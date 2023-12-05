Home

The Best Keurig Deals at Amazon Right Now: Save Up to 50% on Top-Rated Coffee Makers

By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 2:24 PM PST, December 5, 2023

As the holiday shopping season unfolds, the coffee maker deals are pouring in. Save up to 50% on Keurig models at Amazon right now.

For most people, a cup of coffee in the morning is a necessity. Whether you love the ritual of brewing coffee or simply need some caffeine before a full day's work, Keurig single-cup coffee machines are practical and efficient additions to any kitchen, office, or dorm room. It's hard to beat a single-serve brewer, especially when Keurig's best-selling models are up to 50% off with Amazon's holiday deals.

Shop the Amazon Keurig Deals

With the days feeling shorter now, you might find yourself in need of a little extra boost to get through the dwindling daylight hours. Luckily, Amazon is slashing prices on Keurig coffee makers in honor of the holiday season to help you power through the cooler days ahead.

Keurig offers a brewer for almost any place or coffee preference. The most affordable model is the K-Compact coffee maker, which is half off now alongside discounts on the popular Keurig K-Mini and K-Elite. These small but mighty coffee machines deliver consistent results every time.

Whether you're in need of a cup of joe before working from home or on the hunt for the perfect holiday gift for a notorious coffee connoisseur, we've gathered all the best holiday deals on Keurig coffee makers at Amazon. Plus, be sure to check out the best coffee Advent calendars and best gifts for coffee lovers for more holiday gifting inspiration.

Best Keurig Deals at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

At less than 5" wide, the incredibly slim and easy-to-use K-Mini single-serve coffee machine makes anywhere perfect for great coffee.

$100 $60

Shop Now

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker allows you to brew 6 cups of fresh coffee before having to refill the water reservoir. 

$150 $98

Shop Now

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

This tiny, simple Keurig brews 6-, 8- and 10-ounce cups of coffee, tea, hot cocoa, iced beverages and more. It's a perfect fit for a smaller kitchen or dorm room. 

$100 $50

Shop Now

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

Up your daily coffee game with this sleek coffee brewer from Keurig, which is currently marked down at Amazon. There are 8, 10, and 12 oz. cup sizes to choose from.

$130 $70

Shop Now

K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker

K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker

The K-Supreme coffee machine is the first Keurig brew coffee maker to feature MultiStream Technology, which more evenly saturates the coffee grounds in every K-Cup pod. This technique extracts full flavor and aroma from your pods, so you can enjoy an exceptionally flavorful experience. 

$170 $100

Shop Now

Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker

Full-flavored hot coffee and refreshing iced coffee are always easy with the new Keurig. Get 30% off the K-Iced Single-Serve Coffee Maker now.

$100 $70

Shop Now

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker can brew sizes ranging from 4 oz to 12 oz. Plus, it has an iced coffee setting, hot water on demand button — perfect for tea, instant oatmeal or ramen — and more.

$190 $119

Shop Now

Keurig K-Café Barista Bar Single Serve Coffee Maker and Frother

Keurig K-Café Barista Bar Single Serve Coffee Maker and Frother
Amazon

Keurig K-Café Barista Bar Single Serve Coffee Maker and Frother

Keurig's ultimate barista bar comes with a frother capable of preparing both hot and cold milk.

$140 $100

Shop Now

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker

With Keurig's K-Duo Coffee Maker. you can use both K-Cups and ground coffee. So if you're having company over, you can brew your coffee in the carafe for up to 12 cups and the heating plate will keep the coffee warm.

$190 $126

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

