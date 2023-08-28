The Best Labor Day Luggage Deals at Amazon to Shop for Your Next Getaway: Save Up to 60% On Suitcases
Nothing can make or break a much-needed vacation like having the right luggage for your trip. If your current suitcase has seen better days or can't fit all your vacation essentials, Amazon's Labor Day sale is one you won't want to miss if you want to update your travel gear.
Right now, you can save up to 60% on highly rated suitcases from top brands with the best Amazon luggage deals. Whether you need a new carry-on or you’re looking for an entire luggage set, there are plenty of deals from Samsonite, Rockland, American Tourister and more. We've rounded up the biggest discounts on checked baggage and carry-ons that are stylish as well as durable, while still meeting TSA requirements.
From expandable softside luggage to hardside suitcases built to secure everything on your packing list, the Amazon sale includes best-selling options that you'll be happy to see at baggage claim. Keep reading to shop all of Amazon's best luggage deals for Labor Day 2023, including luggage sets for your next work trip or vacation.
Best Amazon Luggage Deals to Shop Now
This Samsonite Freeform luggage bag has ultra-light yet ultra-strong shells withstand the rigors of modern travel.
Save $90+ on this Samsonite carry-on while keeping your personal information secure. The side-mounted TSA locks deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling, especially outside of the United States.
Save on this suitcase with a 3-in-1 cup holder, USB port, and phone holder located in the back for travel convenience.
This highly functional and expandable 21-inch carry-on bag is perfect for packing all of your clothes for several vacation outfits.
This American Tourister find includes a 21" carry on that is expandable, so you'll always have room for souvenirs.
Samsonite Omni PC luggage looks just as good on the 100th trip as it does on the first. Its scratch-resistant textures and polycarbonate construction make it lightweight yet durable.
This 20-inch spinner is available in so many fun colors, including this trendy champagne.
Travelpro's softsided suitcase is surprisingly roomy with plenty of pockets and compression straps.
With over 5,000 positive reviews, this lightweight carry-on will ease your overpacking worries.
The Best Deals on Luggage Sets
Get a carry-on with convenient pockets and a checked bag with a durable scratch-resistant shell in this shell. Plus, two packing cubes are included to keep you organized.
This affordable 5-piece set includes a 28" Large check-in suitcase, 24" Medium check-in suitcase, 20" Carry on, 15" Boarding tote, and 10" Travel accessory kit toiletry bag.
Expandable luggage allows you to pack more while avoiding the excess weight surcharges imposed by most airlines. Stand out in the baggage carousel with this green set, making it easy for quick exits out the airport to get to your Labor Day holiday on time.
Whether you're traveling to San Fransisco or North Carolina, you must have dependable luggage for your Labor Day event. Workers need time off - Don't forget to pack up your favorite swimsuits, sunscreen, bath towels and other travel accessories in this Rockland 2-piece luggage set for your Labor Day vacation.
Save big with this luggage duo that is perfect for experienced travelers. Including a 20'' upright carry-on and a 13'' x 11'' tote-bag, this set is perfect for packing all your travel must-haves.
This best-selling Rockland 4-piece expandable luggage set includes a carry-on upright, 24-inch upright, 28-inch upright and tote with compartments for all of your travel essentials.
Zip up all your travel essentials in this 3-piece luggage set by the top-rated luggage brand American Tourister. This wheeled luggage set featured top and side padding to ensure all your items are safe. Plus, this American Tourister product comes with a 10-year limited warranty to give you some extra peace of mind.
The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.
