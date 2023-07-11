Prime Day is finally here and Amazon currently has unbeatable sales on this season's best sneakers. Whether you're trying to build a healthier routine or already have an active lifestyle, good sneakers are a must in any shoe closet. From new running shoes to help level up your workouts to casual sneakers for everyday wear, Amazon has all sorts of Prime Day discounts to take advantage of.

Right now, you can find deals on the perfect pair of shoes and athletic sneakers from top brands including Nike, Adidas, New Balance, and Hoka. Whether you love to throw on white sneakers with your favorite jeans or are looking for perfectly cushioned walking shoes, you’re practically guaranteed to find a pair of sneakers at Amazon that checks all of your boxes and is on sale.

Ahead, we've gathered the best Prime Day deals on sneakers that are worth shopping for this summer. And if you're looking for more summer shoe inspo, check out the top 5 shoe styles we're seeing everywhere this season.

Best Sneaker Deals at Amazon Prime Day

ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker Amazon ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker Light and comfy sneakers with anti-slip soles will have you feeling good at the end of the day. The canvas material is washable so you can always keep them looking like new. Grab these classic kicks at the Prime Day sale. $40 $17 Shop Now

Keds Seaside Sneaker Amazon Keds Seaside Sneaker These cute flat sneakers with white eyelets are the perfect summertime shoe. Snag them at the Prime Day sale for easy summer dressing. $55 $48 Shop Now

Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe Amazon Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost in comfort. These affordable cross trainers include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality. $100 $58 Shop Now

Sneaker deals aren’t the only great discounts to be found during Amazon Prime Day 2023. So far, we’ve found incredible deals on bedding, appliances, beauty, skincare and makeup, the latest tech, gaming consoles, plus accessories, clothing, handbags and more.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save 25% on Activewear and Shoes from Adidas' Competing Prime Day Sale

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale for Prime Day

Skechers Sneakers Are Majorly On Sale for Amazon Prime Day

Best Amazon Prime Day Sneaker Deals for Men

Kate Middleton’s Go-To Sneakers Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

Celeb-Loved JW PEI Handbags Are Now On Sale for Amazon Prime Day

Beats Studio 3 Headphones Are $190 Off at Amazon Prime Day

The Best Early Prime Day Apple Watch Deals at Amazon

Save Up to 30% On Top-Rated T3 Hair Tools During Amazon Prime Day

Save Up to 40% On Alo Yoga's Celeb-Loved Activewear for Prime Day