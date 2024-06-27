Summer is here, and a great way to get some exercise while soaking up the warmer weather is by going for a run outside.

If your workout sneakers have seen better days, it's time to pick up a new pair of running shoes for this year's marathons and fun runs. The right footwear can tackle every obstacle from outdoor workouts, hiking, bicycling, and yes, even running. Whether you plan on sticking to the gym or taking your running routines from the treadmill to the local trail, you'll need sneakers that are up for the challenge. If you haven't upgraded your running shoes in a while, a well-designed pair can improve your running form and endurance for your next race.

There are many aspects to consider when shopping for the right pair of running shoes. From the cushioning and heel support to the shoe's stability, midsole flexibility and even just the general comfort and style — there is no one best pair for all people. Plus, they may even vary depending on your typical running distance or workout needs. Are you a marathon runner looking for long-distance-friendly styles, or are you in need of a more durable trail shoe? Do you prefer a classic athletic shoe, or is stability more your style for those high-intensity workouts?

Regardless of whether you are a new or experienced runner, there are so many comfortable running shoes on the market right now. We've scoured the internet in search of the best running shoes for men, whether you're looking for fresh road running shoes, a classic trail runner style or just a comfort-driven athletic pair for this summer.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best running shoes for men. Plus, check out the best walking shoes for men whenever you feel like slowing things down.

Best Running Shoes for Men

Hoka Clifton 9 Hoka Hoka Clifton 9 The Hoka Clifton 9 shoe is designed with a lightweight and more cushioned responsive foam and an improved outsole design for ultimate comfort. $145 Shop Now

On Running Cloudmonster ON On Running Cloudmonster Featuring the most advanced CloudTec cushioning system and On Running's cutting-edge Explosive Speedboard, the Cloudmonster running shoe is crafted to deliver the ultimate boost for runs. $170 Shop Now

