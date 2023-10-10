Sales & Deals

15 Best October Prime Day 2023 Deals on Air Fryers: Shop Ninja, Cuisinart, Instant Pot, Philips and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 5:19 AM PDT, October 10, 2023

Why fry when you can air fry? Amazon is serving up amazing deals on top air friers.

Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer

Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer

$180 $80 Amazon

Jump to details
Shop Now
Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer

$130 $90 Amazon

Jump to details
Shop Now
Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer, XL 8-Qt

Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer, XL 8-Qt

$120 $70 Amazon

Jump to details
Shop Now
Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven

$170 $130 Amazon

Jump to details
Shop Now
Philips Premium Airfryer XXL

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL

$350 $142 Amazon

Jump to details
Shop Now

Amazon's October Prime Day 2023 is in full swing, and Amazon has released tons of incredible deals as part of their Prime Big Deal Days sales event, including discounts on best-selling kitchen appliances like the ever-popular air fryer.

Shop Prime Big Deal Days

Speed things up in the kitchen and test out tasty new recipes with the help of a new air fryer. Now is the perfect time to invest in an easy and efficient air fryer model. Air fryers cook our favorite snacks and meals, making them crispy on the outside while using up to 85% less oil than deep-frying. Since no pot of hot oil is involved, clean-up is also a breeze. The best air fryer deals include ovens with an intuitive digital touchscreen to help you easily control and adjust the cooking time and temperature so your food turns out perfect.

Right now, you can score major savings on highly-rated models from Ninja, Cosori, Instant Pot, Phillips and more. With small ovens for as little as $40 and larger models discounted by over 50%, you won't want to miss these air fryer markdowns. Below, shop the best air fryer deals for fall during Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day 2023. 

Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer

Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer
Amazon

Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer

This Philips Digital Air Fryer has 13 functions to whip up just about any dish you crave. Right now, you can score it for $100 off. 

$180 $80

Shop Now

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer
Amazon

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer

With Ninja's wide temperature range (from 105 to 400 degrees), you can gently remove moisture to dehydrate fruits or cook snacks quickly. 

$130 $90

Shop Now

Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer, XL 8-Qt

Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer, XL 8-Qt
Amazon

Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer, XL 8-Qt

You'll want this dual-basket air fryer in your kitchen. It's perfect for reheating leftovers or creating lighter versions of your favorite fried foods. The two baskets allow you to cook multiple items at different temperatures to cook your food even faster. 

$120 $70

Shop Now

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven
Amazon

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven

Reheat leftovers to their original glory (or better!) in this kitchen counter device that can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat with little to no preheating time, so your food can go from cold to golden in minutes. 

$170 $130

Shop Now

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
Amazon

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL

This air fryer is easy to clean and safe to use daily. With over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this air fryer will get the job done.

$350 $142

Shop Now

Cuisinart Air Fryer + Convection Toaster Oven

Cuisinart Air Fryer + Convection Toaster Oven
Amazon

Cuisinart Air Fryer + Convection Toaster Oven

Save on this incredible toaster oven plus air fryer combo and start cooking with any of the seven settings for healthier food with crisp finishes.

$230 $194

Shop Now

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker
Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker

This 11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp electric pressure cooker features setting options to air fry, bake, pressure cook, slow cook, roast and dehydrate and more. Plus, according to the retailer, the air-fryer lid ensures a crispy fry with 95% less oil. 

$170 $150

Shop Now

Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt

Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt
Amazon

Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt

This Cosori air fryer features nine one-touch cooking functions that allow you to choose from seven cooking presets, add shake reminders, adjust cooking time and more.

$100 $85

Shop Now

Instant 9 Quart VersaZone 8-in-1 Air Fryer with Dual Basket

Instant 9 Quart VersaZone 8-in-1 Air Fryer with Dual Basket
Amazon

Instant 9 Quart VersaZone 8-in-1 Air Fryer with Dual Basket

Tired of suffering through soggy leftovers? Reheat them to perfection in this convenient Instant Vortex. The instant pot can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat to transform your cold dishes into golden delights with hot air within minutes, without extensive preheating.

$200 $120

Shop Now

DASH Deluxe Electric Air Fryer

DASH Deluxe Electric Air Fryer
Amazon

DASH Deluxe Electric Air Fryer

This air-fryer-slash-toaster-oven will save you when you want a quick and easy fried pick-me-up. Bake french fries, chicken wings, and other air-fried foods with this countertop appliance.

$100 $78

Shop Now

Chefman Compact Air Fryer

Chefman Compact Air Fryer
Amazon

Chefman Compact Air Fryer

This air fryer is cETL-approved with advanced safety technology for long-lasting durability and has a 1-year warranty. You can remove the air fryer basket and tray and wash them in the dishwasher. Quick and easy!

$45 $40

Shop Now

Ultrean Air Fryer

Ultrean Air Fryer
Amazon

Ultrean Air Fryer

Save time and money with this electric air fryer. Try air-frying snacks and baked foods in this easy-to-clean device.

$96 $70

Shop Now

Chefman Digital Air Fryer + Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven

Chefman Digital Air Fryer + Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven
Amazon

Chefman Digital Air Fryer + Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven

Cook up something special with this versatile, digital air fryer from Chefman. Its deep frying abilities allow you to air fry, bake, dehydrate, rotisserie or roast all in one convenient appliance. 

$150 $97

Shop Now

DASH Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven Cooker

DASH Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven Cooker
Amazon

DASH Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven Cooker

Half the weight of a standard fryer, the Dash Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer is perfect for a smaller kitchen space. 

$60 $47

Shop Now

Nuwave Brio 15.5Qt Air Fryer Rotisserie Oven

Nuwave Brio 15.5Qt Air Fryer Rotisserie Oven
Amazon

Nuwave Brio 15.5Qt Air Fryer Rotisserie Oven

This NuWave Brio air fryer features four rack positions and multi-purpose racks to make multi-layer cooking easier than ever before. 

$190 $158

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

RELATED CONTENT: 

The Best Deals On TikTok-Loved Leggings During Amazon Prime Day

Sales & Deals

The Best Deals On TikTok-Loved Leggings During Amazon Prime Day

Save 30% on Murad Skincare Favorites During Amazon's October Prime Day

Sales & Deals

Save 30% on Murad Skincare Favorites During Amazon's October Prime Day

Save On the Shark FlexStyle and SpeedStyle During October Prime Day

Sales & Deals

Save On the Shark FlexStyle and SpeedStyle During October Prime Day

The Best Prime Day Theragun Deals: Save Up to 30% on Massage Guns

Sales & Deals

The Best Prime Day Theragun Deals: Save Up to 30% on Massage Guns

The 30 Best Advent Calendars You Can Buy on Amazon for Christmas 2023

Gifts

The 30 Best Advent Calendars You Can Buy on Amazon for Christmas 2023

The TikTok-Famous Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner Is Under $90 Now

Sales & Deals

The TikTok-Famous Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner Is Under $90 Now

The 2nd Gen AirPods Are at An All-Time Low Price for October Prime Day

Sales & Deals

The 2nd Gen AirPods Are at An All-Time Low Price for October Prime Day

Tags: