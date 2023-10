For most people, a cup of coffee in the morning is a necessity. Whether you love the ritual of brewing coffee each morning or simply need some caffeine before a full day's work, Keurig single-cup coffee machines are practical and efficient additions to any kitchen, office, or dorm room. It's hard to beat a single-serve brewer, especially when Keurig's best-selling models are on sale.

In anticipation of Amazon's huge October Prime Day event, the retailer is kicking off tons of early deals, which means it's a great time to score savings on Keurig coffee makers for your daily brews. Whether you're a notorious coffee connoisseur or just need a cup of iced coffee before working from home or heading off to class, we've gathered all the best Keurig deals currently available on Amazon.

Keurig offers a brewer for almost any place or coffee preference. The most affordable model is the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, which is on sale right now along with the popular K-Elite and K-Supreme. These powerful, yet small Keurig coffee machines deliver consistent results every time.

If you’re a coffee lover, you won’t want to pass up these discounts on Keurig coffee makers — now up to 37% off. Ahead, shop all of the best Keurig deals available ahead of Amazon's second Prime Day sale.

The Best Early Prime Day Keurig Deals to Shop Now

K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker Amazon K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker The K-Supreme coffee machine is the first Keurig brew coffee maker to feature MultiStream Technology, which more evenly saturates the coffee grounds in every K-Cup pod. This technique extracts full flavor and aroma from your pods, so you can enjoy an exceptionally flavorful experience. $170 $138 Shop Now

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker With Keurig's K-Duo Coffee Maker. you can use both K-Cups and ground coffee. So if you're having company over, you can brew your coffee in the carafe for up to 12 cups and the heating plate will keep the coffee warm. $190 $140 Shop Now

Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker Make cafe-quality coffee right at home with the versatile Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker. This machine brews any K-cup pod or ground coffee of your choice to create your favorite hot or cold drink. It also comes with a milk frother! $200 $160 Shop Now

