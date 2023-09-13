Sales & Deals

The Best Le Creuset Deals to Shop Now: Save Up to 30% On Durable Cookware and Bakeware Ahead of Fall

By ETonline Staff
Published: 11:17 AM PDT, September 13, 2023

From Dutch ovens to a tea kettle, save on Le Creuset kitchen essentials at Amazon.

The Best Le Creuset Deals on Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 5 Qt.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 5 Qt.
Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 5 Qt.

You will love this bright Le Creuset Dutch Oven that always ensures delicious results with its high-quality heat distribution and retention qualities. 

$400 $293

Shop Now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 Qt

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 Qt
Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 Qt

This Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven is designed with a light-colored smooth interior, making it easy to monitor the cooking progress while busy in the kitchen. 

$460 $370

Shop Now

Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Covered Rectangular Casserole, 4 qt.

Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Covered Rectangular Casserole, 4 qt.
Amazon

Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Covered Rectangular Casserole, 4 qt.

Le Creuset's casserole baking dish made of premium stoneware ensures excellent heat distribution for uniform browning and even cooking with no hot spots.

$135 $108

Shop Now

Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Whistling Tea Kettle

Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Whistling Tea Kettle
Amazon

Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Whistling Tea Kettle

Crafted from lightweight carbon steel to quickly bring water to a boil, the tea kettle is a vibrant addition to any kitchen. 

$115 $92

Shop Now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Classic Shallow Round Oven, 2.75 Qt

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Classic Shallow Round Oven, 2.75 Qt
Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Classic Shallow Round Oven, 2.75 Qt

Right now, you can save 26% on Le Creuset's best-selling cast iron model. Add a pop of blue to your kitchen this fall with the marseille shade. 

$290 $216

Shop Now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Saucepan

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Saucepan
Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Saucepan

Perfect for simmering your sauces, poaching, and preparing your grains this fall.

$268 $180

Shop Now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron 9" Skillet

Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron 9" Skillet
Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron 9" Skillet

Not only is this skillet made with the lightest weight cast iron by quart on the market, but the enameled cast iron also delivers superior heat distribution and retention.

$175 $140

Shop Now

