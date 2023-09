Even though Prime Day was just months ago, Amazon just announced a second major savings event — Prime Big Deal Days — scheduled for October 2023. The mega sales event, which is exclusive to Prime members, will kick off the holiday shopping season. If you didn’t take advantage of Amazon’s annual Prime Day deals in July, Prime Big Deal Days will be the perfect opportunity to save on everything from tech and kitchen appliances to wardrobe must-haves.

This isn’t the first time that Amazon has doubled up on Prime Day events. Last year, the company held its first Prime Early Access Sale in October, which offered similar Black Friday-level savings across all categories. If Prime Big Deal Days is anything like 2022’s Prime Early Access Sale, you won't want to miss out on the hottest deals of the season.

To help you prepare your wish list for the upcoming Amazon sale, here's everything you need to know ahead of Prime Big Deal Days along with some of the best early deals.

What is Prime Big Deal Days 2023?

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event is an enormous sale this fall. Exclusively for Prime members, Prime Big Deal Days will offer steep discounts on thousands of products across various categories.

October's Prime Day will take place across 19 countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.S. and the U.K.

When is Prime Big Deal Days 2023?

Amazon has yet to release specific dates for Prime Big Deal Days, but the event is scheduled for October 2023. Last year's Prime Early Access Sale ran from October 11 through October 12, so we can expect this year's second Prime Day to occur in a similar time frame across two days.

What will be on sale during Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon hasn’t revealed its massive deals list yet, but it is safe to expect markdowns on home and kitchen essentials, top beauty products, fan-favorite electronics, luggage, mattresses and much, much more. Because Amazon's October Prime Day ushers in the start of holiday shopping fever, some of the previous year's best deals included savings on gift cards, winter skincare, toys for kids and top-rated suitcases for holiday travel.

Do I need a Prime membership to shop Prime Big Deal Days?

Yes, you need a Prime membership to shop Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial here, after which your membership will cost $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Students can start their 6-month trial and then enjoy Prime at half the price for $69 per year.

Sign Up for Amazon Prime

Try Prime Student

The perks of a Prime membership extend far beyond the second Prime Day shopping event, too. In addition to fast, free two-day shipping, you’ll also have access to Prime Video, ad-free music streaming, a free Grubhub+ membership, Whole Foods grocery delivery and more.

What are the best deals we expect?

The first day of Amazon Prime Day 2023 in July was the largest sales day in Amazon history. According to the retailer, best-selling products included Laneige lip sleeping mask, Apple AirPods, Fire TV Stick and the Bissell Little Green Portable Deep Cleaner. Based on what we saw last month, here are some of the best Amazon deals you can shop now that we also expect to be on sale this fall.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Enjoy your go-to entertainment wherever you go with the Apple AirPods Pro 2. With longer battery life and greater noise-canceling abilities, you'll be able to tune out surrounding noise in favor of your favorite song, podcast, movie or TV series. $249 $199 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba j7 Amazon iRobot Roomba j7 The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. $600 $414 Shop Now

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Checked Luggage Amazon Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Checked Luggage This Samsonite Freeform luggage bag has ultra-light yet ultra-strong shells withstand the rigors of modern travel. $270 $195 Shop Now

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP01 Air Purifier, Heater & Fan Amazon Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP01 Air Purifier, Heater & Fan This Dyson purifying heater and fan provides a powerful stream of purified airflow that will keep you warm or cool depending on your needs for the day. Add this fan to your smart home by connecting to Amazon Alexa and the Dyson app. $520 $460 Shop Now

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe Amazon Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe Energize your daily run with these men's Adidas shoes built with an almost sock-like Adidas PRIMEKNIT+ upper and responsive BOOST cushioning for supportive comfort. $190 $109 Shop Now

Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans Amazon Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans Everyone needs a solid pair of black skinny jeans. But if you're not set on black, there are 15 other colors and styles to choose from. $70 $37 Shop Now

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Amazon COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Formulated with 96.3% Snail Secretion Filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-approved lightweight essence repairs the skin from dryness and aging. $25 $17 Shop Now

Calvin Klein Men's Microfiber Stretch 7-Pack Low Rise Trunks Amazon Calvin Klein Men's Microfiber Stretch 7-Pack Low Rise Trunks Designed for maximum comfort with updated, modern styling, these micro stretch low rise trunks are made with silky microfiber and a contoured pouch for quick-dry, all day performance. $95 $60 Shop Now

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones Amazon Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones Save over $100 on the Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones that deliver premium sound while blocking external noise with Active Noise Cancelling. $350 $249 Shop Now

13" Apple MacBook Air Amazon 13" Apple MacBook Air With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power. $999 $849 Shop Now

Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells Amazon Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells The Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbell set includes a variety of weights that you can adjust to fit your workout goals. $549 $379 Shop Now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 Qt Amazon Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 Qt This Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven is designed with a light-colored smooth interior, making it easy to monitor the cooking progress while busy in the kitchen. $460 $370 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

