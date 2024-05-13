Shop
The Best Summer Dresses to Shop on Amazon for Every Occasion, Starting at $24

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
By Charlotte Lewis
Published: 10:31 AM PDT, May 13, 2024

There's no shortage of summer dresses on Amazon. Check out all the maxi, midi and mini dresses that won't break the bank.

With summer just around the corner, it's time to freshen up your closet with some wardrobe essentials. And there's no item more important than a cute dress. Amazon has tons of trendy and timeless dresses in all shapes, lengths and styles, so you can make the most of the warm weather.

Whether you're in need of a casual sundress in a fun color, a staple that will transition from the office to after-work drinks, or something a bit fancier for a wedding, Amazon's wide and varied dress options have something for you. Amazon's house label The Drop has plenty of styles in premium summer fabrics such as cotton and linen, but the site also carries well-known brands such as Roxy.

Shopping with such vast options can be overwhelming, which is why we've pulled all our favorite styles (at the best price points) from Amazon so you don't have to waste time browsing. Below, shop all our favorite summer dresses on Amazon, starting at just $24.

Zesica Crossover Halter Neck Maxi Dress

Zesica Crossover Halter Neck Maxi Dress
Zesica Crossover Halter Neck Maxi Dress

This floral dress has a cute halter neckline. 

$58 $51

BTFBM Strapless Midi Ruched Bodycon Dress

BTFBM Strapless Midi Ruched Bodycon Dress
BTFBM Strapless Midi Ruched Bodycon Dress

This chic mesh maxi dress, featuring delicate ruffle detailing, brings the perfect touch of elegance to your wardrobe.

Zesica Bohemian Off-Shoulder Maxi Dress

Zesica Bohemian Off-Shoulder Maxi Dress
Zesica Bohemian Off-Shoulder Maxi Dress

Effortlessly breezy, this strapless maxi dress showcases a billowy ruffled skirt, a feminine elastic waist and delicate crochet trimming throughout.

$65 $39

Shy Velvet Women's Summer Dress

Shy Velvet Women's Summer Dress
Shy Velvet Women's Summer Dress

For a flirty and fun summer look, shop this crossover style, available in a wide range of colors.

$53 $39

PrettyGarden Casual Summer Boho Floral Print Dress

PrettyGarden Casual Summer Boho Floral Print Dress
PrettyGarden Casual Summer Boho Floral Print Dress

Keep it breathable and lightweight with this boho dress. It's the perfect travel dress for summertime.

$51 $47

The Drop Women's Shyla Cotton Eyelet Maxi Dress

The Drop Women's Shyla Cotton Eyelet Maxi Dress
The Drop Women's Shyla Cotton Eyelet Maxi Dress

This breezy babydoll-style cotton dress is available in sizes XXS-5X and four colors, including this crisp white. Wear it as a casual dress or for a special occasion. 

Pink Queen Women's Summer Cutout Midi Dress

Pink Queen Women's Summer Cutout Midi Dress
Pink Queen Women's Summer Cutout Midi Dress

Channel the Sophia Richie look this summer with this classic black and white midi dress, also available in mix-and-match colors.

The Drop Women's Kimi Ruffled-Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress

The Drop Women's Kimi Ruffled-Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress
The Drop Women's Kimi Ruffled-Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress

Available in sizes XS-4X, this cotton midi dress will keep you cool and comfortable in the summer heat.

$70 $45 and up

The Drop Women's Nala Twist Front Linen Mini Dress

The Drop Women's Nala Twist Front Linen Mini Dress
The Drop Women's Nala Twist Front Linen Mini Dress

This 100% linen dress is available in four fun colors, including this hot pink that'll help you bring out your inner Barbie doll.

Terea Cleo Bodycon Maxi Dress

Terea Cleo Bodycon Maxi Dress
Terea Cleo Bodycon Maxi Dress

Shop this playful printed maxi from designer Andrea Pitter, a winner of Amazon Prime's "Making the Cut."

BTFBM Summer Boho Smocked Dress

BTFBM Summer Boho Smocked Dress
BTFBM Summer Boho Smocked Dress

Feel free to run in a field of flowers in this sleeveless dress, perfect for summertime picnics.

$49 $43

Roxy Bright Light Deep V-Neck Dress

Roxy Bright Light Deep V-Neck Dress
Roxy Bright Light Deep V-Neck Dress

This charming mini dress from surfer brand Roxy is equipped with adjustable straps and handy side pockets to feel good for any occasion.

The Drop Gabriela High Neck Maxi Sweater Dress

The Drop Gabriela High Neck Maxi Sweater Dress
The Drop Gabriela High Neck Maxi Sweater Dress

Pick up this body-hugging maxi dress, available in eleven pretty colors and sizes XXS-5X.

$50  $42 and up

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Tweed Shift Dress with Pockets

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Tweed Shift Dress with Pockets
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Tweed Shift Dress with Pockets

Add polish to your style with a prim tweed mini, also available in black. Wear this dress to Sunday brunch or work this summer.

$99 $66 and up

Amazon Essentials Women's Surplice Dress

Amazon Essentials Women's Surplice Dress
Amazon Essentials Women's Surplice Dress

Available in 17 patterns including this eye-catching red floral, this knee-length dress is fitted at the waist for a flattering look.

