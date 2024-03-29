Sales & Deals

Best KitchenAid Deals at Amazon Right Now: Save Up to 32% on Stand Mixers, Hand Mixers and More

KitchenAid Mixer
KitchenAid
Updated: 3:32 PM PDT, March 29, 2024

Amazon just launched a massive KitchenAid sale for spring. Shop the best deals on mixers, blenders and more.

Best known for their iconic stand mixers, KitchenAid appliances are both reliable and durable, but they can be a pricey investment. If you're looking to snag some new kitchen appliances for spring at a discounted price, Amazon just launched a huge KitchenAid sale with jaw-dropping savings on quality tools that make cooking and baking even more enjoyable.

Shop the KitchenAid Deals

From the best-selling hand mixers that have been a staple in home and professional kitchens to high-performance blenders, coffee makers, toasters and all the stand mixer attachments you could need, these Amazon deals on KitchenAid gear are not to be missed. You can save up to 32% on top-rated kitchen essentials, including the brand's stand mixers, making now the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen for the new season.

From Jennifer Garner's favorite hand mixer to a compact food chopper that will save you time on meal prep, shop all the best KitchenAid deals available at Amazon today.

Best KitchenAid Stand Mixer Deals

KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Lighter and smaller than the original KitchenAid mixer, this one has just as much power and is crafted with 10 speeds for nearly any recipe. It's still large enough to mix up to five dozen cookies at one time.

$380 $300

Shop Now

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Amazon

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Mix up to eight dozen cookies in a single batch and easily add ingredients with the tilt-head design that allows for better access to the bowl.

$330 $250

Shop Now

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield
Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield

Up your culinary caliber with the iconic KitchenAid mixer. Mix and whip up your favorite frostings, doughs and more with this multifaceted mixer. 

$460 $380

Shop Now

KitchenAid 7-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

KitchenAid 7-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
Amazon

KitchenAid 7-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

With 11 distinct speeds for power and control, this KitchenAid mixer gives you the versatility to gently knead or briskly mix whatever you create in the kitchen.

$600 $530

Shop Now

Best KitchenAid Hand Mixer Deals

KitchenAid 5 Ultra Power Speed Hand Mixer

KitchenAid 5 Ultra Power Speed Hand Mixer
Amazon

KitchenAid 5 Ultra Power Speed Hand Mixer

From mixing in nuts and chocolate chips at speed one, to whipping perfect meringues at speed five, this powerful KitchenAid hand mixer will make working in the kitchen much easier. 

$60 $45

Shop Now

KitchenAid 7-Speed Hand Mixer with Pro Whisk Attachment

KitchenAid 7-Speed Hand Mixer with Pro Whisk Attachment
Amazon

KitchenAid 7-Speed Hand Mixer with Pro Whisk Attachment

With 7 different speeds and a Pro whisk attachment for light and fluffy mixtures, you can easily whip egg whites to fluffy peaks or heavy cream to whipping cream to top your favorite desserts.

$90 $75

Shop Now

KitchenAid Cordless 7-Speed Hand Mixer

KitchenAid Cordless 7-Speed Hand Mixer
Amazon

KitchenAid Cordless 7-Speed Hand Mixer

Stir, mix, and whip all of your favorite fall recipes with 7 speeds - from slow stir for chunky ingredients, to medium for creaming butter & sugar, and high speed to whip egg whites and heavy creams.

$100 $85

Shop Now

KitchenAid 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer with Turbo Beater II

KitchenAid 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer with Turbo Beater II
Amazon

KitchenAid 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer with Turbo Beater II

Ideal for heavy mixing, this nine speed hand mixer has a slow start to reduce messy splatters.

$110 $100

Shop Now

Best KitchenAid Attachment Deals

Stand mixer attachments allow you to extend the usability of your mixer, whether for preparing new foods like pasta, making homemade ice cream, and much more.

KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment

KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment
Amazon

KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment

Get 62% off this attachment that offers the versatility to peel, core, slice and spiralize a variety of fruits and vegetables.

$130 $70

Shop Now

KitchenAid Fresh Prep Slicer & Shredder Attachment

KitchenAid Fresh Prep Slicer & Shredder Attachment
Amazon

KitchenAid Fresh Prep Slicer & Shredder Attachment

Slice or shred vegetables and cheeses with precision. The three different blades included are great for cucumbers and celery to cabbages and potatoes. 

$60 $41

Shop Now

KitchenAid Food Processor Attachment, Dicing Kit

KitchenAid Food Processor Attachment, Dicing Kit
Amazon

KitchenAid Food Processor Attachment, Dicing Kit

Dice, slice, shred and julienne your favorite fruits, vegetables and hard cheeses. The exclusive ExactSlice System allows you to slice from thick to thin with one slide of the lever.

$250 $160

Shop Now

KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press Attachment

KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press Attachment
Amazon

KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press Attachment

The Gourmet Pasta Press makes six different types of fresh pasta from scratch quickly and easily: Spaghetti, Bucatini, Fusilli, Rigatoni, Small Macaroni and Large Macaroni.

$220 $149

Shop Now

KitchenAid Vegetable Sheet Cutter

KitchenAid Vegetable Sheet Cutter
Amazon

KitchenAid Vegetable Sheet Cutter

The KitchenAid Vegetable Sheet Cutter features two blades to produce thinner or thicker sheets of your favorite fruits and vegetables.

$130 $100

Shop Now

KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment

KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment
Amazon

KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment

Get 30% off the perfect attachment to make thick and creamy ice cream at home, in small batches, and enjoy right out the bowl.

$100 $70

Shop Now

KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment

KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment
Amazon

KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment

With the KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment it's so easy to create light, fluffy and snow-like shaved ice to elevate a variety of desserts and drinks. 

$100 $75

Shop Now

Best Deals on KitchenAid Blenders, Food Processors and More

KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder

KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder
Amazon

KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder

Getting consistent grind size means delicious brewing every time. Achieve consistent grind sizes for all brew methods from French Press to Espresso with the KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder.

$180 $140

Shop Now

KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper

KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper
Amazon

KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper

This compact and lightweight 3.5 Cup Food Chopper is ideal for everyday use and offers endless fresh options to quickly chop, mix and puree - whether you want to eat healthier, be more creative, or just save time on meal prep.

$60 $45

Shop Now

KitchenAid Coffee Maker with Warming Plate

KitchenAid Coffee Maker with Warming Plate
Amazon

KitchenAid Coffee Maker with Warming Plate

Brew delicious drip coffee and hold the temperature for up to 4 hours with the convenient programmable warming plate. This 12-cup coffee maker, with a spiral showerhead, evenly saturates coffee grounds for optimal extraction, producing an exceptionally flavorful cup of coffee. 

$140 $110

Shop Now

KitchenAid K400 Variable Speed Blender

KitchenAid K400 Variable Speed Blender
Amazon

KitchenAid K400 Variable Speed Blender

KitchenAid is best known for its sturdy stand mixers, but the KitchenAid K400 Blender is just as reliable as its flagship appliance. It has a powerful motor than can blend chickpeas into hummus so creamy, it'll rival your favorite store-bought bean dip.

$300 $210

Shop Now

KitchenAid 4 Oz. Blade Coffee Grinder

KitchenAid 4 Oz. Blade Coffee Grinder
Amazon

KitchenAid 4 Oz. Blade Coffee Grinder

Enjoy coffee on winter mornings with this easy-to-use KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder.  

$40 $30

Shop Now

KitchenAid Food Processor, 7 Cup

KitchenAid Food Processor, 7 Cup
Amazon

KitchenAid Food Processor, 7 Cup

Designed with 3 Speed Options (High, Low and Pulse), you can chop, puree, shred and slice all kinds of foods with this Amazon deal.

$100 $80

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

