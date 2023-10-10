Take advantage of these Amazon deals to upgrade your kitchen for less.
The much-anticipated Amazon October Prime Day is here until October 11 and with the savings event comes the perfect opportunity to upgrade your kitchen appliances and tools at a discount. Those spending more time in the kitchen can replace cracked mugs, scuffed pots and pans and last season's napkins at a steal right now to get your kitchen ready for entertaining during the holidays.
Whether you're cooking more meals at home, attempting to bake more or hoping to simplify your time in the kitchen with a new gadget, Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day, or October Prime Day, has all the deals to refresh your kitchen essentials for less.
Now is the time to save big on kitchen appliances for autumn such as pressure cookers, food dehydrators, coffee makers, pots and pans, air fryers and more. Plus, you can score savings on best-selling kitchen items and hand tools from popular brands Le Creuset, All-Clad, Keurig, Cuisinart, Ninja, KitchenAid and more.
Get ready to enjoy cozy autumn meals in the comfort of your home, because below we've rounded up the best Amazon October Prime Day deals on kitchen essentials.
Best Amazon Kitchen Appliance Deals to Shop Now
Crockpot 8-Quart Slow Cooker with Auto Warm Setting and Cookbook
One-pot cooking means there are fewer dishes to clean, plus the lid and removable stoneware are dishwasher safe. Throw in your leftover produce and favorite seasonings for a quick and easy meal.
Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
Up your daily coffee game with this sleek coffee brewer from Keurig, which is on sale ahead of October Prime Day. There are 8, 10, and 12 oz. cup sizes to choose from.
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods in this dishwasher-safe Ninja air fryer.
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker
Sometimes food goes bad because we don't have the time to cook. Change that with the Instant Pot, which can cook meals up to 70% faster than traditional methods. Save $40 on the only multi-cooker with an ultra-quiet steam release, step-by-step cooking instructions on a large LCD display and a clear cooking progress bar for real-time feedback.
Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
This air fryer is easy to clean and safe to use daily. With over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this air fryer will get the job done.
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi
This Nespresso machine comes with a milk frother that delivers silky-smooth hot or cold milk for your coffee recipes in a few seconds.
Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5 Qt. Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer
If you've been debating between investing in an air fryer, pressure cooker, slow cooker or dehydrator, the Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro is your all-in-one solution.
KitchenAid Food Processor, 7 Cup
Designed with 3 Speed Options (High, Low and Pulse), you can chop, puree, shred and slice all kinds of foods with this Amazon deal.
Ovente Electric Immersion Hand Blender
Fall is the start of soup season. Get velvety smooth bisques with this immersion hand blender that takes the hassle out of transferring a steaming hot soup to a traditional blender.
NutriChef Automatic Vacuum Air Sealing System
Savvy shoppers know the importance of never letting anything go to waste. This at-home vacuum sealer allows you to preserve food longer or infuse flavors at the touch of a button.
Best Amazon Kitchen Tool Deals to Shop Now
Gorilla Grip Durable Kitchen Cutting Board Set of 3
These ultra durable and non-slip Gorilla Grip cutting boards make meal prep a breeze.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.
SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker
DIY soda has never been easier than with the SodaStream.
Gravity Electric Pepper and Salt Grinder Set
Without having to click any buttons, your fresh spices will fall onto your food with just the simple flip of the grinder. You don't want to miss out on this deal.
Mueller Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer
If you dream of aesthetically pleasing sliced vegetables like the home chefs of TikTok create, this mandoline with five interchangeable blades can help make those dreams a reality.
KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener/Bottle Opener
The KitchenAid stainless steel opener is easy to use and durable for all types of cans and bottles.
JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
Whether you need containers for meal prep or to store your leftovers, this glass set is a fabulous deal for any home. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty.
Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block
Cuisinart's 15-Piece Knife Set is currently over 42% off. Don't miss this stellar deal.
KitchenAid Gingham Mini Oven Mitt (2-Pack Set)
Less bulky than your traditional oven mitts, these mini oven mitts from KitchenAid make pulling hot pans out of the oven a breeze.
CACOLES Silicone Cooking Utensils Set
Moving into a new home or apartment? This utensil set has everything you could need.
Best Amazon Cookware and Bakeware Deals to Shop Now
Le Creuset 5.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven
The iconic Le Creuset Dutch oven is indispensable in the kitchens of home cooks and professional chefs alike. Expertly crafted from enameled cast iron, the everyday versatility of the Dutch oven makes it ideal for everything from slow-cooking and braising to roasting, baking, frying and more.
Utopia Kitchen Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Set (3-Piece)
These cast iron skillets are safe for the stovetop and the oven.
Carote Pots and Pans Set
Elevate your cookware with this limited-time deal from Carote. This 10-piece Pots and Pans Set includes a frying pan, a saucepan, a casserole pot, a saute pan and a matching silicone turner.
Trudeau Structured Silicone Muffin Pan
Whip up some pumpkin muffins with the help of the Trudeau Structured Silicone Muffin Pan. Reviewers rave about its no-fuss design and easy clean-up.
Cusinart 12-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
This stainless steel cookware set includes two saucepans, a sauté pan, a stockpot, two skillets and a steamer insert with lids.
Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set
This 10-piece bakeware set includes essentials like cookie pans, round cake pans, cake pans, loaf pans and a cupcake pan.
All-Clad Hard Anodized Frying Pan 2-Piece Set
Save on two durable All-Clad frying pans including a 10-inch and a 8-inch option. They are compatible with all cooktops, including induction.
Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 10 Piece Set
The Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 10 Piece Set includes baking sheets, cake and loaf pans, a cooling rack and more for all of your baking needs.
Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set
Calphalon's set of nonstick cookware brings every pot and pan you need to get started in the kitchen and effortlessly clean up after.
Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set
This Nordic Ware set includes a quarter sheet, a jelly roll and a half sheet. These baking sheets are known for their durability and even browning.
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.
