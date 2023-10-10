Why fry when you can air fry? Amazon is serving up amazing deals on top air friers.
Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer
Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer
Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer, XL 8-Qt
Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven
Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
Amazon's October Prime Day 2023 is in full swing, and Amazon has released tons of incredible deals as part of their Prime Big Deal Days sales event, including discounts on best-selling kitchen appliances like the ever-popular air fryer.
Speed things up in the kitchen and test out tasty new recipes with the help of a new air fryer. Now is the perfect time to invest in an easy and efficient air fryer model. Air fryers cook our favorite snacks and meals, making them crispy on the outside while using up to 85% less oil than deep-frying. Since no pot of hot oil is involved, clean-up is also a breeze. The best air fryer deals include ovens with an intuitive digital touchscreen to help you easily control and adjust the cooking time and temperature so your food turns out perfect.
Right now, you can score major savings on highly-rated models from Ninja, Cosori, Instant Pot, Phillips and more. With small ovens for as little as $40 and larger models discounted by over 50%, you won't want to miss these air fryer markdowns. Below, shop the best air fryer deals for fall during Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day 2023.
Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer
This Philips Digital Air Fryer has 13 functions to whip up just about any dish you crave. Right now, you can score it for $100 off.
Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer
With Ninja's wide temperature range (from 105 to 400 degrees), you can gently remove moisture to dehydrate fruits or cook snacks quickly.
Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer, XL 8-Qt
You'll want this dual-basket air fryer in your kitchen. It's perfect for reheating leftovers or creating lighter versions of your favorite fried foods. The two baskets allow you to cook multiple items at different temperatures to cook your food even faster.
Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven
Reheat leftovers to their original glory (or better!) in this kitchen counter device that can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat with little to no preheating time, so your food can go from cold to golden in minutes.
Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
This air fryer is easy to clean and safe to use daily. With over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this air fryer will get the job done.
Cuisinart Air Fryer + Convection Toaster Oven
Save on this incredible toaster oven plus air fryer combo and start cooking with any of the seven settings for healthier food with crisp finishes.
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker
This 11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp electric pressure cooker features setting options to air fry, bake, pressure cook, slow cook, roast and dehydrate and more. Plus, according to the retailer, the air-fryer lid ensures a crispy fry with 95% less oil.
Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt
This Cosori air fryer features nine one-touch cooking functions that allow you to choose from seven cooking presets, add shake reminders, adjust cooking time and more.
Instant 9 Quart VersaZone 8-in-1 Air Fryer with Dual Basket
Tired of suffering through soggy leftovers? Reheat them to perfection in this convenient Instant Vortex. The instant pot can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat to transform your cold dishes into golden delights with hot air within minutes, without extensive preheating.
DASH Deluxe Electric Air Fryer
This air-fryer-slash-toaster-oven will save you when you want a quick and easy fried pick-me-up. Bake french fries, chicken wings, and other air-fried foods with this countertop appliance.
Chefman Compact Air Fryer
This air fryer is cETL-approved with advanced safety technology for long-lasting durability and has a 1-year warranty. You can remove the air fryer basket and tray and wash them in the dishwasher. Quick and easy!
Ultrean Air Fryer
Save time and money with this electric air fryer. Try air-frying snacks and baked foods in this easy-to-clean device.
Chefman Digital Air Fryer + Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven
Cook up something special with this versatile, digital air fryer from Chefman. Its deep frying abilities allow you to air fry, bake, dehydrate, rotisserie or roast all in one convenient appliance.
DASH Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven Cooker
Half the weight of a standard fryer, the Dash Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer is perfect for a smaller kitchen space.
Nuwave Brio 15.5Qt Air Fryer Rotisserie Oven
This NuWave Brio air fryer features four rack positions and multi-purpose racks to make multi-layer cooking easier than ever before.
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.
