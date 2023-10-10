The much-anticipated Amazon October Prime Day is here until October 11 and with the savings event comes the perfect opportunity to upgrade your kitchen appliances and tools at a discount. Those spending more time in the kitchen can replace cracked mugs, scuffed pots and pans and last season's napkins at a steal right now to get your kitchen ready for entertaining during the holidays.

Shop Amazon October Prime Day Deals

Whether you're cooking more meals at home, attempting to bake more or hoping to simplify your time in the kitchen with a new gadget, Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day, or October Prime Day, has all the deals to refresh your kitchen essentials for less.

Now is the time to save big on kitchen appliances for autumn such as pressure cookers, food dehydrators, coffee makers, pots and pans, air fryers and more. Plus, you can score savings on best-selling kitchen items and hand tools from popular brands Le Creuset, All-Clad, Keurig, Cuisinart, Ninja, KitchenAid and more.

Get ready to enjoy cozy autumn meals in the comfort of your home, because below we've rounded up the best Amazon October Prime Day deals on kitchen essentials.

Best Amazon Kitchen Appliance Deals to Shop Now

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker Amazon Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker Sometimes food goes bad because we don't have the time to cook. Change that with the Instant Pot, which can cook meals up to 70% faster than traditional methods. Save $40 on the only multi-cooker with an ultra-quiet steam release, step-by-step cooking instructions on a large LCD display and a clear cooking progress bar for real-time feedback. $170 $130 Shop Now

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL Amazon Philips Premium Airfryer XXL This air fryer is easy to clean and safe to use daily. With over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this air fryer will get the job done. $350 $142 Shop Now

Ovente Electric Immersion Hand Blender Amazon Ovente Electric Immersion Hand Blender Fall is the start of soup season. Get velvety smooth bisques with this immersion hand blender that takes the hassle out of transferring a steaming hot soup to a traditional blender. $22 $13 Shop Now

Best Amazon Kitchen Tool Deals to Shop Now

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes. $40 $24 Shop Now

Best Amazon Cookware and Bakeware Deals to Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

RELATED CONTENT: