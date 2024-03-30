The best Amazon deals happening this spring feature Bose, Dyson, Apple, Levi's and more top brands.
Even though the first-ever Amazon Big Spring Sale ended on Monday, many of the best deals are still in full bloom. From must-see markdowns on tech and spring cleaning essentials to celeb-loved skincare, Amazon is overflowing with impressive discounts on top brands. Right now, you can save up to 80% on cult-favorite products at all-time low prices.
Shop Today's Best Amazon Deals
With millions of options, finding the absolute best Amazon deals can be a hassle. That’s where we come in. If you're looking to save on a new iRobot Roomba robot vacuum, an unbeatable March Madness TV deal, or spring wardrobe staples, we've narrowed it down to the 45 best sales that should definitely be on your radar — broken out by category.
From Apple iPads to Dyson vacuums, you'll find discounts on top brands in just about every category like LG, Keurig, Adidas, Staub and more. Whether or not you are a die-hard Prime user, consider this guide as your one-stop shop for finding the top deals on Amazon available this week.
10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Today
Apple AirTag 4-Pack
For anyone with a knack for losing track of their belongings, AirTags are equally reliable and worthwhile.
Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw
This rare Stanley deals takes 22% off the popular insulated IceFlow tumbler. Stay hydrated for the whole day with a large 30-ounce tumbler that has both a lid and straw.
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Mix up to eight dozen cookies in a single batch and easily add ingredients with the tilt-head design that allows for better access to the bowl.
65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Let this robot vacuum handle tidying up all on its own. Its three-stage cleaning system lifts dirt and debris from both hard floors and carpet so you don't have to, with a 90-minute runtime to cut down on charging.
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple's most popular earbuds come with a handy charging case, immersive sound with noise cancellation, and great water and sweat resistance which means they're fantastic for regular workouts.
Teva Original Universal Sandal
Comfort and cute are two things we prioritize when it comes to our footwear and these sporty sandals are just as comfortable as running shoes. For everyday wear, these sandals will help you beat the heat.
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Full-Length Leggings
No workout wardrobe would be complete without some high-waisted yoga pants. These yoga pants by Colorfulkoala have some extra support in the waistband, so they won't ride down while you exercise.
Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum Cleaner
This vacuum cleaner features a digital display that displays run-time countdowns and maintenance alerts so that you can keep track of your clean-up. Aside from that, the vacuum cleaner has three different cleaning modes.
GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
Make your own crunchy chewable ice at home with this deal on the GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker.
Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals
Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the spring refresh it deserves with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From iconic Le Creuset cookware to Ninja air fryers and outdoor furniture, save on home upgrades below.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt
The iconic Le Creuset Dutch oven is indispensable in the kitchen. Expertly crafted from enameled cast iron, its everyday versatility makes it ideal for everything from slow-cooking and braising to roasting, baking, frying and more.
Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven 3-qt Tomato Cocotte
Created following the resounding success of the Staub Pumpkin, the Staub Ceramic Tomato Cocotte delivers on both the culinary functionality and the oven-to-table elegance you've come to expect from the brand.
Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
Up your daily coffee game with this sleek coffee brewer from Keurig, which is currently marked down at Amazon. There are 8, 10, and 12 oz. cup sizes to choose from.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.
KitchenAid 5 Ultra Power Speed Hand Mixer
From mixing in nuts and chocolate chips at speed one, to whipping perfect meringues at speed five, this powerful KitchenAid hand mixer will make working in the kitchen much easier.
Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer
Ninja's SF301 Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer allows you to create an entire meal in just one pot that'll be ready in just 15 minutes.
Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber
Easily clean your bathroom, bathtub, stone tile floor, grout and toilet in one fell swoop with the Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber.
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine
Brew better hot and iced coffee at home with Nespresso's Vertuo Next. You can brew five different cup sizes, and the one-touch brewing system ensures you get the perfect cup every time.
JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
Whether you need containers for meal prep or to store your leftovers, this glass set is a fabulous deal for any home. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty.
Carote Pots and Pans Set
Elevate your cookware with this limited-time deal from Carote. This 10-piece Pots and Pans Set includes a frying pan, a saucepan, a casserole pot, a saute pan and a matching silicone turner.
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum
The Shark IQ methodically cleans row by row and then navigates room to room for complete home coverage. Plus, it's got the deep-cleaning power to take on large debris, small debris, and pet hair.
Best Amazon Tech Deals
Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to Amazon devices. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, AirTags, iPads and more.
Sony LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo's limited-edition LinkBuds feature custom EQs tuned so users can experience GUTS and SOUR exactly how Rodrigo and her producer intended.
Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation + WiFi)
The iPad Mini has all of the features of a standard iPad but is designed to fit into one hand. Snag the latest version of this classic Apple device.
Beats Studio Pro
Beats' custom acoustic platform delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls. Save $150 on Oprah's favorite headphones.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Get $20 off Amazon's most powerful streaming stick yet. The small stick allows you to stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more.
Apple iPad (9th Generation)
Get a 10-inch iPad for its all-time low price right now with this Black Friday-level deal.
55" Hisense U8 Series Mini LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV
With Peak Brightness 1500 along with Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, and Low Reflection panel technology, the U8K delivers unmatched brightness, contrast and detail. And, with Dolby Atmos, this Google TV creates an immersive cinema experience in your home.
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.
Samsung 32" Odyssey Neo G8 Curved Gaming Monitor
Bring this monitor with 1000R curvature into your home and settle in with next-level immersion. With 4K quality and a 240Hz refresh rate along with a 1ms response time, it's the perfect companion for any gamer. It also offers eye-popping colors and Quantum Mini LEDs provide controlled brightness and great contrast.
Bose Smart Soundbar 600
Save $50 on the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 at its lowest price right now. With Dolby Atmos, this soundbar delivers shockingly immersive sound for all your movies, TV shows, and music.
Best Amazon Fashion Deals
Spring is in the air, so sandals, swimsuits, jean shorts and handbags are all items we're keeping at the top of our list and Amazon's sale is here to help with stylish picks.
Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Combs Combat Boot
These timeless leather combat boots are destined to become a staple in your wardrobe.
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 23 Running Shoe
The Adidas Ultraboost 23 showcases a snug-fitting upper designed to provide support and enhance movement.
Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts
These running shorts are made from a lightweight and cooling nylon fabric and features an elastic waistband and a zipper side pocket to store your airpod case, card or keys. Whether hiking or running, these lululemon Tracker shorts lookalike are sure provide maximum comfort.
Levi's 501 Original Shorts
TikTok and Hailey Bieber love Levi's denim shorts and now you can score a pair for 40% off.
Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans
Grab Levi's essential 505 jeans to pair with t-shirts, button-downs, sweaters and just about every other type of shirt.
Maamgic Swim Trunks 5" with Mesh Lining
Nautical stripes are always a good option, but these swim trunks are available in a wide variety of colors and patterns.
Swimsuit Beach Cover Up
Select colors of the breezy, oversized shirt dress are starting at $23, from classic shades, like white, black and navy blue, to statement-making brights, like tie-dye prints and floral patterns. The floaty swim cover-up has a v-neckline, front pocket, buttoned sleeves and a side-split, asymmetrical hem.
Rosyclo Cloud Slippers
Slip on these slides for trips to the beach, lounging by the pool and more. Available in 19 bright colors, you just might want to buy more than one pair.
Best Amazon Beauty Deals
From moisturizers and eye creams to the Foreo Bear microcurrent device, restock all of your go-to beauty products for the new season while they're on sale.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-used lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.
Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device
Foreo's Bear is the world's first FDA-cleared microcurrent device with Anti-Shock System. According to the brand, it visibly improves signs of aging by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in your face and neck.
REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer
Achieve perfect at-home blowouts with this TikTok-approved hot air brush featuring an ergonomic handle, oval-shaped head and three heat settings.
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
This hyaluronic acid serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while providing plenty of hydration. With dermatologist-approved ingredients, this skincare product is a must-have for your skincare routine.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer
Kerry Washington adores this moisturizer that applies and absorbs like a gel but provides the hydration benefits of a moisture cream thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid.
CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray
Defend your tresses from heat damage with CHI's thermal protection spray.
COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream
COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Intensive Cream is designed to deliver moisture thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid. Locking the moisture into your skin, the thirst-quenching cream provides long-lasting nourishment and hydration.
Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer
According to Shark, this unique hair styling set boasts a HyperAIR IQ technology that works to provide ultra-fast drying "with no heat damage."
Aside from exclusive discounts, perhaps the biggest benefit of being an Amazon Prime member is the fast and free shipping. If you're not already a subscriber, you can try it out for free and sign up for a 30-day membership. After your trial, Amazon Prime is just $14.99 a month.
Students can start their 6-month trial and then enjoy Prime at half the price of $69 per year.