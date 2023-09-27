Ahead of Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon is offering huge savings on everything you need to upgrade your space for fall.
Prime Big Deal Days, happening on October 10 and 11, is a big deal because it's essentially Amazon's early Black Friday sale. To celebrate this year's second Prime Day sale on electronics, furniture, clothing, tech and more, Amazon is dishing out deep discounts ahead of the savings event.
Giving your home a cozy upgrade as temperatures drop is a form of self-care and Amazon's early October Prime Day deals offer savings on home goods that will elevate any space for the new season. Score Black Friday-level savings on home and kitchen essentials to replace old, worn-out furniture and appliances at a fraction of the cost. From Ninja kitchen appliances to Samsung cordless vacuum cleaners, these appliance and kitchenware deals will help you refresh your home affordably for autumn.
With savings of up to 75% off, there is no better time to make the most of your space than now. Whether you need a robot vacuum to do the cleaning, a veggie chopper that will save you time during Thanksgiving meal prep or a TV stand for holiday movie marathons, we've got you covered.
Below, shop Amazon's best early October Prime Day deals on home and kitchen essentials that are available right now.
Best Early October Prime Day Kitchen Deals
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
At less than 5" wide, the incredibly slim and easy-to-use K-Mini single serve coffee machine makes anywhere perfect for great coffee.
JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
Whether you need containers for meal prep or to store your leftovers, this glass set is a great deal right now. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty.
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods in this dishwasher-safe Ninja air fryer.
Cuisinart 12-Piece Ceramic Coated Stainless Steel Knives
With over 4,300 5-star reviews, the Cuisinart 12-Piece Knife Set is the perfect addition to your kitchen. The set is designed with a nonstick ceramic coating that makes it easy to slice your food and keep blades sharp for a long period.
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi
This Nespresso machine comes with a milk frother that delivers silky smooth hot or cold milk froth for your coffee recipes in a few seconds.
Carote Pots and Pans Set
Elevate your cookware with this limited-time deal from Carote. This 10-piece Pots and Pans Set includes a frying pan, a saucepan, a casserole pot, a saute pan and a matching silicone turner.
Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System
This 72 oz. Ninja blender also comes with an 8-cup food processor and two cups with removable lids.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.
Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers
Put your dry goods in these clear containers to upgrade your kitchen cabinets or pantry. The uniform look is more pleasing to the eye and since the containers are airtight, your food can stay fresh longer.
Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender
This useful hand blender comes with a whisk and milk frother attachments.
Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block
Cuisinart's 15-Piece Knife Set is currently over 40% off. Don't miss this stellar deal.
Best Early October Prime Day Furniture Deals
Sauder Lux Coffee Table
Add an elegant coffee table to your living room for a minimalist, simple style.
SAFAVIEH Madison Collection Area Rug - 8' x 10'
Elevate any room in your home with this trendy, pet-friendly rug. Save big with this Amazon deal, as currently it's on sale for a whopping 77% off.
FDW 3 Piece Outdoor Furniture Set
Enjoy a chilly fall morning by sipping coffee on the patio with this lovely, three-piece outdoor furniture set.
Walker Edison Saxon Mid Century Modern TV Stand
Looking to spruce up your living room space? This sleek, midcentury modern Walker Edison TV stand has the perfect amount of storage space for all of your essentials.
Winsome William Folding Screen
Add some privacy to a room or create a better flow with this gorgeous walnut folding screen. If you ever need to put it away, the screen folds down flat for easy storage.
Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table
This Yaheetech lift top coffee table can be transformed into a workspace when sitting on your sofa. Plus, it features a hidden storage compartment for all of your items.
JONATHAN Y Moroccan Diamond Indoor Area Rug
This durable JONATHAN Y rug is perfect for families with kids. Plus, it is pet-friendly and easy to clean.
Signature Design by Ashley Parellen Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Table
Host dinner parties and enjoy family meals with this casually cool dining room table from Signature Design by Ashley.
Modway Transmit 55" TV Stand
The media center's retro aesthetic is a great addition to your living room.
Zinus 12" Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress, Twin
Experience a deep and refreshing sleep with the Green Tea mattress. The soft, breathable knitted cover with natural green tea in every layer delivers a comfortable and supportive sleep.
Best Early October Prime Day Home Deals
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO
Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture.
Afloia Air Purifier
Completely refresh your air with this Afloia air purifier that filters air 4x per hour within 220 sq feet. Plus, it features three different speed options and three timer settings so you can adjust it as you prefer.
Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Keeping your floor tidy is easier with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, offering powerful cleaning performance and a lightweight, maneuverable design.
Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper
This cooling mattress topper is a game-changer for hot sleepers. It doesn't just cool, it also provides extra comfort with a plush filling.
Bedsure Duvet Cover
The duvet cover is made from 100% microfiber polyester and is machine washable. It also features a delicately brushed finish for extra snuggles.
Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum
The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app, Alexa or Google Assistant.
Zenna Home Rust-Resistant Corner Shower Caddy
Organize your bath products with this corner shelving caddy that can be assembled without tools.
Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This Dyson vacuum is engineered for whole-home, deep cleans, and features suction power, run time and tools designed to deep clean your whole home.
Shark Steam Pocket Mop
The Shark Steam Pocket Mop turns ordinary water into super-heated steam to remove everyday dirt and grime that other mops leave behind. Get on-demand steam ready in just 30 seconds for quick and easy results.
