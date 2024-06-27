Shop
Best Lists

The Best Running Shoes for Men to Wear This Summer — Shop Hoka, Nike, Adidas and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Hoka Clifton 9
Hoka
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 6:16 PM PDT, June 27, 2024

Shop sneaker styles from Nike, Hoka, Adidas, Brooks and more — perfect for summer runs outside.

Summer is here, and a great way to get some exercise while soaking up the warmer weather is by going for a run outside.

If your workout sneakers have seen better days, it's time to pick up a new pair of running shoes for this year's marathons and fun runs. The right footwear can tackle every obstacle from outdoor workouts, hiking, bicycling, and yes, even running. Whether you plan on sticking to the gym or taking your running routines from the treadmill to the local trail, you'll need sneakers that are up for the challenge. If you haven't upgraded your running shoes in a while, a well-designed pair can improve your running form and endurance for your next race.

There are many aspects to consider when shopping for the right pair of running shoes. From the cushioning and heel support to the shoe's stability, midsole flexibility and even just the general comfort and style — there is no one best pair for all people. Plus, they may even vary depending on your typical running distance or workout needs. Are you a marathon runner looking for long-distance-friendly styles, or are you in need of a more durable trail shoe? Do you prefer a classic athletic shoe, or is stability more your style for those high-intensity workouts

Regardless of whether you are a new or experienced runner, there are so many comfortable running shoes on the market right now. We've scoured the internet in search of the best running shoes for men, whether you're looking for fresh road running shoes, a classic trail runner style or just a comfort-driven athletic pair for this summer.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best running shoes for men. Plus, check out the best walking shoes for men whenever you feel like slowing things down.

Best Running Shoes for Men

Hoka Clifton 9

Hoka Clifton 9
Hoka

Hoka Clifton 9

The Hoka Clifton 9 shoe is designed with a lightweight and more cushioned responsive foam and an improved outsole design for ultimate comfort.

Nike Vomero 17 Road Running Shoes

Nike Vomero 17 Road Running Shoes
Nike

Nike Vomero 17 Road Running Shoes

The newest Vomero sneakers are trusted daily trainers that are a Nike bestseller — and for good reason.

Brooks Ghost 15 Neutral Running Shoe

Brooks Ghost 15 Neutral Running Shoe
Amazon

Brooks Ghost 15 Neutral Running Shoe

The newest and upgraded version of the Ghost sneaker now feels more lightweight while providing high-energy cushioning.

$110 $100

Shop on Amazon

Allbirds Tree Flyers 2

Allbirds Tree Flyers 2
Allbirds

Allbirds Tree Flyers 2

Running long distances will feel lighter with these lightweight, bouncy and super comfortable shoes.

ASICS Gel-Contend 8 Running Shoes

ASICS Gel-Contend 8 Running Shoes
Amazon

ASICS Gel-Contend 8 Running Shoes

The ASICS Men's Gel-Contend 8 running shoes boast cutting-edge Rearfoot GEL technology for enhanced impact absorption, paired with a Jacquard mesh upper for improved breathability.

$70 $50

Shop Now

On Running Cloudmonster

On Running Cloudmonster
ON

On Running Cloudmonster

Featuring the most advanced CloudTec cushioning system and On Running's cutting-edge Explosive Speedboard, the Cloudmonster running shoe is crafted to deliver the ultimate boost for runs.

New Balance Men's Fresh Foam X 1080 V13 Running Shoe

New Balance Men's Fresh Foam X 1080 V13 Running Shoe
Amazon

New Balance Men's Fresh Foam X 1080 V13 Running Shoe

These sleek New Balance sneakers are designed with a Fresh Foam X midsole foam and an engineered air mesh upper for enhanced comfort and performance.

Brooks Men’s Adrenaline GTS 23 Supportive Running Shoe

Brooks Men’s Adrenaline GTS 23 Supportive Running Shoe
Amazon

Brooks Men’s Adrenaline GTS 23 Supportive Running Shoe

Featuring 100% DNA LOFT cushioning and an engineered air mesh upper, these shoes provide comfort and breathability for a smooth ride.

adidas Supernova Rise Shoes

adidas Supernova Rise Shoes
adidas

adidas Supernova Rise Shoes

Find your running stride in style with the classically cool adidas Supernova Rise Shoes.

$140 $112

Shop Now

Under Armour Charged Assert 10 Running Shoe

Under Armour Charged Assert 10 Running Shoe
Amazon

Under Armour Charged Assert 10 Running Shoe

This best-selling Under Armour running shoe has a lightweight mesh upper, durable synthetic overlays and comfortable cushioning. 

$75 $65

Shop Now

Nike Vaporfly 3 Men's Road Racing Shoes

Nike Vaporfly 3 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike

Nike Vaporfly 3 Men's Road Racing Shoes

A racing shoe made to help you chase new goals and records, the Vaporfly 3 shoes are comfortable and breathable with responsive cushioning and secure support.

ASICS Men's NOVABLAST 4 Running Shoe

ASICS Men's NOVABLAST 4 Running Shoe
Amazon

ASICS Men's NOVABLAST 4 Running Shoe

These lightweight running shoes are crafted with FlyteFoam Blast cushioning, providing runner-tech comfort under your feet.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Running Shorts for Men to Wear in 2024

Best Lists

The Best Running Shorts for Men to Wear in 2024

The 15 Best Walking Shoes for Men to Wear This Summer

Best Lists

The 15 Best Walking Shoes for Men to Wear This Summer

Save Up to 50% on Top Running Shoes at Brooks' Summer Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Top Running Shoes at Brooks' Summer Sale

The Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear in 2024

Style

The Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear in 2024

Save Up to 43% on Skechers Running and Walking Shoes at Amazon

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 43% on Skechers Running and Walking Shoes at Amazon

Tags: