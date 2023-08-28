Nothing can make or break a much-needed vacation like having the right luggage for your trip. If your current suitcase has seen better days or can't fit all your vacation essentials, Amazon's Labor Day sale is one you won't want to miss if you want to update your travel gear.

Right now, you can save up to 60% on highly rated suitcases from top brands with the best Amazon luggage deals. Whether you need a new carry-on or you’re looking for an entire luggage set, there are plenty of deals from Samsonite, Rockland, American Tourister and more. We've rounded up the biggest discounts on checked baggage and carry-ons that are stylish as well as durable, while still meeting TSA requirements.

From expandable softside luggage to hardside suitcases built to secure everything on your packing list, the Amazon sale includes best-selling options that you'll be happy to see at baggage claim. Keep reading to shop all of Amazon's best luggage deals for Labor Day 2023, including luggage sets for your next work trip or vacation.

Best Amazon Luggage Deals to Shop Now

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage Amazon Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage Save $90+ on this Samsonite carry-on while keeping your personal information secure. The side-mounted TSA locks deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling, especially outside of the United States. $200 $107 Shop Now

The Best Deals on Luggage Sets

Rockland Melbourne 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage Set Amazon Rockland Melbourne 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage Set Expandable luggage allows you to pack more while avoiding the excess weight surcharges imposed by most airlines. Stand out in the baggage carousel with this green set, making it easy for quick exits out the airport to get to your Labor Day holiday on time. $400 $104 Shop Now

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Amazon Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Whether you're traveling to San Fransisco or North Carolina, you must have dependable luggage for your Labor Day event. Workers need time off - Don't forget to pack up your favorite swimsuits, sunscreen, bath towels and other travel accessories in this Rockland 2-piece luggage set for your Labor Day vacation. $340 $119 Shop Now

