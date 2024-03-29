Best known for their iconic stand mixers, KitchenAid appliances are both reliable and durable, but they can be a pricey investment. If you're looking to snag some new kitchen appliances for spring at a discounted price, Amazon just launched a huge KitchenAid sale with jaw-dropping savings on quality tools that make cooking and baking even more enjoyable.

Shop the KitchenAid Deals

From the best-selling hand mixers that have been a staple in home and professional kitchens to high-performance blenders, coffee makers, toasters and all the stand mixer attachments you could need, these Amazon deals on KitchenAid gear are not to be missed. You can save up to 32% on top-rated kitchen essentials, including the brand's stand mixers, making now the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen for the new season.

From Jennifer Garner's favorite hand mixer to a compact food chopper that will save you time on meal prep, shop all the best KitchenAid deals available at Amazon today.

Best KitchenAid Stand Mixer Deals

Best KitchenAid Hand Mixer Deals

KitchenAid Cordless 7-Speed Hand Mixer Amazon KitchenAid Cordless 7-Speed Hand Mixer Stir, mix, and whip all of your favorite fall recipes with 7 speeds - from slow stir for chunky ingredients, to medium for creaming butter & sugar, and high speed to whip egg whites and heavy creams. $100 $85 Shop Now

Best KitchenAid Attachment Deals

Stand mixer attachments allow you to extend the usability of your mixer, whether for preparing new foods like pasta, making homemade ice cream, and much more.

KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment Amazon KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment Get 62% off this attachment that offers the versatility to peel, core, slice and spiralize a variety of fruits and vegetables. $130 $70 Shop Now

Best Deals on KitchenAid Blenders, Food Processors and More

KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder Amazon KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder Getting consistent grind size means delicious brewing every time. Achieve consistent grind sizes for all brew methods from French Press to Espresso with the KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder. $180 $140 Shop Now

KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper Amazon KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper This compact and lightweight 3.5 Cup Food Chopper is ideal for everyday use and offers endless fresh options to quickly chop, mix and puree - whether you want to eat healthier, be more creative, or just save time on meal prep. $60 $45 Shop Now

KitchenAid Coffee Maker with Warming Plate Amazon KitchenAid Coffee Maker with Warming Plate Brew delicious drip coffee and hold the temperature for up to 4 hours with the convenient programmable warming plate. This 12-cup coffee maker, with a spiral showerhead, evenly saturates coffee grounds for optimal extraction, producing an exceptionally flavorful cup of coffee. $140 $110 Shop Now

KitchenAid K400 Variable Speed Blender Amazon KitchenAid K400 Variable Speed Blender KitchenAid is best known for its sturdy stand mixers, but the KitchenAid K400 Blender is just as reliable as its flagship appliance. It has a powerful motor than can blend chickpeas into hummus so creamy, it'll rival your favorite store-bought bean dip. $300 $210 Shop Now

