A portable blender is one of the most versatile tools you can have in your arsenal of kitchen gadgets. Designed to blend smoothies, cocktails, sauces, and soups that can be enjoyed on the go, the best personal blenders are compact yet powerful workhorses. Internet-loved kitchen and homeware brand Our Place just launched a new line of personal blenders in their always-on-trend hues, and we're in love.

With a 100-watt motor and sharp blades, Our Place's Splendor Blender can create the smoothest, creamiest concoctions in 45 seconds or less. These blenders are made with the same conscious process as other Our Place products — without potentially harmful chemicals.

Our Place Splendor Blender Our Place Our Place Splendor Blender Make smoothies and more in a flash with this adorable countertop blender. If your goal is to color-match existing Our Place products in your kitchen, know that this new blender is available in Blue Salt (pictured here), Steam, Char and limited-edition Spice. $125 Shop Now

Full-sized blenders can be too bulky for day-to-day use and especially travel. Single-serve and portable blenders, however, solve that problem. Some can even double as a drinking cup to save even more space. Whether you’re looking to bring one to the gym, pack for your next vacation, or store one at the office, we've found the best personal blenders for every budget and blending need.

Some of the best personal blender options might put your traditional blender to shame. From Ninja Nutri-Blenders and the fan-favorite Magic Bullet to the almighty Nutribullet Pro, keep scrolling to check out our favorite top-rated models and indulge in refreshing drinks wherever the day may take you.

The Best Portable Blenders of 2024

BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Walmart BlendJet 2 Portable Blender The BlendJet 2 is a game-changing 20 oz portable blender that's USB-C rechargeable. It's perfectly sized to fit in a cup holder or travel in your bag, and cleanup is a breeze: just blend water with a drop of soap, rinse, and you are ready for your next blended creation. $50 Shop Now

NutriBullet Pro Amazon NutriBullet Pro With 900 watts of power, the Pro is faster and stronger than the original, but just as simple to use. Load it up with dense whole foods like nuts, seeds, hard fruits, and kale, then push, twist and blend your way to a healthier lifestyle. $110 $100 Shop Now

Ninja Fit Personal Blender Amazon Ninja Fit Personal Blender Starting a new diet and eating healthy doesn't have to be hard. This compact blender has Ninja Pulse Technology to quickly create smoothies, nutrient-rich juices and so much more. It comes with two 16 oz. cups that are ideal to take on the go. $60 $50 Shop Now

PopBabies Personal Smoothie Blender Amazon PopBabies Personal Smoothie Blender This PopBabies personal blender has stainless steel blades and comes with a matching ice tray and funnel in fun colors for summer. Plus, the compact blender can be recharged with a USB connector. $50 $27 With Coupon Shop Now

Hamilton Beach Personal Blender Amazon Hamilton Beach Personal Blender Trusted kitchen appliance brand Hamilton Beach offers this 14oz personal blender. Serve up your favorite strawberry fruit juice or nut butter smoothie, and blend and go with the machine-washable blender cup and lid. The 175-watt motor and stainless steel blades crush ice for a smooth, refreshing beverage every time. $23 Shop Now

NutriBullet N12-1001 10pc Single Serve Blender Amazon NutriBullet N12-1001 10pc Single Serve Blender Simplify your smoothie-making and juicing process with NutriBullet, a powerful blender that seamlessly pulverizes even the toughest fruits and veggies. It comes with a travel cup perfect to take with you wherever you may need a quick sip of nutrients. $120 $99 Shop Now

