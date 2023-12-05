As the holiday shopping season unfolds, the coffee maker deals are pouring in. Save up to 50% on Keurig models at Amazon right now.
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Jump to details
$100 $60 Amazon
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Jump to details
$150 $98 Amazon
Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
Jump to details
$130 $70 Amazon
K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker
Jump to details
$170 $100 Amazon
For most people, a cup of coffee in the morning is a necessity. Whether you love the ritual of brewing coffee or simply need some caffeine before a full day's work, Keurig single-cup coffee machines are practical and efficient additions to any kitchen, office, or dorm room. It's hard to beat a single-serve brewer, especially when Keurig's best-selling models are up to 50% off with Amazon's holiday deals.
With the days feeling shorter now, you might find yourself in need of a little extra boost to get through the dwindling daylight hours. Luckily, Amazon is slashing prices on Keurig coffee makers in honor of the holiday season to help you power through the cooler days ahead.
Keurig offers a brewer for almost any place or coffee preference. The most affordable model is the K-Compact coffee maker, which is half off now alongside discounts on the popular Keurig K-Mini and K-Elite. These small but mighty coffee machines deliver consistent results every time.
Whether you're in need of a cup of joe before working from home or on the hunt for the perfect holiday gift for a notorious coffee connoisseur, we've gathered all the best holiday deals on Keurig coffee makers at Amazon. Plus, be sure to check out the best coffee Advent calendars and best gifts for coffee lovers for more holiday gifting inspiration.
Best Keurig Deals at Amazon
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
At less than 5" wide, the incredibly slim and easy-to-use K-Mini single-serve coffee machine makes anywhere perfect for great coffee.
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
The Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker allows you to brew 6 cups of fresh coffee before having to refill the water reservoir.
Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
This tiny, simple Keurig brews 6-, 8- and 10-ounce cups of coffee, tea, hot cocoa, iced beverages and more. It's a perfect fit for a smaller kitchen or dorm room.
Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
Up your daily coffee game with this sleek coffee brewer from Keurig, which is currently marked down at Amazon. There are 8, 10, and 12 oz. cup sizes to choose from.
K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker
The K-Supreme coffee machine is the first Keurig brew coffee maker to feature MultiStream Technology, which more evenly saturates the coffee grounds in every K-Cup pod. This technique extracts full flavor and aroma from your pods, so you can enjoy an exceptionally flavorful experience.
Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker
Full-flavored hot coffee and refreshing iced coffee are always easy with the new Keurig. Get 30% off the K-Iced Single-Serve Coffee Maker now.
Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker
The Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker can brew sizes ranging from 4 oz to 12 oz. Plus, it has an iced coffee setting, hot water on demand button — perfect for tea, instant oatmeal or ramen — and more.
Keurig K-Café Barista Bar Single Serve Coffee Maker and Frother
Keurig's ultimate barista bar comes with a frother capable of preparing both hot and cold milk.
Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker
With Keurig's K-Duo Coffee Maker. you can use both K-Cups and ground coffee. So if you're having company over, you can brew your coffee in the carafe for up to 12 cups and the heating plate will keep the coffee warm.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT: