Spruce up your spring wardrobe with these stylish maxi dresses on Amazon.
Spring 2024 is just around the corner, and if you're like us, you're likely gearing up for the new season with spring-ready wardrobe essentials like maxi dresses. Amazon is here to help you find the perfect spring dress for Easter, Mother's Day and more. The easy-to-throw-on style is a wardrobe essential, easily styled up or down depending on your needs. Amazon is overflowing with chic options in all the trendiest silhouettes of spring dresses, and right now, you can find the maxi dress of your dreams.
We love maxi dresses because they're so versatile — perfect for any body type, height or occasion. And, Amazon has all the latest spring styles all for incredibly affordable prices. So, whether you're looking for a casual maxi dress to wear with your favorite strappy sandals, something fancier for a spring wedding or formal event or something else entirely, the perfect dress is waiting for you.
That's why we've put together a list of the best maxi dresses you can get now on Amazon ahead of spring. We even found spring dresses with pockets, short sleeves, and other practical styles, so you can shop with confidence and have the throw-on-and-go style in your closet in no time.
Below, check out ET's favorite spring maxi dresses on Amazon to wear all season.
Blencot Long Sleeve Dress
Stay comfy and warm in this long-sleeve maxi dress with a V-neck neckline.
Zesica Crossover Halter Neck Maxi Dress
This spring floral dress has a cute halter neckline.
Blencot Floral Print Maxi Dress
You won't catch a chill in this long-sleeve floral number with a square neckline.
Zesica Off Shoulder Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
This off-the-shoulder dress is pretty in spring pastels and flattering thanks to its smocked waist.
BTFBM Sleeveless Dress
You can dress this sleeveless maxi dress up with fun accessories.
Flower Embroidered Maxi Dress
This boho dress has a fitted bodice and puff sleeves, plus a subtle floral print.
Zesica Boho Floral Print Maxi Dress
You'll feel covered and comfortable in this maxi dress with a ruched bust.
Prettygarden Floral Boho Wrap Dress
Spring dresses are all about fun patterns and floral designs, and this Amazon dress is no different. This elegant tiered boho dress is a must-have for your spring wardrobe.
Cross V-Neck Dress Bohemian Maxi Dress
A wrap dress is always an easy way to look chic, and we love this flirty silhouette with a ruffled cap short sleeve and hem.
BTFBM Strapless Midi Ruched Bodycon Dress
This chic mesh maxi dress, featuring delicate ruffle detailing, brings the perfect touch of elegance to your wardrobe.
Casual Short Sleeve Bohemian Floral Tiered Maxi Dress
This tiered maxi dress is airy and stretchy to stay comfortable all day long.
Off Shoulder Casual Long Ruffle Beach Maxi Dress with Pockets
Get three dresses for the price of one with this super versatile maxi you can wear as a tank, off-the-shoulders or an asymmetrical, one-strap style.
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
This tiered maxi dress is available in a wide range of colors from neutrals to bright colors, making it the perfect dress to add to your spring wardrobe.
Prettygarden Spaghetti Strap Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress
Crafted from lightweight polyester material, this sun dress offers a cool and comfortable option for warm spring days.
ZESICA Bohemian Off Shoulder Maxi Dress
Effortlessly breezy, this strapless maxi dress showcases a billowy ruffled skirt, a feminine elastic waist and delicate crochet trimming throughout.
One Shoulder Smocked Boho Maxi Dress
This beautiful dress will pair just as well with your comfortable flip flops as it will with a fancier pair of heels, making it a versatile addition to your spring wardrobe.
LILLUSORY Spaghetti Strap Bodycon Maxi Dress
This lightweight maxi dress beautifully accentuates your curves. Pair it with strappy heels or sandals for a casually chic ensemble.
Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress with Pockets
This easy, breezy dress is as comfortable as it is stylish. Plus, it has pockets.
MakeMeChic Square Neck Shirred Maxi Dress
Embrace the charming cottagecore aesthetic with this floral dress, featuring spaghetti straps with tie details and a chic square neckline.
ANRABESS Boho Sleeveless Smocked Flowy Tiered Maxi Dress
For those who love a one-shoulder look, this dress is for you.
Auselily Short Sleeve Loose Plain Casual Long Maxi Dresses with Pockets
This short-sleeved maxi in stretch cotton is a blank slate to accessorize whatever your style. Add a cropped denim jacket for cooler nights or platform white sneakers for a really trendy look.
