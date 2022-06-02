The Best White Sneakers for Women to Wear With Everything This Summer
With new summer fashion comes new summer shoes, and nothing says warmer weather quite like a classic white sneaker. This timeless shoe has been a wardrobe requirement for literally decades, and we're ready to shop the newest silhouettes and styles, along with timeless classics, to upgrade our summer style.
The lasting popularity of a classic white sneaker is understated — there's something unfailing about the shoe style that works with any kind of outfit. Whether you're looking for something to wear with a new cute spring dress, replace an athletic sneaker that's worn out its rubber sole or you're looking to emulate polished, casual looks worn by royals Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle (both their favorite white sneakers have made it onto our list), the perfect white sneaker for you is out there.
This summer, we're excited by the diversity of trends in the simple shoe. White sneakers aren't just your basic Converse Chuck Taylor anymore (though that is also on our list of faves). Our deep dive into this season's white sneakers revealed everything from old school lace ups, white trainers, high top canvas sneakers, durable leather and splurges from popular designers like Oliver Cabell and Golden Goose. Shop the best white sneakers for women below.
The iconic Air Force 1s are a classic sneaker for a reason. The leather lace up uses a cushioned sole made from ultra-comfortable sports foam, so you can treat your feet right while showing off that clean white sneakers style.
Enjoy these low top silhouette sneakers handcrafted from buttery Italian leather for a long-lasting, comfortable fit.
Give back to Mother Earth this spring with this stylish pair of lace up sneakers. Not only are the sneakers comfortable and breathable, but they're also 100% recyclable. Just send them back to the retailer when you're finished, and let them live another life.
The Cotu Classic sneaker from Superga adds an element of casual polish to any outfit. It's no wonder they're a favorite of the always fashionable Kate Middleton.
Add these cute and casual Cole Haan white sneakers to your spring and summer wardrobe.
Add a hint of shine to any outfit with these gold-embossed shoes (they even come with an extra pair of glitter laces, so you can switch things up for extra sparkle), now on sale.
Comfort is key in this pair of Kenneth Cole leather sneakers. And the round toe and metallic back stripe give the shoe an extra stylish pop.
If lace up sneakers aren't the look for you, try out these classic slip ons from Vans, now made with an ultra-trendy platform sole.
Made for low-impact workouts both in and outside the gym, these athletic sneakers designed by Olympian Allyson Felix will have you sweating in style.
Step out of the box with a high-top pair of Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers. They're the perfect pair for anyone looking to add some alternative flair to their spring look.
Don't miss your chance to grab this court-inspired sneaker from TOMS now that it's back in stock.
These cross-trainers from Everlane are made from recycled leather scraps, which requires no tanning or dyeing for minimal waste, so you can feel and look good about wearing them.
Get noticed in these eye-catching platform sneakers from Puma. This Y2K inspired style takes the classic white sneaker and adds a textured sole for a more modern twist.
This pair cushioned tennis shoes from New Balance made from a combination of leather and mesh are comfortable enough for extended sessions of walking, training or whatever spring sport you want to try out.
These retro-style athletic sneakers are made with durable leather, so they can hold up to any activity you might spring their way.
Made from premium Italian leather, these pre-distressed low top sneakers with terry lining are comfortable enough to wear barefoot.
Try on a pair of these breathable AllBird sneakers made from eucalyptus fibers for a sportier look.
A white running shoe with a pop of color. Enjoy the cloudfoam insole while exercising or when you find yourself on your feet all day.
