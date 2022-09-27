The 14 Best Walking Shoes for Women in Fall 2022 — Nike, Athleta, Skechers, New Balance and More
Whether trying to stay fit, get healthy, or spend more time walking outdoors, gym equipment and clothing are essential, especially walking shoes. Some people prefer an intense workout and others prefer yoga classes, but walking is back to basics. Walking is a great form of exercise and one of the healthiest. It's also a great way to socialize with friends and enjoy nature.
But that doesn't mean walking is always easy-breezy. We've all been there: the foot pain kicks in — your toes cramp and you have aching pain in the soles of your feet or shooting pains lifting through your arch or heel. That usually means it's time for a new shoe. In fact, these are the biggest signs that you need to replace your workout shoes with a good walking or hiking shoe. So, how do you find the right shoe?
What you are looking for is a shoe that is breathable and comfortable all day long with ample cushioning for your heel and arch support. The best part about walking shoes is that with such great lateral support and cushioning, they can double up for most of your workout needs. So, start your fall shopping list with the best walking shoes for the season. No matter what fitness activity you plan on taking up this fall, check out the best walking shoes for women that also happen to be sleek and stylish, below.
The Best Walking Shoes for Women:
This versatile athletic shoe can be used for a long run, walk or strenuous 12-hour shift on your feet thanks to Nike's foam cushion.
If you've never tried a Hoka, the lightweight shoe is known for extra wide design and extra cushioning, but the Bondi 7 is the most cushioned model with full-length compression-molded EVA midsole. These are designed to be comfortable for hours of use.
This über comfortable shoe from Allbirds is super soft, but provides stiff support if you want to use it as a running shoe.
The star, known for her fitness regime, talks about her new love for Peleton as she shows off these comfortable Asics running shoes, perfect for anyone looking to get more active this spring.
For the best comfortable walking shoe, you really can't go wrong with a Ryka. This lightweight shoe uses the Anatomical Precise-Return™ insole for heel and arch support and the active foam adds additional shock and impact absorption.
Brooks has released a walking version of Addiction, one of its most beloved running styles. Not only does Brooks Addiction Walker footwear have a round toe with a bumper, a padded tongue and collar, but it has good arch support. Additionally, the outsole is totally slip-resistant -- just in case your walk gets vigorous, fast.
Vionic Women's Brisk Aimmy walking shoes aren't just cute. They're equipped with arch support that will make your feet and your podiatrist very happy. Available in five different colors and styles.
If you're looking for women's athletic shoes for wet weather, the Merrell Moab 2 Waterproof shoe is great for hiking and walking on rough terrain. It's designed with a Gore-Tex waterproof membrane to keep your feet dry.
Skechers is a go-to brand for a breathable, cushioned walking shoe. Just slip these on and get to walking.
The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost in comfort. These affordable athletic shoes include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality.
The Athleta Saysh One Sneaker has the comfort and support to become your everyday walking shoe, but can also handle some low-impact workouts.
This walking sneaker doubles as a trail running shoe. This New Balance women trail shoe features a rounded toe box and rubber sole for traction and foam inserts for comfort.
People love the comfort of Ryka walking shoes, but if you like to walk on rough terrain, you might want to consider the Sky Walk Trail from Ryka. They have a memory-foam insole to help provide arch support through the stride along with a molded EVA midsole for stability and a durable outsole for reliable traction and shock absorption.
These shoes offer three-zone comfort that will help relieve high arches, bunions, lower back pain and prevent plantar fasciitis.
