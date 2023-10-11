Sales & Deals

The Best Last-Minute Fall Sweater Deals to Shop Before Amazon's October Prime Day Ends Tonight

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Sweaters
Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 10:56 AM PDT, October 11, 2023

Keep it cozy this season with massive Prime Day deals on snuggly sweaters.

The perfect layering piece for dressing up or down, a good sweater — a collection of them, actually — is essential for staying stylish despite the cold. Whether you prefer a cardigan or a crew, cashmere or cotton, there are so many different kinds of cozy knits to stock up on.

Amazon's October Prime Day Sale is here now until midnight tonight, giving you just a few more hours to fill your closet with stylish sweaters at a discount. To help guide your shopping, we've found the best sweater deals to shop during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Shop October Amazon Prime Day Sweater Deals

Since the early fall weather tends to be quite mild, the best sweaters for the transitional temperatures are lightweight and easy to layer with breathable natural fabrics. Amazon Essentials has a great selection of 100% cotton sweaters in a wide range of colors and sizes.  Once the temperatures really start to drop, brave the cold with a cozy cable knit sweater in men's and women's styles.

From classic Champion crew necks to elevated silhouettes from The Drop, we've found sweaters to fit every size, budget and style. Below, shop our 15 favorite sweaters on sale during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

The Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Women's Sweater Deals

Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Crewneck Cardigan Sweater

Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Crewneck Cardigan Sweater
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Crewneck Cardigan Sweater

A simple cardigan never seems to go out of style and makes it easy to transition your summer staples into the chillier months.

$26 $18

The Drop Women's Alice Crewneck Back-Slit Ribbed Pullover Sweater

The Drop Women's Alice Crewneck Back-Slit Ribbed Pullover Sweater
Amazon

The Drop Women's Alice Crewneck Back-Slit Ribbed Pullover Sweater

This simple crewneck sweater features a slit back vent to keep you comfortable in transitional weather.

$45 $10

Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Lightweight Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater

Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Lightweight Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Lightweight Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater

Everyone needs an effortlessly chic turtleneck in their fall fashion arsenal.

$29 $21

The Drop Women's Brigitte Chunky Button Front Pocket Ribbed Cardigan

The Drop Women's Brigitte Chunky Button Front Pocket Ribbed Cardigan
Amazon

The Drop Women's Brigitte Chunky Button Front Pocket Ribbed Cardigan

"Everything I love in a sweater!" raved one happy reviewer. "Perfect boxy but not hugely oversized fit, well-made and thick non-itchy fabric. It’s perfection in a cardigan."

$55 $38

Langwyqu Womens' Turtleneck Long Sleeve Cable Knit Sweaters

Langwyqu Womens' Turtleneck Long Sleeve Cable Knit Sweaters
Amazon

Langwyqu Womens' Turtleneck Long Sleeve Cable Knit Sweaters

You can never go wrong with a luxurious-looking cable knit for fall.

$50 $25

Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan Sweater

Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan Sweater
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan Sweater

Lightweight and easily packable, this cardigan comes in plenty of fun and classic colors.

$30 $21

BTFBM Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Half Zip Pullover Sweater

BTFBM Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Half Zip Pullover Sweater
Amazon

BTFBM Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Half Zip Pullover Sweater

This zip-up sweater looks much more expensive than it is thanks to an exaggerated collar and ribbed knit.

$56 $35

LILLUSORY Women's Turtleneck Oversized Sweater

LILLUSORY Women's Turtleneck Oversized Sweater
Amazon

LILLUSORY Women's Turtleneck Oversized Sweater

Keep it cozy in an oversized turtleneck that comes in so many fall-ready colors, including this forest green.

$60 $40

The Drop Women's Vivienne Padded-Shoulder Balloon-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater

The Drop Women's Vivienne Padded-Shoulder Balloon-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater
Amazon

The Drop Women's Vivienne Padded-Shoulder Balloon-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater

Dramatic shoulders and a slimmer fit give this sweater an elevated look.

$45 $31

LILLUSORY Women's Open Front Oversized Cardigan

LILLUSORY Women's Open Front Oversized Cardigan
Amazon

LILLUSORY Women's Open Front Oversized Cardigan

Throw this oversized mid-weight cardigan over any outfit to add some instant warmth.

$37 $30

The Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Men's Sweater Deals

Fruit of the Loom Eversoft Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt

Fruit of the Loom Eversoft Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt
Amazon

Fruit of the Loom Eversoft Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt

Upgrade your loungewear collection with this ultra-soft Fruit of the Loom crewneck.

$11 $9

Amazon Essentials Men's Long-Sleeve 100% Cotton Fisherman Cable Crewneck Sweater

Amazon Essentials Men's Long-Sleeve 100% Cotton Fisherman Cable Crewneck Sweater
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Men's Long-Sleeve 100% Cotton Fisherman Cable Crewneck Sweater

This cozy cable knit sweater offers impressive quality at a great price with its 100% cotton fabric.

$31 $22

Nautica Men's Classic Fit Navtech Soft V-Neck Sweater

Nautica Men's Classic Fit Navtech Soft V-Neck Sweater
Amazon

Nautica Men's Classic Fit Navtech Soft V-Neck Sweater

Take a whopping 75% off this snuggly and stylish v-neck sweater from Nautica.

$80 $20

Amazon Essentials Men's Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt

Amazon Essentials Men's Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Men's Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt

This warm pumpkin color is perfect for fall, but you can shop this fleece sweatshirt in plenty of other shades.

$21 $15

Poriff Men's Casual Turtleneck

Poriff Men's Casual Turtleneck
Amazon

Poriff Men's Casual Turtleneck

This classic cotton turtleneck is infused with a touch of spandex for comfort and stretch.

$28 $19

Amazon Essentials Men's Long-Sleeve Soft Touch Quarter-Zip Sweater

Amazon Essentials Men's Long-Sleeve Soft Touch Quarter-Zip Sweater
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Men's Long-Sleeve Soft Touch Quarter-Zip Sweater

Stay cozy in a quarter-zip sweater made of ultra-soft cotton-blend yarn.

$48 $34

Champion Men's Crewneck

Champion Men's Crewneck
Amazon

Champion Men's Crewneck

Champion is one of our favorite brands for quality sportswear, like this durable crewneck.

$45 $22

Amazon Essentials Men's V-Neck Sweater

Amazon Essentials Men's V-Neck Sweater
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Men's V-Neck Sweater

Take 30% off this 100% cotton v-neck sweater from Amazon Essentials.

$27 $18

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Long Sleeve Cotton Quarter Zip Pullover Sweater

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Long Sleeve Cotton Quarter Zip Pullover Sweater
Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Long Sleeve Cotton Quarter Zip Pullover Sweater

Layer up this fall and winter in Tommy Hilfiger's 100% cotton quarter-zip.

$80 $48

Amazon Essentials Men's Full-Zip Cotton Sweater

Amazon Essentials Men's Full-Zip Cotton Sweater
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Men's Full-Zip Cotton Sweater

Go from the workplace to weekends in this 100% cotton layering sweater.

$28 $22

