This utensil set has everything you could need.

$44 $30

Shop Now

Best Amazon Cookware and Bakeware Deals to Shop Now

Le Creuset 5.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven

Le Creuset 5.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven
Amazon

Le Creuset 5.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven

The iconic Le Creuset Dutch oven is indispensable in the kitchens of home cooks and professional chefs alike. Expertly crafted from enameled cast iron, the everyday versatility of the Dutch oven makes it ideal for everything from slow-cooking and braising to roasting, baking, frying and more.

$420 $300

Shop Now

Utopia Kitchen Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Set (3-Piece)

Utopia Kitchen Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Set (3-Piece)
Amazon

Utopia Kitchen Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Set (3-Piece)

These cast iron skillets are safe for the stovetop and the oven. 

$36 $30

Shop Now

Carote Pots and Pans Set

Carote Pots and Pans Set
Amazon

Carote Pots and Pans Set

Elevate your cookware with this limited-time deal from Carote. This 10-piece Pots and Pans Set includes a frying pan, a saucepan, a casserole pot, a saute pan and a matching silicone turner.

$150 $80

Shop Now

Trudeau Structured Silicone Muffin Pan

Trudeau Structured Silicone Muffin Pan
Amazon

Trudeau Structured Silicone Muffin Pan

Whip up some pumpkin muffins with the help of the Trudeau Structured Silicone Muffin Pan. Reviewers rave about its no-fuss design and easy clean-up.

$30 $20

Shop Now

Cusinart 12-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Cusinart 12-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Amazon

Cusinart 12-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

This stainless steel cookware set includes two saucepans, a sauté pan, a stockpot, two skillets and a steamer insert with lids. 

$287 $230

Shop Now

Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set

Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set
Amazon

Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set

This 10-piece bakeware set includes essentials like cookie pans, round cake pans, cake pans, loaf pans and a cupcake pan.

$110 $96

Shop Now

All-Clad Hard Anodized Frying Pan 2-Piece Set

All-Clad Hard Anodized Frying Pan 2-Piece Set
Amazon

All-Clad Hard Anodized Frying Pan 2-Piece Set

Save on two durable All-Clad frying pans including a 10-inch and a 8-inch option. They are compatible with all cooktops, including induction.

$110 $70

Shop Now

Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 10 Piece Set

Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 10 Piece Set
Amazon

Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 10 Piece Set

The Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 10 Piece Set includes baking sheets, cake and loaf pans, a cooling rack and more for all of your baking needs. 

$132 $75

Shop Now

Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set

Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set
Amazon

Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set

Calphalon's set of nonstick cookware brings every pot and pan you need to get started in the kitchen and effortlessly clean up after. 

$240 $160

Shop Now

Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set

Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set
Amazon

Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set

This Nordic Ware set includes a quarter sheet, a jelly roll and a half sheet. These baking sheets are known for their durability and even browning.

$52 $35

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

