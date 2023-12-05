For most people, a cup of coffee in the morning is a necessity. Whether you love the ritual of brewing coffee or simply need some caffeine before a full day's work, Keurig single-cup coffee machines are practical and efficient additions to any kitchen, office, or dorm room. It's hard to beat a single-serve brewer, especially when Keurig's best-selling models are up to 50% off with Amazon's holiday deals.

With the days feeling shorter now, you might find yourself in need of a little extra boost to get through the dwindling daylight hours. Luckily, Amazon is slashing prices on Keurig coffee makers in honor of the holiday season to help you power through the cooler days ahead.

Keurig offers a brewer for almost any place or coffee preference. The most affordable model is the K-Compact coffee maker, which is half off now alongside discounts on the popular Keurig K-Mini and K-Elite. These small but mighty coffee machines deliver consistent results every time.

Whether you're in need of a cup of joe before working from home or on the hunt for the perfect holiday gift for a notorious coffee connoisseur, we've gathered all the best holiday deals on Keurig coffee makers at Amazon. Plus, be sure to check out the best coffee Advent calendars and best gifts for coffee lovers for more holiday gifting inspiration.

K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker Amazon K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker The K-Supreme coffee machine is the first Keurig brew coffee maker to feature MultiStream Technology, which more evenly saturates the coffee grounds in every K-Cup pod. This technique extracts full flavor and aroma from your pods, so you can enjoy an exceptionally flavorful experience. $170 $100 Shop Now

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker With Keurig's K-Duo Coffee Maker. you can use both K-Cups and ground coffee. So if you're having company over, you can brew your coffee in the carafe for up to 12 cups and the heating plate will keep the coffee warm. $190 $126 Shop Now

