Whether trying to stay fit, get healthy, or spend more time walking outdoors, gym equipment and clothing are essential, especially walking shoes. Some people prefer an intense workout and others prefer yoga classes, but walking is back to basics. Walking is a great form of exercise and one of the healthiest. It's also a great way to socialize with friends and enjoy nature.

But that doesn't mean walking is always easy-breezy. We've all been there: the foot pain kicks in — your toes cramp and you have aching pain in the soles of your feet or shooting pains lifting through your arch or heel. That usually means it's time for a new shoe. In fact, these are the biggest signs that you need to replace your workout shoes with a good walking or hiking shoe. So, how do you find the right shoe?