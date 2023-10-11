Amazon’s fall Prime Day — called Prime Big Deal Days — is halfway through, and if you want to get an early start on your holiday shopping, the retailer is offering thousands of discounts on everything imaginable. Until midnight tonight, Amazon’s sale section is overflowing with some of the steepest discounts we’ve seen all year.

Shop Prime Big Deal Days 2023

Whether you're looking to save on affordable kitchen gadgets, new tech, TikTok-famous pet essentials, beauty products or fall wardrobe staples, Amazon is marking down everything for Prime Day today. From AirPods to air fryers, you'll find top brands like Keurig, UGG, iRobot, Samsung, Le Creuset and more — all on sale for a fraction of their original cost.

With what feels like millions of deals, finding the ones actually worth shopping on Amazon can be quite the undertaking. That's why the shopping experts here at ET went ahead and did the legwork, scouring the seemingly endless discounts across Amazon to find the best October Prime Day discounts so you can get the best prices before your top picks sell out.

Ahead, consider this guide as your one-stop shop for finding all the best October Amazon Prime Day deals to shop before they disappear.

10 Best Prime Day Deals Overall

Hands down, these are the hottest deals from Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

Peloton Bike+ Amazon Peloton Bike+ Peloton Bike+ features a larger, brighter, anti-reflective display for sharper, more immersive viewing from any angle. The rear and front-facing speakers create studio quality sound. Additionally, this bike feautres an Auto Resistance knob that can automatically adjust your resistance to follow the instructors’ cues. $2,495 $1,995 Shop Now

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Amazon Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls. $379 $279 Shop Now

65" Samsung The Frame TV Amazon 65" Samsung The Frame TV Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone. $1,998 $1,598 Shop Now

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) Amazon Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) The iPad Air's Liquid Retina display is great for creating high-quality illustrations in Procreate or motion graphics in Adobe Spark without worrying about lag or unnecessary pixelation. The screen space makes the transition from using a drawing tablet to a standalone computing tablet a little bit easier. $599 $500 WIFI Shop Now $749 $650 WIFI + CELLULAR Shop Now

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage Amazon Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage Save $90 on this Samsonite carry-on while keeping your personal information secure. The side-mounted TSA locks deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling, especially outside of the United States. $200 $110 Shop Now

The Best Prime Day Home Deals

Give your kitchen and every room of your home a deserved fall refresh with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From best-in-class iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Keurig coffee makers and furniture, save on home upgrades below.

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover The TikTok-favorite ChomChom pet hair remover is on sale now to keep your home clean all year round. You'll be amazed at how much pet fur this reusable lint remover can pick up. $32 $15 With coupon Shop Now

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes. $40 $24 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum The Roomba 694 features iRobot's 3-Stage Cleaning system, which works to effectively lift dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and pet shedding seasons. $275 $199 Shop Now

The Best Prime Day Tech Deals

Amazon Prime members can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to this year's newest TVs. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads and more.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Powered by the Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge. $129 $89 Shop Now

55" LG C2 Series 4K Smart TV Amazon 55" LG C2 Series 4K Smart TV The versatile LG OLED C2 Series has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter. Snag this early Amazon Prime Day sale now. $1,500 $1,097 Shop Now

13" Apple MacBook Air Amazon 13" Apple MacBook Air With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power. $999 $750 Shop Now

2022 Apple MacBook Pro Amazon 2022 Apple MacBook Pro The 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop is a portable powerhouse. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. This MacBook Pro deal is one of the best seen in any Apple laptop. $1,499 $1,049 512GB Storage Shop Now $1,299 $965 256GB ​​​​​​​Storage Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-canceling headphones have a knit mesh canopy and memory foam cushions for an exceptionally comfortable fit﻿. $549 $480 Shop Now

Blink Outdoor Security Camera Amazon Blink Outdoor Security Camera Monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision. Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that is built to withstand the elements. $250 $100 Shop Now

The Best Prime Day Beauty Deals

Beauty products can wreck a budget, especially with all the new TikTok looks and treatments to try. That's why Amazon's discounts on the hottest beauty brands so you can stock up.

NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit Amazon NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit Bring the anti-aging benefits of a professional spa treatment into your home with the celeb-loved NuFACE. This device claims the device targets your skin and muscles to instantly blur fine lines and wrinkles while giving your face a toned and contoured appearance over time. $350 $245 Shop Now

Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand SolaWave Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand De-puff, moisturize and energize your skin in as little as five minutes per day, three times per week. Beloved by Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney and Pedro Pascal, this wand is portable and rechargeable for easy travel. $149 $55 Shop Now

Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light According to Crest, your teeth will be dramatically whiter when using the LED Accelerator Light and Whitestrips together compared to just the Whitestrips alone. With over 14,900 reviews and a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, it seems like customers agree with the results. $70 $40 Shop Now

The Best Prime Day Fashion Deals

The best season for fashion is unequivocally fall. Sweaters, boots, jackets, trench coats in rich hues and snowy whites are welcome as the weather cools. While a full wardrobe redo can be costly, these October Prime Day deals make updating your closet from summer to fall much easier on the wallet.

UGG Classic Clear Mini Amazon UGG Classic Clear Mini Warm on the inside and waterproof on the outside, UGG's Classic Clear Mini gives you the best of both worlds and stands out in all levels of downpour. Updating the iconic original, this new waterproof boot delivers fashion, function, and feel – all in one. $150 $110 Shop Now

The Best Prime Day Fitness Deals

Theragun Pro G4 Amazon Theragun Pro G4 The Theragun PRO is the ultimate tool for recovery and pain relief to keep you moving. Its patented signature triangle handle makes makes it easier to hit hard-to-reach areas with power, depth and speed. $459 $349 Shop Now

Original Peloton Bike Amazon Original Peloton Bike Take your at-home workouts to the next level with a Peloton bike — all you'll need is a membership to take advantage of Peloton's vast library of motivating workout classes. $1,445 $1,245 Shop Now

Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants Amazon Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants Crafted from a soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have a hidden waist pocket for storing your personal items when you’re on the go. These are a great deal if you want quality activewear at an affordable price. $23 $16 Shop Now

Bowflex Treadmill 22 Amazon Bowflex Treadmill 22 The Treadmill 22 is Bowflex's top-of-the-line cardio experience that provides the coaching, motivation, and variety you crave to keep you immersed in your fitness journey. Hike, gallop, and sprint through 200+ scenic destinations around the planet. $2,999 $2,549 Shop Now

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells Amazon Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells With just the turn of a dial you can automatically change your resistance from 5 lbs. all the way up to 52.5 lbs of weight. No more picking up 30 different dumbbells to get the results you want, these adjustable dumbbells replace 15 sets of weights. $379 $349 Shop Now

Bowflex Treadmill 10 Amazon Bowflex Treadmill 10 Featuring a 10-inch interactive HD touchscreen, the The Bowflex Treadmill 10 delivers personalized coaching and powerful performance. Walk, jog, or mad dash from one daily challenge to the next, all from the comfort of home. $2,799 $1,999 Shop Now

The Best Prime Day Gift Deals

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit Amazon NuFACE Mini Starter Kit Celebs like Bella Hadid and Jennifer Aniston have praised NuFace — and for good reason. This mini starter kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that reduces the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging. $220 $154 Shop Now

The beauty of October Prime Day is its timing: The sale serves as a kick-off to the 2023 holiday shopping season. Remember that you must be a Prime member to shop all the Prime Big Deal Days savings on gift cards, winter skin care, toys for kids and top-rated suitcases for holiday travel.

Aside from exclusive discounts, perhaps the biggest benefit of being an Amazon Prime member is the fast and free shipping. If you're not already a subscriber, you can try it out for free and sign up for a 30-day membership. After your trial, Amazon Prime is just $14.99 a month.

Try Prime for Free

Students can start their 6-month trial and then enjoy Prime at half the price: just $69 per year.

Try Prime Student

RELATED CONTENT: