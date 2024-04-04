Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Espresso Machines: Save Up to 45% on Nespresso, De'Longhi, Philips and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 12:06 PM PDT, April 4, 2024

Skip the coffee shop line and brew your favorite caffeinated beverages with these espresso machines on sale at Amazon.

A freshly brewed espresso drink is the exact jumpstart needed to get our days going, especially with losing an hour due to daylight saving time. Crafting your favorite caffeinated drink at home is actually less work than you'd expect, but high-quality espresso makers can be expensive. Fortunately, Amazon is currently offering huge discounts on espresso machines that simplify the process of enjoying a tasty dose of caffeine with the press of a button. 

With the right espresso machine and the proper ingredients, you can create flat whites, Americanos, macchiatos or anything else you crave. For those serious about their caffeinated beverages, De'Longhi espresso machines are an option even the most professional of baristas would love on their kitchen counter. Don't be fooled by the budget-friendly price point: these espresso machines are highly functional for brewing better coffee at home.

Maybe the best part of having an espresso machine in your kitchen is the savings you'll gain from being your own barista. From Casabrews and Nespresso to Mr. Coffee and Lavazza, take a sip of all the best Amazon deals on espresso makers below. While you're craving a cup of joe, check out our guides to the best Amazon deals on Nespresso and Keurig espresso machines available right now.

The Best Amazon Deals on Espresso Machines

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi
Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi

With over 40 blends available, from espressos to large cups, you'll find each Vertuo coffee has a character of its own. Use the included Aeroccino milk frother to make delicious cappuccinos and lattes with perfectly steamed milk.

$179 $118

Shop Now

De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine

De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine
Amazon

De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine

In a compact design, brew lattes, cappuccinos and more in a comfort of your home. 

$100 $85

Shop Now

Lavazza BLUE Classy Mini Single Serve Espresso Coffee Machine

Lavazza BLUE Classy Mini Single Serve Espresso Coffee Machine
Amazon

Lavazza BLUE Classy Mini Single Serve Espresso Coffee Machine

Brew delicious lattes, cappuccinos and shots of espresso right at home using Lavazza's singe-serve espresso machine.

$189 $112

Shop Now

Calphalon BVCLECMP1 Temp iQ Espresso Machine

Calphalon BVCLECMP1 Temp iQ Espresso Machine
Amazon

Calphalon BVCLECMP1 Temp iQ Espresso Machine

Brew a single cup of espresso or two at a time with this espresso machine from Calphalon. It even has a cup warming tray to keep your espresso cups toasty before brewing. 

$500 $279

Shop Now

Gevi Espresso Machine High Pressure

Gevi Espresso Machine High Pressure
Amazon

Gevi Espresso Machine High Pressure

This espresso machine comes equipped with a steam wand that effortlessly creates luxurious microfoam and elevates the flavor of your coffee.

$200 $110

With Coupon

Shop Now

KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine

KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine
Amazon

KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine

Need some extra caffeine in the morning or the middle of the afternoon? Brew some smooth lattes, cappuccinos and cups of espresso with the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine. 

$350 $230

Shop Now

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi
Amazon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

Brew the perfect single-serve coffee or espresso drink time after time, thanks to Nespresso's Centrifusion technology that uses barcodes to deliver the best in-cup results.

$249 $189

Shop Now

Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine

Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine
Amazon

Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine

This 3-in-1 espresso, cappuccino and latte maker is equipped with a 15-bar electric pump, which creates powerful pressure to extract rich flavors while brewing. 

$250 $175

Shop Now

Philips Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with Milk Frother

Philips Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with Milk Frother
Amazon

Philips Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with Milk Frother

Durable ceramic grinders deliver exceptional coffee for up to 20,000 cups. You can also customize your coffee's strength and volume.  

$650 $508

Shop Now

Gevi 20 Bar Espresso Machine

Gevi 20 Bar Espresso Machine
Amazon

Gevi 20 Bar Espresso Machine

The Gevi 20 Bar Espresso Machine, with its advanced 1100W pressure, allows you to brew a delicious cup of coffee in just 45 seconds. 

$200 $130

Shop Now

Ninja Espresso & Coffee Barista System

Ninja Espresso & Coffee Barista System
Amazon

Ninja Espresso & Coffee Barista System

Ninja's Espresso and Coffee Barista System allows you to choose from three different espresso styles: Espresso, Lungo, and Over Ice. Plus, it features a built-in frother so you can craft espresso-based cappuccinos, lattes, and more creations. 

$250 $200

Shop Now

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine
Amazon

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine

If you're searching for a compact espresso machine, the Nespresso Pixie will fit any kitchen with a width of only 11 cm.

$230 $164

Shop Now

CASABREWS Espresso Machine With Grinder

CASABREWS Espresso Machine With Grinder
Amazon

CASABREWS Espresso Machine With Grinder

With 15 adjustable grind settings, you have the ability to choose your preferred grind level to get the best flavour from your coffee beans.

$550 $450

With Coupon

Shop Now

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine w/ LatteGo

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine w/ LatteGo
Amazon

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine w/ LatteGo

Brew a latte, cappuccino, Americano or other barista-style coffee drink from whole beans with the touch of a button. Philips 3200 series espresso machine and grinder is feature-heavy, easy-to-operate, professional-worthy gadget. Equipped with a milk frother dubbed "LatteGo," it mixes milk and air at high speed in a round frothing chamber, then adds it to a brew for a one-stop, coffee shop-worthy drink. Amazon reviewers rave that it works better than models two to three times the price, and praise the easy-to-clean technology. 

$1,000 $699

Shop Now

De'Longhi Magnifica Evo with LatteCrema System

De'Longhi Magnifica Evo with LatteCrema System
Amazon

De'Longhi Magnifica Evo with LatteCrema System

Bring the best of De’Longhi’s expertise and technology to your countertop, now more accessible than ever, with the new Magnifica Evo. Featuring 7 expertly crafted beverages, the one-touch display panel makes it easier than ever to enjoy espresso drinks.

$900 $650

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

