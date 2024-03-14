Best Lists

The 22 Best Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Add to Your Spring Wardrobe — Starting at Just $20

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
maxi dress
Getty Images
By Charlotte Lewis
Published: 1:21 PM PDT, March 14, 2024

Spruce up your spring wardrobe with these stylish maxi dresses on Amazon.

Spring 2024 is just around the corner, and if you're like us, you're likely gearing up for the new season with spring-ready wardrobe essentials like maxi dresses. Amazon is here to help you find the perfect spring dress for Easter, Mother's Day and more. The easy-to-throw-on style is a wardrobe essential, easily styled up or down depending on your needs. Amazon is overflowing with chic options in all the trendiest silhouettes of spring dresses, and right now, you can find the maxi dress of your dreams.

We love maxi dresses because they're so versatile — perfect for any body type, height or occasion. And, Amazon has all the latest spring styles all for incredibly affordable prices. So, whether you're looking for a casual maxi dress to wear with your favorite strappy sandals, something fancier for a spring wedding or formal event or something else entirely, the perfect dress is waiting for you.

That's why we've put together a list of the best maxi dresses you can get now on Amazon ahead of spring. We even found spring dresses with pockets, short sleeves, and other practical styles, so you can shop with confidence and have the throw-on-and-go style in your closet in no time.

Below, check out ET's favorite spring maxi dresses on Amazon to wear all season.

Blencot Long Sleeve Dress

Blencot Long Sleeve Dress
Amazon

Blencot Long Sleeve Dress

Stay comfy and warm in this long-sleeve maxi dress with a V-neck neckline.  

$80 $39

Shop Now

Zesica Crossover Halter Neck Maxi Dress

Zesica Crossover Halter Neck Maxi Dress
Amazon

Zesica Crossover Halter Neck Maxi Dress

This spring floral dress has a cute halter neckline. 

Blencot Floral Print Maxi Dress

Blencot Floral Print Maxi Dress
Amazon

Blencot Floral Print Maxi Dress

You won't catch a chill in this long-sleeve floral number with a square neckline. 

Zesica Off Shoulder Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

Zesica Off Shoulder Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Amazon

Zesica Off Shoulder Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

This off-the-shoulder dress is pretty in spring pastels and flattering thanks to its smocked waist.

BTFBM Sleeveless Dress

BTFBM Sleeveless Dress
Amazon

BTFBM Sleeveless Dress

You can dress this sleeveless maxi dress up with fun accessories.

$41 $37

with coupon

Shop Now

Flower Embroidered Maxi Dress

Flower Embroidered Maxi Dress
Amazon

Flower Embroidered Maxi Dress

This boho dress has a fitted bodice and puff sleeves, plus a subtle floral print.

$50 $31

Shop Now

Zesica Boho Floral Print Maxi Dress

Zesica Boho Floral Print Maxi Dress
Amazon

Zesica Boho Floral Print Maxi Dress

You'll feel covered and comfortable in this maxi dress with a ruched bust.

$58 $51

Shop Now

Prettygarden Floral Boho Wrap Dress

Prettygarden Floral Boho Wrap Dress
Amazon

Prettygarden Floral Boho Wrap Dress

Spring dresses are all about fun patterns and floral designs, and this Amazon dress is no different. This elegant tiered boho dress is a must-have for your spring wardrobe. 

$61 $41

With Coupon

Shop Now

Cross V-Neck Dress Bohemian Maxi Dress

Cross V-Neck Dress Bohemian Maxi Dress
Amazon

Cross V-Neck Dress Bohemian Maxi Dress

A wrap dress is always an easy way to look chic, and we love this flirty silhouette with a ruffled cap short sleeve and hem.

$55 $47

Shop Now

BTFBM Strapless Midi Ruched Bodycon Dress

BTFBM Strapless Midi Ruched Bodycon Dress
Amazon

BTFBM Strapless Midi Ruched Bodycon Dress

This chic mesh maxi dress, featuring delicate ruffle detailing, brings the perfect touch of elegance to your wardrobe.

$40 $38

With Coupon

Shop Now

Casual Short Sleeve Bohemian Floral Tiered Maxi Dress

Casual Short Sleeve Bohemian Floral Tiered Maxi Dress
Amazon

Casual Short Sleeve Bohemian Floral Tiered Maxi Dress

This tiered maxi dress is airy and stretchy to stay comfortable all day long. 

$50 $20

Shop Now

Off Shoulder Casual Long Ruffle Beach Maxi Dress with Pockets

Off Shoulder Casual Long Ruffle Beach Maxi Dress with Pockets
Amazon

Off Shoulder Casual Long Ruffle Beach Maxi Dress with Pockets

Get three dresses for the price of one with this super versatile maxi you can wear as a tank, off-the-shoulders or an asymmetrical, one-strap style.

$46 $23

Shop Now

The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
Amazon

The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

This tiered maxi dress is available in a wide range of colors from neutrals to bright colors, making it the perfect dress to add to your spring wardrobe.

Prettygarden Spaghetti Strap Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress

Prettygarden Spaghetti Strap Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress
Amazon

Prettygarden Spaghetti Strap Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress

Crafted from lightweight polyester material, this sun dress offers a cool and comfortable option for warm spring days.

$50 $46

Shop Now

ZESICA Bohemian Off Shoulder Maxi Dress

ZESICA Bohemian Off Shoulder Maxi Dress
Amazon

ZESICA Bohemian Off Shoulder Maxi Dress

Effortlessly breezy, this strapless maxi dress showcases a billowy ruffled skirt, a feminine elastic waist and delicate crochet trimming throughout.

$65 $49

With Coupon

Shop Now

One Shoulder Smocked Boho Maxi Dress

One Shoulder Smocked Boho Maxi Dress
Amazon

One Shoulder Smocked Boho Maxi Dress

This beautiful dress will pair just as well with your comfortable flip flops as it will with a fancier pair of heels, making it a versatile addition to your spring wardrobe.

$58 $34

With Coupon

Shop Now

LILLUSORY Spaghetti Strap Bodycon Maxi Dress

LILLUSORY Spaghetti Strap Bodycon Maxi Dress
Amazon

LILLUSORY Spaghetti Strap Bodycon Maxi Dress

This lightweight maxi dress beautifully accentuates your curves. Pair it with strappy heels or sandals for a casually chic ensemble.

$30 $30

Shop Now

Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress with Pockets

Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress with Pockets
Amazon

Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress with Pockets

This easy, breezy dress is as comfortable as it is stylish. Plus, it has pockets.

$53 $33

With Coupon

Shop Now

MakeMeChic Square Neck Shirred Maxi Dress

MakeMeChic Square Neck Shirred Maxi Dress
Amazon

MakeMeChic Square Neck Shirred Maxi Dress

Embrace the charming cottagecore aesthetic with this floral dress, featuring spaghetti straps with tie details and a chic square neckline.

$48 $43

Shop Now

ANRABESS Boho Sleeveless Smocked Flowy Tiered Maxi Dress

ANRABESS Boho Sleeveless Smocked Flowy Tiered Maxi Dress
Amazon

ANRABESS Boho Sleeveless Smocked Flowy Tiered Maxi Dress

For those who love a one-shoulder look, this dress is for you. 

$53 $32

With Coupon

Shop Now

Auselily Short Sleeve Loose Plain Casual Long Maxi Dresses with Pockets

Auselily Short Sleeve Loose Plain Casual Long Maxi Dresses with Pockets
Amazon

Auselily Short Sleeve Loose Plain Casual Long Maxi Dresses with Pockets

This short-sleeved maxi in stretch cotton is a blank slate to accessorize whatever your style. Add a cropped denim jacket for cooler nights or platform white sneakers for a really trendy look.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Spring Wedding Guest Dresses

Best Lists

The Best Spring Wedding Guest Dresses

The Best White T-Shirts for Women to Style With Everything This Spring

Style

The Best White T-Shirts for Women to Style With Everything This Spring

Stoney Clover Lane Handbags: Shop 10 Personalized Styles for Spring

Style

Stoney Clover Lane Handbags: Shop 10 Personalized Styles for Spring

The Hill House Home Spring Clothing Collection Is Here

Style

The Hill House Home Spring Clothing Collection Is Here

Coach Outlet Has Pretty Little Pastel Bags for Spring 2024 and Beyond

Coach Outlet Has Pretty Little Pastel Bags for Spring 2024 and Beyond

Ace the Coquette Aesthetic With These 14 On-Trend Pieces

Style

Ace the Coquette Aesthetic With These 14 On-Trend Pieces

Dolce Vita and For Love and Lemons' New Spring Footwear Collab Is Here

Style

Dolce Vita and For Love and Lemons' New Spring Footwear Collab Is Here

17 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon Starting at Just $17

Style

17 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon Starting at Just $17

Tags:

Latest News