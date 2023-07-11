What do Sydney Sweeney, Zoe Saldana, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber and Brooke Shields all have in common? Aside from being superhumanly beautiful and talented, these women share a love for one particular skincare brand — Laneige. The K-beauty brand has some of the most hydrating and visibly soothing skincare around, and so many of its products are on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

Shop Laneige Prime Day Deals

Sydney Sweeney turns to the Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic line to combat dry skin. The star and face of Laneige is especially a fan of the brand’s Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum and Cream Moisturizer. “I really like that I can go all day without my skin feeling dry or tight. Before a shoot or when my skin needs extra moisture,” she said in a statement for the brand. For a limited time, both products are on sale at Amazon for 30% off.

Laneige is also the brand behind the viral Lip Sleeping Mask. Not only has the product earned a cult following on TikTok, but Kendall Jenner shared to Vogue Germany that she always keeps the hydrating lip mask in her purse. Jenner raved about how shiny and pretty the formula is, and you can snag the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask on sale your pucker healthy all summer long.

Below, we've rounded up even more Laneige products to shop on sale before Prime Day ends on Wednesday, July 12.

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm Amazon Laneige Lip Glowy Balm Don't let cracked, dry lips become your latest summer accessory. You can save over $5 on this everyday luxury, packed with murumuru and shea butter for all-day lip hydration. $18 $13 Shop Now

