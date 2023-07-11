Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals: Sydney Sweeney's Favorite Lip Mask and Hyaluronic Serum Are on Sale Now
What do Sydney Sweeney, Zoe Saldana, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber and Brooke Shields all have in common? Aside from being superhumanly beautiful and talented, these women share a love for one particular skincare brand — Laneige. The K-beauty brand has some of the most hydrating and visibly soothing skincare around, and so many of its products are on sale for Amazon Prime Day.
Sydney Sweeney turns to the Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic line to combat dry skin. The star and face of Laneige is especially a fan of the brand’s Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum and Cream Moisturizer. “I really like that I can go all day without my skin feeling dry or tight. Before a shoot or when my skin needs extra moisture,” she said in a statement for the brand. For a limited time, both products are on sale at Amazon for 30% off.
Hyaluronic acid is already beloved for its hydrating power, and Laneige takes it to the next level with a unique fermentation process combined with an algae-derived moisturizer for deeper, longer-lasting hydration.
A lush cream moisturizer that replenishes your dry skin with long-lasting hydration for up to 100 hours.
Laneige is also the brand behind the viral Lip Sleeping Mask. Not only has the product earned a cult following on TikTok, but Kendall Jenner shared to Vogue Germany that she always keeps the hydrating lip mask in her purse. Jenner raved about how shiny and pretty the formula is, and you can snag the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask on sale your pucker healthy all summer long.
Give your lips the perfect pout with this nourishing fruit-flavored overnight mask that has gone viral.
Below, we've rounded up even more Laneige products to shop on sale before Prime Day ends on Wednesday, July 12.
Don't let cracked, dry lips become your latest summer accessory. You can save over $5 on this everyday luxury, packed with murumuru and shea butter for all-day lip hydration.
This brightening and hydrating mask from Korean beauty brand Laneige works to strengthen skin's barrier overnight.
This retinol treatment from Laneige claims to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with the addition of hyaluronic acid and peptides.
Formulated with blue hyaluronic acid, mint leaf extract, forest yeast extract and fermented deep sea algae, the moisturizing gel is bursting with up to 48 hours of soothing hydration.
Treat your skin to high-quality hydration using Laneige's best selling moisturizer. The cream formula, infused with white tea leaves and amino acids, doubles as a toner and hydrator to gently improve the texture of your skin without drying.
