Amazon just launched a massive KitchenAid sale for spring. Shop the best deals on mixers, blenders and more.
Best known for their iconic stand mixers, KitchenAid appliances are both reliable and durable, but they can be a pricey investment. If you're looking to snag some new kitchen appliances for spring at a discounted price, Amazon just launched a huge KitchenAid sale with jaw-dropping savings on quality tools that make cooking and baking even more enjoyable.
From the best-selling hand mixers that have been a staple in home and professional kitchens to high-performance blenders, coffee makers, toasters and all the stand mixer attachments you could need, these Amazon deals on KitchenAid gear are not to be missed. You can save up to 32% on top-rated kitchen essentials, including the brand's stand mixers, making now the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen for the new season.
From Jennifer Garner's favorite hand mixer to a compact food chopper that will save you time on meal prep, shop all the best KitchenAid deals available at Amazon today.
Best KitchenAid Stand Mixer Deals
KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Lighter and smaller than the original KitchenAid mixer, this one has just as much power and is crafted with 10 speeds for nearly any recipe. It's still large enough to mix up to five dozen cookies at one time.
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Mix up to eight dozen cookies in a single batch and easily add ingredients with the tilt-head design that allows for better access to the bowl.
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield
Up your culinary caliber with the iconic KitchenAid mixer. Mix and whip up your favorite frostings, doughs and more with this multifaceted mixer.
KitchenAid 7-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
With 11 distinct speeds for power and control, this KitchenAid mixer gives you the versatility to gently knead or briskly mix whatever you create in the kitchen.
Best KitchenAid Hand Mixer Deals
KitchenAid 5 Ultra Power Speed Hand Mixer
From mixing in nuts and chocolate chips at speed one, to whipping perfect meringues at speed five, this powerful KitchenAid hand mixer will make working in the kitchen much easier.
KitchenAid 7-Speed Hand Mixer with Pro Whisk Attachment
With 7 different speeds and a Pro whisk attachment for light and fluffy mixtures, you can easily whip egg whites to fluffy peaks or heavy cream to whipping cream to top your favorite desserts.
KitchenAid Cordless 7-Speed Hand Mixer
Stir, mix, and whip all of your favorite fall recipes with 7 speeds - from slow stir for chunky ingredients, to medium for creaming butter & sugar, and high speed to whip egg whites and heavy creams.
KitchenAid 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer with Turbo Beater II
Ideal for heavy mixing, this nine speed hand mixer has a slow start to reduce messy splatters.
Best KitchenAid Attachment Deals
Stand mixer attachments allow you to extend the usability of your mixer, whether for preparing new foods like pasta, making homemade ice cream, and much more.
KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment
Get 62% off this attachment that offers the versatility to peel, core, slice and spiralize a variety of fruits and vegetables.
KitchenAid Fresh Prep Slicer & Shredder Attachment
Slice or shred vegetables and cheeses with precision. The three different blades included are great for cucumbers and celery to cabbages and potatoes.
KitchenAid Food Processor Attachment, Dicing Kit
Dice, slice, shred and julienne your favorite fruits, vegetables and hard cheeses. The exclusive ExactSlice System allows you to slice from thick to thin with one slide of the lever.
KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press Attachment
The Gourmet Pasta Press makes six different types of fresh pasta from scratch quickly and easily: Spaghetti, Bucatini, Fusilli, Rigatoni, Small Macaroni and Large Macaroni.
KitchenAid Vegetable Sheet Cutter
The KitchenAid Vegetable Sheet Cutter features two blades to produce thinner or thicker sheets of your favorite fruits and vegetables.
KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment
Get 30% off the perfect attachment to make thick and creamy ice cream at home, in small batches, and enjoy right out the bowl.
KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment
With the KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment it's so easy to create light, fluffy and snow-like shaved ice to elevate a variety of desserts and drinks.
Best Deals on KitchenAid Blenders, Food Processors and More
KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder
Getting consistent grind size means delicious brewing every time. Achieve consistent grind sizes for all brew methods from French Press to Espresso with the KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder.
KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper
This compact and lightweight 3.5 Cup Food Chopper is ideal for everyday use and offers endless fresh options to quickly chop, mix and puree - whether you want to eat healthier, be more creative, or just save time on meal prep.
KitchenAid Coffee Maker with Warming Plate
Brew delicious drip coffee and hold the temperature for up to 4 hours with the convenient programmable warming plate. This 12-cup coffee maker, with a spiral showerhead, evenly saturates coffee grounds for optimal extraction, producing an exceptionally flavorful cup of coffee.
KitchenAid K400 Variable Speed Blender
KitchenAid is best known for its sturdy stand mixers, but the KitchenAid K400 Blender is just as reliable as its flagship appliance. It has a powerful motor than can blend chickpeas into hummus so creamy, it'll rival your favorite store-bought bean dip.
KitchenAid 4 Oz. Blade Coffee Grinder
Enjoy coffee on winter mornings with this easy-to-use KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder.
KitchenAid Food Processor, 7 Cup
Designed with 3 Speed Options (High, Low and Pulse), you can chop, puree, shred and slice all kinds of foods with this Amazon deal.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
RELATED CONTENT: