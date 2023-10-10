Score the best men's sneaker deals during Amazon's biggest sale of the season.
If you're looking for a good reason to add a new pair of sneakers to your wardrobe, what better justification is there than the deep discounts that come with Amazon Prime Day?
Whether you wear them to run errands, head to the gym, or go on a leisurely walk with the family, the right pair of tennis shoes can keep your feet comfy and cozy all day. Right now is one of the best times to shop for new kicks because of all the amazing shoe deals during the 2023 Prime Big Deal Days.
If you’re looking for a summer running shoe, a gift for a friend, or you're treating yourself, all sneaker lovers can find major discounts on a variety of styles up to 60% off. There are shoes that are made specifically for walking, while other more stylish pairs complement your outfit. You’re sure to find sneakers that will match your gym look during a workout or jeans for a casual night out. There's nothing like having a pair of kicks to show off your personality.
There’s also a wide variety of sneaker deals on your favorite brands like Adidas, New Balance, Reebok, Saucony and many more. Prime Big Deal Days last through Wednesday, October 11, and you can score major markdowns on sneakers with nearly endless options to choose from. We’ve got you covered, as we've rounded up some of the best deals on sneakers for men to shop — many under $100.
Check out the best October Amazon Prime 2023 shoe and sneaker deals for men to shop now.
Best October Amazon Prime Day Sneaker Deals
Adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith (End Plastic Waste) Sneaker
A sustainable twist on the classic Stan Smith sneakers, now made with recycled materials.
ASICS Men's Gel-Nimbus 24 Running Shoes
These running shoes feature ASICS's Rearfoot and Forefoot GEL Technology Cushioning System for ultimate support and comfort.
Cole Haan Mens Grandpro Rally Canvas Court Sneaker
These colorblock sneakers have a rubberized EVA outsole for durability and a nice soft sole that's good for walking and great for casual wear.
Adidas Originals Men's NMD_r1 Sneaker
Get your hands on these lightweight Adidas NMD knit sneakers that have a flexible sock-like upper and energy-returning cushioning.
Skechers Men's Gorun Altitude: Trail Running and Hiking Shoe
See all the beauty of nature when you go on a long hike wearing these Skechers sneakers. These trail running, walking and hiking shoes feature an air-cooled memory foam insole.
New Balance Men's 623 V3 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer
These shoes are classic '90s sneakers. If you're looking for something to wear to a small kickback with family or while exploring a new city, these shoes have mesh panels and underfoot cushioning to provide support for your feet.
Reebok Men's Bb4500 Hi 2 Sneaker
A high-top Reebok sneaker with sleek city vibes will have you feeling trendy.
Saucony Men's Endorphin Shift 3 Running Shoe
These Saucony Men's Endorphin Shift 3 Running Shoes give you comfort and speed with each stride because of their SPEEDROLL Technology which propels you forward effortlessly.
Adidas Men's Pureboost 22 Running Shoe
The Adidas Pureboosts help to provide all-day comfort — whether you're gearing up for a major workout or just heading back into the office for work.
Adidas Originals Men's Swift Run Running Shoe
Step into the new season with Adidas' Swift Run shoes, featuring an EVA midsole for all-day comfort.
Steve Madden Men's Fenta Fashion Sneaker
These Steven Madden shoes are a little more fashionable than your typical sneakers and will pair well with nice outfits.
Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 10 Running Shoe
This best-selling Under Armour running shoe has a lightweight mesh upper, durable synthetic overlays and comfortable cushioning.
