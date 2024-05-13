There's no shortage of summer dresses on Amazon. Check out all the maxi, midi and mini dresses that won't break the bank.
With summer just around the corner, it's time to freshen up your closet with some wardrobe essentials. And there's no item more important than a cute dress. Amazon has tons of trendy and timeless dresses in all shapes, lengths and styles, so you can make the most of the warm weather.
Whether you're in need of a casual sundress in a fun color, a staple that will transition from the office to after-work drinks, or something a bit fancier for a wedding, Amazon's wide and varied dress options have something for you. Amazon's house label The Drop has plenty of styles in premium summer fabrics such as cotton and linen, but the site also carries well-known brands such as Roxy.
Shopping with such vast options can be overwhelming, which is why we've pulled all our favorite styles (at the best price points) from Amazon so you don't have to waste time browsing. Below, shop all our favorite summer dresses on Amazon, starting at just $24.
Zesica Crossover Halter Neck Maxi Dress
This floral dress has a cute halter neckline.
BTFBM Strapless Midi Ruched Bodycon Dress
This chic mesh maxi dress, featuring delicate ruffle detailing, brings the perfect touch of elegance to your wardrobe.
Zesica Bohemian Off-Shoulder Maxi Dress
Effortlessly breezy, this strapless maxi dress showcases a billowy ruffled skirt, a feminine elastic waist and delicate crochet trimming throughout.
Shy Velvet Women's Summer Dress
For a flirty and fun summer look, shop this crossover style, available in a wide range of colors.
PrettyGarden Casual Summer Boho Floral Print Dress
Keep it breathable and lightweight with this boho dress. It's the perfect travel dress for summertime.
The Drop Women's Shyla Cotton Eyelet Maxi Dress
This breezy babydoll-style cotton dress is available in sizes XXS-5X and four colors, including this crisp white. Wear it as a casual dress or for a special occasion.
Pink Queen Women's Summer Cutout Midi Dress
Channel the Sophia Richie look this summer with this classic black and white midi dress, also available in mix-and-match colors.
The Drop Women's Kimi Ruffled-Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress
Available in sizes XS-4X, this cotton midi dress will keep you cool and comfortable in the summer heat.
The Drop Women's Nala Twist Front Linen Mini Dress
This 100% linen dress is available in four fun colors, including this hot pink that'll help you bring out your inner Barbie doll.
Terea Cleo Bodycon Maxi Dress
Shop this playful printed maxi from designer Andrea Pitter, a winner of Amazon Prime's "Making the Cut."
BTFBM Summer Boho Smocked Dress
Feel free to run in a field of flowers in this sleeveless dress, perfect for summertime picnics.
Roxy Bright Light Deep V-Neck Dress
This charming mini dress from surfer brand Roxy is equipped with adjustable straps and handy side pockets to feel good for any occasion.
The Drop Gabriela High Neck Maxi Sweater Dress
Pick up this body-hugging maxi dress, available in eleven pretty colors and sizes XXS-5X.
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Tweed Shift Dress with Pockets
Add polish to your style with a prim tweed mini, also available in black. Wear this dress to Sunday brunch or work this summer.
Amazon Essentials Women's Surplice Dress
Available in 17 patterns including this eye-catching red floral, this knee-length dress is fitted at the waist for a flattering look.
